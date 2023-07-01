In 370 days, Supreme Court conservatives dash decades of abortion and affirmative action precedents
WASHINGTON (AP) — Overturning Roe v. Wade and affirmative action in higher education had been leading goals of the conservative legal movement for decades. Over a span of 370 days, a Supreme Court reshaped by three justices nominated by President Donald Trump made both of those goals a reality. Last June, the court ended nationwide protections for abortion rights. On Thursday, the court’s conservative majority decided that race-conscious admissions programs at the oldest private and public colleges in the county were are unlawful. Precedents that had stood since the 1970s were overturned. The court just ended a term in which ethical questions swirled around the justices and public trust dipped. There were other expected conservative decisions, but also some notable surprises.
Climate change keeps making wildfires and smoke worse. Scientists call it the 'new abnormal'
As smoky as the summer has been so far, scientists say it will likely be worse in future years because of climate change. They say as the world warms and weather gets more extreme, America will see nastier bouts of drought that lead to wildfires and then cause billowing and deadly smoke. The amount of land burned in the United States and Canada has more than tripled since the 1980s. One study estimates that globally more than 600,000 people per year die from wildfire smoke. Scientists warn against calling this a new normal because it's not going to stay this way. It's the new abnormal.
Mourners bury slain teen in France as 45,000 police are deployed to quell 5th night of riots
NANTERRE, France (AP) — Hushed and visibly anguished, hundreds of mourners from France’s Islamic community formed a solemn procession from a mosque to a hillside cemetery on Saturday. They were burying a 17-year-old whose killing by police has shaken the nation and triggered days of rioting and looting. Underscoring the gravity of the crisis, President Emmanuel Macron scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of unrest across France. Officials were again deploying 45,000 police to the streets nationwide as evening fell. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted late Saturday that 200 riot police would be mobilized in the port city of Marseille, where French television showed footage of tear gas and officers in some streets.
Satellite photos, reports suggest Belarus is building an army camp for Wagner fighters
Satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press show what appeared to be a newly built military-style camp in Belarus. A Belarusian guerrilla group has suggested it might be used to house fighters from Russian mercenary group Wagner. The images provided by Planet Labs PLC suggest that dozens of tents were erected at a former military base about 230 kilometers (142 miles) north of Ukraine's border. Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and his fighters escaped prosecution and were offered refuge in Belarus last week after they agreed to end what appeared to be an armed insurrection in Russia. The leader of the guerrilla group told the AP that construction of a site for Wagner fighters was underway.
Twitter users run into service issues after Elon Musk imposes daily limits on reading tweets
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site. The service disruptions cropped up a day after the service began requiring people to log on to the site in order to view tweets and profiles. That's a change in Twitter's longtime practice allowing all comers to peruse the chatter on what Musk has frequently touted as the word’s digital town square since buying it for $44 billion last year.
Affirmative action for white people? Legacy college admissions come under renewed scrutiny
WASHINGTON (AP) — In the wake of a Supreme Court decision that removes race from the admissions process, colleges are coming under renewed pressure to put an end to legacy preferences, the practice of favoring applicants with family ties to alumni. Long seen as a perk for the white and wealthy, opponents say it’s no longer defensible in a world with no counterbalance in affirmative action. President Joe Biden suggested that colleges should rethink the practice after the court’s ruling, saying legacy preferences “expand privilege instead of opportunity.” For critics of legacy admissions, the renewed debate over fairness in admissions has offered a chance to swing public sentiment behind their cause.
After several turbulent days, flight disruptions ease despite worries about 5G signals
Airline passengers who have endured tens of thousands of weather-related flight delays this week got a welcome respite from the headaches Saturday, despite concerns about possible disruptions being caused by new wireless 5G systems rolling out near major airports. Data compiled by tracking service FlightAware shows the number of flight delays and cancellations have declined from the spikes recorded earlier in the week. Another tracking service shows the cancellation rate works out to about 1% in the U.S. as of Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson from the U.S. Transportation Department says flight travel has returned to “near-normal” levels.
Hungry ticks can use this static trick to land on you and your pets
NEW YORK (AP) — Static electricity might help ticks zoom through the air to grab onto people and animals. A study published Friday found that the static charges we pick up from the environment may be giving the hungry parasites a boost to their next meal. Deer ticks that spread diseases like Lyme can't jump or fly. They wait with their legs stretched out until a host comes really close. Researchers found that static electricity can pull them a fraction of an inch through the air onto a human or animal. Though it's a small distance, it could make a big difference for the tiny ticks as they search for their blood meals.
An anti-Trump video shared by the DeSantis campaign is 'homophobic,' says a conservative LGBT group
NEW YORK (AP) — A prominent group that represents LGBT conservatives says a video shared by Ron DeSantis′ presidential campaign that slams rival Donald Trump for his past support of gay and transgender people “ventured into homophobic territory.” The video was shared on Twitter on Friday, the last day of June’s LGBTQ+ Pride Month. The video features footage of Trump at the Republican National Convention in 2016 saying he would “do everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens.” The video later shifts from its Trump focus to promoting headlines saying that DeSantis as Florida governor signed “the most extreme slate of anti-trans laws in modern history” and a “draconian anti-trans bathroom bill.”
Summer movie season is in full swing. Here's what's coming through Labor Day
There is something for everyone at the movies this summer, both in theaters and streaming at home. The summer movie season goes into high-drive in July, with the debut of the seventh “Mission: Impossible” (July 12) movie followed by the “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” showdown on July 21. Not that you have to choose one or the other — as Tom Cruise said on Twitter, “I love a double feature, and it doesn’t get more explosive (or more pink) than the one with Oppenheimer and Barbie.” August also promises a new take on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and introduces a new DC superhero, Blue Beetle.
