Grandmother of French teen shot dead by police officer pleads with rioters to stop the violence
PARIS (AP) — The grandmother of a French teenager shot dead by police during a traffic stop has urged rioters to stop after five nights of unrest. But the violence appeared to be lessening on Sunday. The grandmother of 17-year-old Nahel told French broadcaster BFM TV she was angry at the officer who killed her grandson but not at the police in general. She expressed faith in the justice system as France faces its worst social upheaval in years. Meanwhile, President Emmanuel Macron held a special security meeting and plans to meet Monday with the heads of both houses of parliament and Tuesday with the mayors of 220 towns and cities.
Baltimore block party shooting victims include more than a dozen minors, police say
BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore say two people were killed and 28 wounded in a mass shooting, including three people who are in critical condition. Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley says the shooting took place at a block party just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the Brooklyn Homes area. The deceased victims were an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man. The wounded ranged in age from 13 to 32, with more than half of them being younger than 18. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has asked anyone with information about the crime to help investigators. Baltimore has recorded nearly 130 homicides and close to 300 shootings this year.
Moms for Liberty's focus on school races nationwide sets up political clash with teachers unions
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The “parental rights” group Moms for Liberty is looking to expand its efforts to elect school board candidates in 2024 and beyond, as well as get involved in other education races. The group's co-founder said during its annual summit in Philadelphia that Moms for Liberty will use its political action committee to engage in school board races, state board of education races and elected superintendent races. These efforts will face opposition from teachers’ unions and others on the left who view the group as a toxic presence in public education. Even with a presidential race in 2024, school board elections will remain some of the most contentious political fights next year.
Russia launches the first drone strike on Kyiv in 12 days and all are shot down
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russia has launched a drone attack on the capital Kyiv. It was the first such attack of the war in 12 days. The head of the Kyiv city administration said Sunday that all of the Iranian-made Shahed exploding drones were detected and shot down. The surrounding Kyiv region was also targeted. The Kyiv regional reported that one person was wounded by falling debris from a destroyed drone. Officials in the Ukrainian capital didn’t provide an exact number of drones that attacked the city. But Ukraine’s air force said that eight Shaheds and three Kalibr cruise missiles were launched by the Russians across the country.
Olympic champion Warholm boos protesters on track who disrupted his 400-meter hurdles race
STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Olympic champion Karsten Warholm has won his 400-meter hurdles race which saw environmental protesters get on the track before it had finished. Afterward Warholm turned to join in the crowd booing protesters who had disrupted the Diamond League race. Three people kneeled on the track about eight meters from the finish line holding two banners that spanned from lanes one to six. They forced runners to break through the banners though no athlete appeared hurt. Warholm running in lane eight had no barrier in his way though seemed distracted. He was visibly angry with the protesters as they were led away while spectators booed.
The 2024 Republican presidential field keeps growing. So why aren't there more women?
CHICAGO (AP) — Republicans keep jumping into the 2024 race for president, with more than a dozen candidates seeking the party's nomination in what's turning out to be the GOP's most diverse presidential field ever. Yet there's only one woman in the bunch. That's Nikki Haley, a former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor. America has never had a female commander in chief, and Republicans historically have focused less on electing female candidates in general than the Democratic Party. And while women make up more than 50% of the population, they are underrepresented in public office, whether at city halls, state legislatures or in Washington.
Trump's South Carolina rally attracted a massive crowd in heavily Republican area
PICKENS, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's heavily Republican Upstate is a popular stop for presidential candidates trying to attract support for the first-in-the-South primary in 2024. But no candidate has drawn the kind of crowd that Donald Trump did on a blazing summer weekend. He held a rally Saturday in Pickens, which has about 3,400 residents. The former president's appearance effectively shuttered Pickens’ quintessential Southern downtown. Police Chief Randal Beach told The Associated Press on Sunday that his estimates of the crowd “were somewhere between 50-55,000.” It was only Trump’s second large rally of the 2024 campaign. In March, he held one in Waco, Texas.
Are you confronting a big medical bill? Attack it with a plan — and these tips
An enormous medical bill can trigger a wave of panic, but experts say patients should attack the problem with a plan. That startling invoice that arrived in the mail may not be what you wind up paying. Errors or slow insurance payments may have inflated that total. If it’s accurate, financial aid or other assistance might be available to pare it. Steps to take include double checking the numbers, potentially seeking outside help and thinking hard about a payment plan. Sometimes a simple phone call can clear up questions. Don't ignore the bill.
Drug cartel violence flares in western Mexico after vigilante leader's killing
APATZINGAN, Mexico (AP) — The drug cartel violence that citizen self-defense leader Hipolito Mora gave his life fighting against has flared anew just one day after he was buried. Shootings and road blockades hit the city of Apatzingan, a regional hub in Mexico's hot lands. Roads in and out of Apatzingan were blocked Sunday morning by trucks and buses pulled across the road by cartel gunmen, as the vehicles' owners stood by helplessly. And in the city itself, gunmen carjacked a family, took their auto at gun point and used it to shoot another driver to death a few blocks away. The victim's car was left dangling from a bridge as he lay dead inside.
Cleanup begins after asphalt binder spill into Montana's Yellowstone River after train derailment
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Witnesses report seeing globs of asphalt binder that spilled into Montana's Yellowstone River during a bridge collapse and train derailment on islands and the riverbanks a week after the spill. Officials with the Environmental Protection Agency said cleanup efforts began Sunday. It involved workers cooling the asphalt binder with river water, rolling it up and putting the globs into garbage bags. Alexis Bonogofsky took pictures Saturday of the refined petroleum products covering rocks and sandbars and an image of a bird that had died after getting stuck in the black substance. The bridge collapse and derailment happened on June 24, near the town of Columbus and downstream from Yellowstone National Park.
