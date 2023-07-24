Israeli parliament approves key part of judicial overhaul that has exposed deep fissures in society
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli lawmakers have approved a key portion of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s divisive plan to reshape the country’s justice system. The vote came after a stormy session in which opposition lawmakers chanted “shame” and then stormed out of the chamber. The vote reflected the determination of Netanyahu and his far-right allies to move ahead with the plan, despite massive, sustained protests for months and opposition from business leaders, military reservists and legal officials. More mass protests were expected after the vote.
UN Command says it's communicating with North Korea about detained US soldier
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The American-led U.N. Command says it has started a conversation with North Korea about a U.S. soldier who ran into the North last week across one of the world’s most heavily fortified borders. The British lieutenant general who is the deputy commander at the U.N. Command refused to say when the conversation started, how many exchanges have taken place and whether the North Koreans responded constructively, citing the sensitivity of the discussions. He also declined to detail what the command knows about Pvt. Travis King’s condition. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the commander's comments referred to meaningful progress in communications after the command said in a statement last week that it was “working with” its North Korean counterparts.
Russia says Moscow and Crimea hit by Ukrainian drones while Russian forces bombard Ukraine's south
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian authorities have accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack on Moscow during which one of the aircraft fell near the Defense Ministry’s main headquarters. Moscow's mayor said that the drones struck two nonresidential buildings and that there were no casualties. Russian authorities said another Ukrainian drone attack early Monday struck an ammunition depot in Crimea. It forced a halt in traffic on a major highway and a railway. Russian forces meanwhile struck port infrastructure on the Danube River in southern Ukraine with exploding drones early Monday. Four workers were wounded and a grain hangar and other depots were destroyed.
Arizona woman's heat death after her power was cut off spurred changes, but advocates want more
PHOENIX (AP) — The death of an older Arizona woman when her electricity was cut during a heat spell five years ago spurred changes in shutoff rules. But advocates say more could be done to help prevent more deaths like that of Stephanie Pullman, who had a $51 debt. The Arizona agency that oversees regulated utilities now bans power companies from cutting off power for failure to pay during Arizona's hottest months. They include Arizona Public Services, which cut off Pullman's power. Gov. Katie Hobbs has demanded that Arizona’s power companies spell out in writing their plans during the current hot spell for disconnections of service, how they will handle possible grid outages, and how they will react in the event of an emergency outage.
How Trump is gaining an advantage in the nitty-gritty battle for delegates
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's Republican presidential rivals appear to be at a disadvantage in the battle for delegates who will actually determine the party’s 2024 nominee. The delegates are more than 2,000 party activists, insiders and elected officials who will cast votes next summer to select the party’s presidential candidate at the Republican National Convention. Trump’s political team has been working for years to shape the mosaic of local GOP rules around how delegates are awarded in each state after the complex and sometimes convoluted rules tripped up his 2016 campaign. The resulting system now favors a front-runner and poses a greater challenge for anyone trying to catch up.
Key question as Federal Reserve meets: Can the central bank pull off a difficult 'soft landing'?
WASHINGTON (AP) — When Chair Jerome Powell and other Federal Reserve officials gather this week for their latest decision on interest rates, they will do so on the cusp of achieving an elusive “soft landing” — the feat of curbing inflation without causing a deep recession. After the Fed began aggressively raising borrowing costs early last year, most economists predicted it would send the economy crashing. Yet even though the Fed is poised to raise its key rate on Wednesday for the 11th time since March 2022, no one is panicking. Economists and financial traders have grown more optimistic that what some call “immaculate disinflation” — a steady easing of inflation pressures without an economic downturn — can be achieved.
With ‘Barbie,’ Greta Gerwig breaks a box office record for female directors
“Barbie” didn’t just break the opening weekend record for 2023; It also shattered the first weekend record for a film directed by a woman. With $162 million in ticket sales from North American theaters, according to studio totals Monday, “Barbie” catapulted past both “Captain Marvel,” which was co-directed by Anna Boden and opened to $153.4 million in 2019, and “Wonder Woman,” Patty Jenkins’ 2017 film that debuted to $103.3 million. Boasting a reported price tag of $145 million, “Barbie” also cost less to produce than “Captain Marvel” ($152 million) and “Wonder Woman” ($200 million).
Election leaves Spain in political disarray with no party having an easy path to form a government
MADRID (AP) — Spain is in political disarray after elections left no party with a clear path to forming a government. The uncertainty deepened as both of the country’s two main parties indicated that they hope to take power. after Sunday's ballot The only sure thing seems to be that Spain faces weeks, perhaps months, of political negotiations and possibly a new election to sort out the mess. Here’s a glance at what has happened and what might unfold in the next few months.
Elon Musk reveals new X logo to replace Twitter's blue bird
LONDON (AP) — Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. The X started appearing at the top of the desktop version of Twitter on Monday, but the bird was still dominant across the smartphone app. In response to questions about what tweets would be called when the rebranding is done, Musk said they would be called Xs. It’s yet another change that Musk has made since acquiring Twitter that has alienated users and turned off advertisers, leaving the microblogging site vulnerable to new threats, including rival Meta’s new text-based app Threads.
Jesuits confirm expulsion of a priest artist and lament that Vatican norms block harsher sanctions
ROME (AP) — The Jesuits say a famous artist priest has been definitively expelled from the religious order for sexually, spiritually and psychologically abusing women. The Jesuits say the Rev. Marko Rupnik remains a Catholic priest but is no longer a Jesuit priest, after he didn’t appeal his June expulsion from the Jesuits to the Vatican. Rupnik is a Slovenian priest and is one of the most celebrated religious artists in the Catholic Church. His mosaics decorate churches and basilicas around the world, including at the Vatican.
