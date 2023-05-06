Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey, receiving the bejeweled St. Edward’s Crown in a ceremony built on ancient tradition at a time when the monarchy is striving to remain relevant in a fractured modern Britain. Trumpets sounded inside the medieval abbey and the congregation shouted “God save the king!” at a ceremony attended by more than 2,000 guests, including world leaders, aristocrats and celebrities. Outside, thousands of troops, tens of thousands of spectators and a smattering of protesters converged. It was the culmination of a seven-decade journey for Charles from heir to monarch. Later, the newly crowned king and Queen Camilla greeted crowds of well-wishers from the Buckingham Palace balcony.
Ukraine downs Russian hypersonic missile with US Patriot
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s air force claims to have downed a Russian hypersonic missile over Kyiv using newly acquired American Patriot defense systems, the first known time the country has been able to intercept one of Moscow’s most modern missiles. Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk said in a Telegram post that the Kinzhal-type ballistic missile had been intercepted in an early morning attack on the Ukrainian capital earlier in the week. It was also the first time Ukraine is known to have used the Patriot defense systems. The United States, Germany and the Netherlands have provided Ukraine with Patriot missiles.
At least 8 fake electors have immunity in Ga. election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor investigating possible illegal meddling in the 2020 election in Georgia has agreed to immunity deals with at least eight Republican fake electors who signed a certificate falsely stating that then-President Donald Trump had won the state. Defense attorney Kimberly Debrow revealed the existence of the immunity deals in a court filing Friday, saying her eight clients had accepted the agreements last month. Last July, a lawyer for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office revealed that each of the 16 people who signed the false elector certificate was a target of her investigation, which is examining whether Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his narrow election loss.
Man gets 14 years in 1/6 case, longest sentence imposed yet
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Kentucky man with a long criminal record has been sentenced to a record-setting 14 years in prison for attacking police officers with pepper spray and a chair as he stormed the U.S. Capitol with his wife. Peter Schwartz’s prison sentence is the longest so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. The judge who sentenced Schwartz on Friday also handed down the previous longest sentence — 10 years — to a retired New York Police Department officer who assaulted a police officer outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said Schwartz was a “soldier against democracy.”
Early Kentucky Derby favorite Forte scratched from race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The early favorite for the Kentucky Derby has been scratched hours before the race. Forte was declared out of the 149th Derby on Saturday, the fifth scratch from the race this week. No immediate reason was announced. Forte stumbled on the track during his workout Thursday, although trainer Todd Pletcher had downplayed it. Five horses have died at Churchill Downs in recent days, including two trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. He was suspended by the track and had his Derby horse, Lord Miles, scratched. Forte has a five-race winning streak and was the early 3-1 favorite.
Charges in NYC chokehold death may hinge on 'reasonableness'
NEW YORK (AP) — The potential criminal charges against a U.S. Marine veteran who put Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold aboard a New York City subway train might depend on whether a “reasonable” New Yorker would have acted similarly. Neely died Monday when a fellow rider on a train hurtling beneath Manhattan pulled him to the floor and pinned him with a hold taught in Marine combat training. One witness says Neely had been screaming at other passengers but hadn’t attacked anyone. The Manhattan district attorney’s office is investigating the incident and no charges have been announced. Under New York’s penal code, a person who uses deadly force must not only prove that they feared for their own life or someone else’s, but that any reasonable person would have felt the same way.
Profits jump at Buffett's company ahead of annual meeting
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett's company said its first-quarter profits soared along with the paper value of its investment portfolio. That gave the thousands of shareholders filling an arena to listen to Buffett spend hours answering questions at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting some good news to start the day. Berkshire said it earned $35.5 billion, or $24,377 per Class A share, during the quarter. This year’s first quarter was relatively quiet compared to a year ago when Buffett revealed that he had gone on a $51 billion spending spree at the start of last year, snapping up stocks like Occidental Petroleum, Chevron and HP.
New Twitter rules expose election offices to spoof accounts
NEW YORK (AP) — Election administrators across the United States say they’re concerned their offices will be targeted for fake Twitter accounts that'll confuse or mislead voters after the social media platform changed its long-standing verification service. Some election officials are trying to take steps to ensure that voters can tell the difference between the official election office account and any impostors that might pop up in elections this year or during the 2024 cycle. Twitter’s uneven response is causing concern about the potential for a flood of social media misinformation around voting and elections.
Botticelli's Venus is an 'influencer' and Italy is not happy
ROME (AP) — Sandro Botticelli's iconic goddess of love in his 15th-century masterpiece “Birth of Venus” has now become a “virtual influencer” in a new Italian tourism campaign. The campaign has sparked a widespread backlash — with critics arguing that the project plays into Italian stereotypes and disrespects the country’s cultural heritage. Some also point to the campaign's poor execution, including a promotional video that features a winery in Slovenia instead of Italy. Tourism officials have pushed back to defend the project, noting the significant attention it's received.
No Mow May? Good intentions, bad approach, critics say
There's a growing movement called No Mow May that asks people to abstain from mowing their lawns until June first. The intention is admirable. The idea is to let grass and weeds grow and bloom to provide food and shelter for essential pollinators early in the season, when that's hard for them to find. But AP gardening columnist Jessica Damiano thinks it’s not a good idea. For one thing, she says, some of those bees and butterflies you're trying to protect might get shredded with the first mow of the season. And grass that's shaded by tall weeds can get fungal diseases. Also, weeds and invasive plants that take hold won't disappear once the mowing commences. She says it's better to plant native plants or wildflowers instead of grass.
