MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) — A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco late Friday night, killing more than 1,000 people and damaging buildings from villages in the Atlas Mountains to the historic city of Marrakech. The full toll was not known as rescuers struggled to get through boulder-strewn roads to the remote mountain villages hit hardest. State television showed people clustered in the streets of Marrakech late at night, afraid to go back inside buildings that might still be unstable. Morocco’s Interior Ministry said Saturday afternoon that at least 1,037 people had died, and another 1,204 people were injured. In Marrakech, the famous 12th century Koutoubia Mosque suffered damage, but the extent was not immediately clear.
NEW DELHI (AP) — The Group of 20 top world economies welcomed the African Union as a member as their annual summit got underway but their wording on the contentious issue of the war in Ukraine was limited to a call to avoid seizing territory by force or the use of nuclear weapons. There had been serious doubt that an agreement could be adopted because of differences among members, most centrally on the issue of the war. The G20 final statement, released a day before the summit formally closes, was less sharply worded over the war than one issued during last year’s meeting in Bali. It said members reiterated their national positions and resolutions adopted at the United Nations.
NEW DELHI (AP) — President Joe Biden and his allies have outlined plans to create a rail and shipping corridor linking India with the Middle East and ultimately Europe. U.S. officials say such a network will be a game changer for global trade. The details were announced Saturday in India at the annual Group of 20 summit of the world's top economies. U.S. officials say the corridor would help to boost trade, transport energy resources and improve digital connectivity. It would include India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Israel and the European Union. The rail and shipping corridor could become one of the more ambitious counters to China’s massive infrastructure program.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — As they race to capitalize on a craze for generative AI, leading tech developers including Microsoft, OpenAI and Google have acknowledged that growing demand for their AI tools carries hefty costs, from expensive semiconductors to an increase in water consumption. But they’re often secretive about the specifics. Few people in Iowa knew about its status as a birthplace of OpenAI’s most advanced large language model, GPT-4, before a top Microsoft executive said in a speech it “was literally made next to cornfields west of Des Moines.”
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The United Nations atomic watchdog has warned of a potential threat to nuclear safety due to a spike in fighting near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine, whose forces continued pressing their counteroffensive. The International Atomic Energy Agency said that its experts deployed at the Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant reported hearing numerous explosions over the past week, in a possible indication of increased military activity in the region. There was no damage to the plant. IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi warned in a statement issued late Friday that he was “deeply concerned about the possible dangers facing the plant.”
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Two decades ago, the U.S. government created what's described as the largest commitment by any nation in history to combat a single disease, AIDS. Today, a few Republican lawmakers in Congress are threatening the stability of that program, which is known as PEPFAR. Officials say the program has saved 25 million lives around the world. But it's under threat because of allegations that PEPFAR partners might have links to abortion services. Program supporters say that under existing U.S. law, PEPFAR partners are already prohibited from using the funding for abortion services. In some countries, a generation has grown up without fearing an HIV diagnosis is a likely death sentence. That's thanks to the steady supply of HIV drugs.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has issued an emergency public health order temporarily suspending the right to carry firearms in public across Albuquerque and surrounding Bernalillo County. The order issued Friday in response to a spate of gun violence is in effect for at least 30 days. The Democratic governor says she expects legal challenges but was compelled to act. The firearms suspension is tied to a threshold for violent crime rates currently only met by the Albuquerque area. Police are exempt from the temporary ban. The top law enforcement officials in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County say it raises serious questions over constitutional rights.
ATLANTA (AP) — Experts say that Hurricane Lee is rewriting old rules of meteorology. It left meteorologists astonished at how rapidly it grew into a goliath Category 5 hurricane. Experts say Lee could also be a dreadful harbinger of what is to come as ocean temperatures climb. The warming ocean waters act as jet fuel to spawn fast-growing major hurricanes. Experts say that could lead to more monster storms and threaten communities farther north and farther inland. That could bring new woes to places such as Washington, D.C., New York and Boston.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Updated COVID-19 shots are coming soon, part of a trio of fall vaccines that doctors hope will help avoid another “tripledemic." The new COVID-19 shots will be released in time to pair with the yearly flu shot. And the first vaccines to guard against another scary virus, RSV, are rolling out for older adults and pregnant women. Those three viruses together overwhelmed hospitals last fall and winter. Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax have tweaked their COVID-19 vaccines to better match the evolving coronavirus and are awaiting Food and Drug Administration clearance.
LONDON (AP) — British police say they have captured a former soldier who escaped from prison while awaiting trial on terrorism charges. Daniel Abed Khalife was on the run four days before a massive search managed to nab him Saturday. Khalife escaped on the bottom of a food delivery truck from Wandsworth Prison on Wednesday. The breakout ignited a storm of criticism as political opponents blamed the ruling Conservative party for incompetence. Khalife, 21, is accused of planting fake bombs at a military base and of violating Britain’s Official Secrets Act by gathering information “that could be useful to an enemy.”
