Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Florida after making landfall as a dangerous Category 3 storm
CEDAR KEY, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Idalia is unleashing life-threatening wind and rain after making landfall on Florida’s west coast as a dangerous Category 3 storm. The hurricane came ashore early Wednesday in the lightly populated Big Bend region, where the Florida Panhandle curves into the peninsula. Forecasters said the storm surge could reach as high as 16 feet in places. More than 230,000 customers are without power as trees snap in the winds and water turns roads into rivers. The National Weather Service in Tallahassee called Idalia “an unprecedented event” since no major hurricanes on record have ever passed through the bay abutting the Big Bend.
Ukrainian drones strike deep in Russian territory, Moscow says, while a barrage in Kyiv kills 2
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian officials and news reports say Ukraine sent waves of drones deep into western Russia in nighttime attacks that struck military assets. Russian state news agency Tass reported the drones hit an airport near Russia’s border with Estonia and Latvia, causing a huge blaze and damaging four military transport aircraft. The barrage early Wednesday appeared to be the biggest Ukrainian drone attack on Russian soil since the war in Ukraine began 18 months ago, although no injuries were reported. Ukrainian officials said Russia hit Kyiv with drones and missiles during the night in “massive, combined attack” that killed two people.
US economic growth for last quarter is revised down to a 2.1% annual rate
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.1% annual pace from April through June, showing continued resilience in the face of higher borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, the government said in a downgrade from its initial estimate. The government had previously estimated that the economy expanded at a 2.4% annual rate last quarter. The Commerce Department’s second estimate of growth last quarter marked a slight acceleration from a 2% annual growth rate from January through March. Though the economy has been slowed by the Federal Reserve’s strenuous drive to tame inflation with interest rate hikes, it has managed to keep expanding, with employers still hiring and consumers still spending.
Soldiers in Gabon say they've seized power and detained a president whose family ruled for 55 years
LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — Mutinous soldiers claimed to have seized power in Gabon and put the president under house arrest, hours after he was declared the winner in an election that extended his family’s 55-year rule in the oil-rich Central African nation. In a video apparently from detention in his residence, President Ali Bongo Ondimba called on people to “make noise” to support him. But crowds instead took to the streets of the capital and sang the national anthem. They are celebrating a coup attempt against a dynasty accused of getting rich on the country’s resource wealth while many of its citizens struggle to scrape by. Bongo has served two terms since coming to power in 2009 after the death of his father. The father ruled the country for 41 years.
Ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio will be sentenced for seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Proud Boys national leader Enrique Tarrio is scheduled to be sentenced for orchestrating the far-right extremist group’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. Tarrio wasn’t in Washington, D.C, when Proud Boys members joined thousands of Donald Trump supporters in storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. But federal prosecutors say the Miami resident organized and led the group’s assault from afar. Tarrio's defense lawyers say the Proud Boys had no plans to storm the Capitol. The Justice Department is seeking a 33-year prison sentence for Tarrio at Wednesday's hearing. That’s nearly twice the length of the longest prison term so far among hundreds of Capitol riot prosecutions.
Unclear how many in Lahaina lost lives as Hawaii authorities near the end of their search for dead
HONOLULU (AP) — Crews in Hawaii have all but finished searching for victims of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, and it is unclear how many people perished. Authorities said Tuesday the count of the dead stands at 115 three weeks after the fire devastated Maui’s historic seaside community of Lahaina. An unknown number of people are still missing. Officials suggested that responders likely have already recovered any remains that are recognizable as such, and they are shifting the response to focus on removing hazardous waste and making the area safe for residents to begin returning.
As Trump and Republicans target Georgia's Fani Willis for retribution, the state's governor opts out
ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans in Washington and Georgia are looking for ways to punish Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for indicting Donald Trump. But Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and some other Republicans in the state are opting out of the push, even as Trump eggs it on. In Washington, House Republicans last week announced an investigation of Willis. And in Georgia, Republicans are coalescing around a plan to seek Willis’ removal by a new state prosecutorial oversight commission that begins work on Oct. 1. Trump has made repeated attacks on Willis. But Kemp has kept criticism of Willis at arm’s length, underlining how ingrained his divide with Trump has become.
University of North Carolina graduate student left building right after killing adviser, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a University of North Carolina graduate student walked into a classroom building, shot his faculty adviser and then left. Thirty-four-year-old Tailei Qi was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in Monday’s killing of Zijie Yan inside of a science building at the state’s flagship public university. UNC Police Chief Brian James said at a news conference that Chapel Hill police arrested Qi in a residential neighborhood near campus. He says investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the attack and are still searching for the gun used to kill Yan. The attack led to a roughly three-hour lockdown on the UNC campus. No one else was hurt in the attack.
Pope heads to Mongolia to minister to its few Catholics and complete centuries-old East-West mission
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is travelling to Mongolia this week to minister to one of the world's tiniest and newest Catholic communities, the first-ever visit by a Roman pontiff to the East Asian country. In some ways, he will be completing a mission begun by the 13th- century Pope Innocent IV, who dispatched a series of emissaries east with letters to ascertain the intentions of the expanding Mongol Empire. Some 800 years later, Francis won’t be testing new diplomatic waters or seeking to proselytize Mongolia’s mostly Buddhist people. His trip is still a historic meeting of East and West. Officially, there are only 1,450 Catholics in Mongolia and the Catholic Church has only had a sanctioned presence since 1992, after Mongolia shrugged off its Soviet-allied communist government.
CNN names Mark Thompson, former BBC and New York Times executive, as its new leader
NEW YORK (AP) — CNN is bringing in former New York Times and BBC leader Mark Thompson in an attempt to turn around its fortunes. Parent company Warner Bros. Discovery announced Wednesday that Thompson will be the new chair and CEO of CNN Worldwide. He'll be CNN's third leader in less than two years and replaces Chris Licht, who was fired in June. The pioneering Cable News Network has bled viewers and seen its profits tumble as it has struggled to make its way in a competitive landscape where people seek television news with a point of view. Thompson helped lead the Times' transition to a digital-first service with a large subscriber base.
