Supermajorities in state capitols push controversial policies to the edge
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A historically high number of supermajorities in state legislatures has pushed laws further to the edge on abortion, climate and transgender issues. Twenty-eight states have legislatures with majorities so large they could override a gubernatorial veto without any help from the opposing party. That's the most in at least 40 years. Two-thirds of those are Republican supermajorities. Many of those GOP legislatures have used their power to enact laws limiting abortion and transgender rights. States with large Democratic majorities have pushed in the opposite direction on those issues and also advanced climate change initiatives.
African leaders visit Russia to discuss their peace plan with Putin, after Ukraine trip
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to host a group of African leaders who have traveled to Russia on a self-styled “peace mission” following a trip to Ukraine. Seven African leaders — presidents of Comoros, Senegal, South Africa and Zambia, as well as Egypt’s prime minister and top envoys from the Republic of Congo and Uganda — visited Ukraine on Friday to try to help end their nearly 16-month-old war. The African leaders traveled to St. Petersburg Saturday to meet with Putin who attended a business forum in Russia’s second-largest city. The mission to Ukraine, the first of its kind by African leaders, comes in the wake of other peace initiatives such as one by China.
Some Republicans are angry about Trump's prosecution yet ready to vote for someone else in 2024
PELLA, Iowa (AP) — Some Republican-leaning voters in early-voting states say they're angry about Donald Trump’s indictment on charges that he mishandled classified documents. But that doesn't mean they'll support him in his quest for a third GOP presidential nomination. Interviews this past week with about 20 voters in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, found a sense of a political double standard when it came to Trump's case. These voters say others who mishandled classified documents were treated differently. And these Republicans aren't convinced that Trump's case and the others are any different. Despite the deep sense of unfairness that many of these voters feel, some worry that the turmoil has become too heavy a burden for Trump to win.
At least 41 killed in rebel attack on Ugandan school near Congo border
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan authorities have recovered the bodies of 41 people including 38 students who were burned, shot or hacked to death after suspected rebels attacked a secondary school near the border with Congo. Uganda's military says at least six people were abducted by the rebels who fled across the porous border into Congo after the raid on Friday night. The mayor of the border town says some of the students suffered fatal burns when the rebels set fire to a dormitory and others were shot or hacked with machetes. Authorities blame the rebel Allied Democratic Forces for the attack. The extremists with ties to the Islamic State group have launched attacks for years from their bases in volatile eastern Congo.
Eviction filings are 50% higher than they were pre-pandemic in some cities as rents rise
ATLANTA (AP) — Eviction filings are far above pre-pandemic levels in many cities across the country as pandemic relief disappears and inflation causes rents to spike. According to the latest data from the Eviction Lab, filings in some cities are running as much as 50% above levels seen prior to the pandemic. Those numbers are especially stark, given that many tenants experienced a reprieve during the pandemic when eviction moratoriums were in place and billions of dollars in federal rental assistance was plentiful. Most of the moratoriums are now gone and many of the larger cities have exhausted their rental assistance.
Did migrants reject help before deadly Greek wreck, or beg for it? Coast guard, activists disagree
There are still more questions than answers about what led up to one of the worst shipwrecks in recent Mediterranean history, in which some 500 people are feared dead. The Greek Coast Guard said that the overcrowded fishing trawler was moving steadily toward Italy, refusing almost all assistance, until minutes before it sank. This is in part supported by the account of a merchant vessel that was nearby. But activists said that people on board were in danger and made repeated pleas for help more than 15 hours before the vessel sank. Much of these accounts could not immediately be independently verified, and still missing is the testimony of survivors, who have been transferred to a closed camp and kept away from journalists.
Takeaways from the scathing report on Minneapolis police after George Floyd's killing
The Justice Department has issued a scathing assessment of Minneapolis police, alleging that racial discrimination and excessive force went unchecked before George Floyd’s killing because of inadequate oversight and an unwieldy process for investigating complaints. The investigation found numerous examples of excessive force, unlawful discrimination and First Amendment violations. It also documented rampant racism and racial profiling. Mental health crises often were made worse when police responded. Investigations into police misconduct took months and sometimes years, and frequently failed to take into account corroborating video evidence, while supervisors were quick to back their subordinates. The DOJ probe began in 2021.
A beginner's guide to Juneteenth: How can all Americans celebrate?
Since it was designated a federal holiday in 2021, Juneteenth has become more universally recognized beyond Black America. But how should people mark the holiday on June 19? Juneteenth festivities are rooted in cookouts and barbecues. In the beginnings of the holiday, the outdoors allowed for large, raucous reunions among formerly enslaved family, many of whom had been separated. Today, there are many events like street fairs and celebrations. Others may choose to treat Juneteenth as a day of rest and remembrance. That can mean doing community service, attending an education panel or taking time off.
Some Democrats are already warning of a government shutdown as budget battle with GOP takes shape
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s bid to appease hardliners in his caucus and get the House moving again has some Democratic worried about the road ahead when it comes time to passing legislation to keep the government running. Republicans left Washington in early June unable to approve a routine procedural measure. This past week, GOP leadership teed up a gun-related vote and a vote to censure one of former President Donald Trump’s most high-profile critics. Those votes helped get the House moving again. But the most far-reaching move was the announcement the GOP would pursue appropriations bills that contain less spending than top-line numbers agreed to in a deal with the White House to avoid a debt default.
What to know as King Charles takes part in his first Trooping the Color birthday parade as monarch
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III has taken part in his first Trooping the Color ceremony as U.K. monarch. He inspected hundreds of soldiers and horses in a spectacular annual military display at central London’s Horse Guards Parade. Charles is the colonel in chief and he rode on horseback. Charles received the royal salute as the most prestigious regiments in the U.K. army paraded to mark the monarch’s official birthday. It was the first time in more than 30 years that a U.K. monarch has taken part in the pomp-filled ceremony on horseback. Others in the royal family rode in horse-drawn carriages as thousands thronged the Mall to watch the pageantry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.