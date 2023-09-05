Proud Boys’ Enrique Tarrio gets record 22 years in prison for Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for orchestrating a failed plot to keep Donald Trump in power after the Republican lost the 2020 presidential election. Tuesday’s sentencing caps one of the most significant prosecutions over the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Tarrio’s sentence is the longest so far among more than 1,100 Capitol riot cases. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and former Proud Boys leader Ethan Nordean each received 18 years for their Jan. 6 convictions. Tarrio's defense attorneys asked for no more than 15 years in prison, and told reporters after the hearing that they will appeal.
Democrat Amo could be 1st person of color to represent Rhode Island in Congress after primary win
Former White House aide Gabe Amo could become the first person of color to represent Rhode Island in Congress after winning a crowded Democratic primary for the state’s 1st Congressional District special election Tuesday in the heavily Democratic state. Amo hopes to succeed former Democratic Rep. David Cicilline, who stepped down earlier this summer to become the president of the Rhode Island Foundation. Amo grew up in Pawtucket the son of Ghanaian and Liberian immigrants and would be the first Black candidate to be elected to the U.S. House from Rhode Island. Amo will face off against Republican Gerry Leonard in November.
No longer stranded, tens of thousands clean up and head home after Burning Man floods
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The traffic jam leaving the Burning Man festival has eased up considerably as the exodus from the mud-caked Nevada desert entered a second day following massive rain that left tens of thousands of partygoers stranded there for days. An unusual late-summer storm turned the weeklong fest into a sloppy mess, with tens of thousands stuck in foot-deep mud and with no working toilets. The gathering in the Black Rock Desert north of Reno attracts nearly 80,000 artists, musicians and activists for a mix of wilderness camping and avant-garde performances. More than a half-inch of rain had fallen at the festival site Friday. At least one death has been reported, but festival organizers say it wasn't weather-related.
Trump's comments risk tainting jury pool in federal election subversion case, special counsel says
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith is warning that former President Donald Trump’s “daily” statements risk tainting a jury pool in Washington in the criminal case charging him with scheming to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump’s provocative comments about both Smith’s team and U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan have been a central issue since the indictment was filed last month. The latest complaint from the Justice Department underscores the extent to which Trump’s social media attacks are testing the patience of prosecutors and risk exposing him to sanctions from the judge.
Sen. McConnell's health episodes show no evidence of stroke or seizure disorder but questions linger
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Capitol physician says 81-year-old Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell’s health episodes show no evidence of a stroke or seizure disorder. McConnell’s office released the information Tuesday as he returned to work at the Capitol. Questions have mounted over the long-serving Republican leader’s health. McConnell froze up last week during a press conference in Kentucky, the second such episode in a matter of weeks. McConnell himself made only passing reference to his health in public remarks Tuesday, and answered no questions from the press. The situation has fueled speculation about McConnell’s ability to remain leader. He fell and hit his head at a dinner in Washington earlier this year, suffering a concussion.
Kim Jong Un and Putin may meet. What do North Korea and Russia need from each other?
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A U.S. official says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may travel to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin. That's a trip that would bring the two isolated leaders closer together. U.S. officials also said Russia is trying to buy ammunition from North Korea for its war in Ukraine. In return, experts say, North Korea will probably ask for food, energy shipments and transfers of sophisticated weapons technologies. A meeting with Putin would be Kim’s first summit with a foreign leader since North Korea closed its borders in January 2020. According to U.S. officials, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu traveled to Pyongyang in July and asked Kim to send more ammunition to Russia.
Texas AG Ken Paxton pleads not guilty at impeachment trial and then leaves as arguments get underway
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that could lead to his permanent removal from office is underway. The embattled Republican — one of former President Donald Trump's biggest defenders — entered the state Senate on Tuesday to face accusations of bribery and corruption. Paxton did not stick around for the entire first day. He sat at the defense table Tuesday morning but did not return after lunch for opening statements. It isn’t clear when or whether he will return. The fate of the 60-year-old Republican is in the hands of the GOP-dominated Senate. Paxton has decried the impeachment as a “politically motivated sham” and says he expects to be acquitted.
New book details Biden-Obama frictions and says Harris sought roles 'away from the spotlight'
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new book about Joe Biden portrays the president as someone whose middle-class upbringing helped foster a resentment of intellectual elitism that shaped his political career and sometimes caused strain with his onetime boss, Harvard-educated Barack Obama. According to the book “The Last Politician,” Biden felt that Obama couldn't even curse properly. The book says that while serving as vice president, Biden told a friend that Obama didn't deliver the F-word with the “the right elongation of vowels and the necessary hardness of consonants.” The book also provides details on Vice President Kamala Harris and the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Fall Movie Preview: Hollywood readies for a season with stars on the sidelines
NEW YORK (AP) — Hollywood is at a standstill. Actors and screenwriters are months into a dual strike. Film sets are dark. But the movies are still coming – or, at least, most of them. Even if that means some potentially solitary red-carpet walks. Up until now, the ongoing stalemate has had a modest effect on late-summer movie releases. But now that the strikes have rounded Labor Day, with no end in sight, Hollywood’s high season is imperiled. Much is in flux. Taylor Swift is in. “Dune” is out. The ongoing actors and screenwriters strikes are casting a pall over the fall movie season, but a parade of awards contenders and autumn blockbusters are on the way, nevertheless.
Colorado, Duke surge into the AP Top 25 after huge upsets; Florida State climbs into top five
No. 21 Duke and No. 22 Colorado have jumped into the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll after scoring the biggest upsets of the opening weekend of the season. No. 4 Florida State also climbed into the top-five with a resounding victory over LSU, which dropped from fifth to No. 14. Georgia remained No. 1 and Michigan held steady at No. 2. No. 3 Alabama moved up a spot and Florida State climbed four places and received three first-place votes. Ohio State dropped two places to round out the top five.
