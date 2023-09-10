Moroccan villagers mourn after earthquake brings destruction to their rural mountain home
MOULAY BRAHIM, Morocco (AP) — Moroccans living in the village of Moulay Brahim are mourning neighbors who perished after a 6.8 earthquake destroyed buildings and lives. The village surrounded by stunning vistas attracting tourists and outdoor enthusiasts was full of small hotels and cafes overlooking gorges and green valleys. It is now a scene of devastation. People in the poor, mountain community about 45 kilometers northeast of the quake epicenter live in homes made of clay brick and cinder block, many of which are no longer safe to inhabit. Possibly dozens of villagers are dead and scores of homes crumpled. Crews continue listening for desperate sounds of life within the ruins.
G20 leaders pay respects at Gandhi memorial as they wrap up Indian summit and hand over to Brazil
NEW DELHI (AP) — G20 leaders are paying their respects at a memorial site dedicated to Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi on the final day of this year's summit. Host India ended the first day of the summit with diplomatic wins by adding the African Union as a new member and reaching agreements on a range of issues. It was also able to get the disparate group to sign off on a final statement, but only after softening language on the contentious issue of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Western leaders have called the consensus a success and praised India’s nimble balancing act.
Biden says US-Vietnam relations have evolved from the 'bitter past' of the Vietnam War
HANOI (AP) — President Joe Biden has opened a visit to Vietnam by saying their countries have a chance to shape the future of the Indo-Pacific. Biden told Vietnam's general secretary that their countries are critical partners at what he thinks is a critical time. He says it's evidence of how far relations have evolved from the “bitter past” of the Vietnam War that ended almost a half-century ago. General secretary Nguyen Phu Trong agreed that they have an opportunity to expand the relationship. Vietnam is elevating the U.S. to the level of a comprehensive strategic partner, putting Washington on the same footing as China and Russia.
Most of West Maui will welcome back visitors next month under a new wildfire emergency proclamation
HONOLULU (AP) — Most of West Maui will officially reopen to travelers next month under a new wildfire emergency proclamation signed by Hawaii's governor. Part of the island’s western coastline has been closed to visitors since devastating wildfires killed at least 115 people last month. State tourism officials initially urged travelers to stay away from Maui to allow emergency response efforts to help displaced residents. But they recently began asking tourists to return, avoid the burn zone and help Maui recover by spending their money.
Group sues after New Mexico governor suspends right to carry guns in Albuquerque in public
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s emergency order suspending the right to carry firearms in public in and around Albuquerque has drawn an immediate court challenge Saturday from a gun-rights group. Legal scholars and advocates predicted there would be lawsuits after Lujan Grisham announced the suspension Friday. She said it would last at least 30 days in her state’s largest city and surrounding Bernalillo County. Police and licensed security guards are exempt. Law professors say the Democratic governor's order is certain to raise Second Amendment questions. They also note the U.S. Supreme Court last year expanded the right of law-abiding Americans to carry guns in public for self-defense.
Russian strikes on Ukraine kill 2 foreign aid workers and target Kyiv
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Two foreign aid workers have reportedly been killed in eastern Ukraine when Russian shelling hit a van carrying a team of four working with a Ukrainian NGO. The Road to Relief NGO identified one of the dead volunteers as Canadian Anthony Ihnat, while Spanish authorities said that 32-year-old Emma Igual had also been killed. Elsewhere, the head of Kyiv's military administration said “over two dozen drones” launched by Russia were shot down early on Sunday, with debris scattering across the capital and wounding at least one person.
Sri Lanka's president will appoint a committee to probe allegations of complicity in 2019 bombings
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president says he will appoint a committee chaired by a retired Supreme Court judge to investigate allegations made in a British television report that the South Asian country’s intelligence was complicit in the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings that killed 269 people. The attacks including simultaneous suicide bombings targeted three churches and three tourist hotels. The dead included 42 foreigners from 14 countries. President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s decision to appoint a committee headed by a judge to investigate claims that Sri Lankan intelligence had a hand in the bombings that were carried out by Islamic militants came under pressure from opposition lawmakers, religious leaders, activists as well as the victims’ relatives.
As Jacksonville shooting victims are eulogized, advocates call attention to anti-Black hate crimes
The motivations of a shooter who recently targeted and killed Black people in Jacksonville, Florida, have revived concerns about the threat of hate violence and domestic terrorism. Experts say most hate crime victims in the U.S. are Black. That has been the case every year since hate crime tracking began. Families in Jacksonville on Friday began eulogizing loved ones fatally shot at a neighborhood Dollar General store two weeks ago. Anti-hate advocates nationwide also are calling for better measures to counter the longstanding epidemic of hate violence against Black Americans.
Families in Gaza have waited years to move into new homes. Political infighting is keeping them out
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A sprawling housing project in the Gaza Strip is meant to bring relief to hundreds of families who have lost their homes in fighting with Israel. But just weeks before the Egyptian-funded buildings are expected to be complete, the longstanding rivalry between Gaza's Hamas rulers and the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority is preventing people from moving in. As both sides seek to gain influence over the project, there is no word on who qualifies for the homes or how they will be distributed.
UK leader Sunak chides China after report a UK Parliament staffer is a suspected Beijing spy
LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has chastised China’s premier for “unacceptable” interference in British democracy. It comes after a newspaper reported that a researcher in Parliament was arrested earlier this year on suspicion of spying for Beijing. Sunak said he raised the issue with Premier LI Qiang when the two met at a Group of 20 summit in India on Sunday. He said he’d expressed “my very strong concerns." London's Metropolitan Police force confirmed that a man in his 20s and a man in his 30s were arrested in March under the Official Secrets Act. Neither has been charged. The Sunday Times reported that the younger man was a parliamentary researcher who worked with senior lawmakers from the governing Conservatives.
