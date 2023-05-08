Prize-winning AP team served as world's eyes in Mariupol
NEW YORK (AP) — Instincts about the strategic significance of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol led a team of Associated Press journalists there just as Russians were about to lay siege. It proved to be a fateful decision. For nearly three weeks last year, they were the only reporters on the scene and were able to document civilian suffering and debunk Russian disinformation. On Monday, Pulitzer Prize judges cited their work in giving The Associated Press the prestigious award for public service. Mariupol officials have credited the team for pressuring the Russians to open a humanitarian corridor for civilians, saving thousands of lives.
Texas shooter's 'RWDS' patch linked to far-right extremists
The shooter who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall was wearing a patch that read “RWDS," short for “Right Wing Death Squad.” It's a phrase that has been embraced in recent years by far-right extremists who glorify violence against their political enemies. An official with the Anti-Defamation League notes the term originally emerged in the 1970s and ’80s to describe Central and South American paramilitary groups created to support right-wing governments and dictatorships. Authorities have not said what they believe might have motivated 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, who was killed by a police officer who happened to be near the mall Saturday when Garcia opened fire.
Jury hears final arguments in writer's claims against Trump
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's defense lawyer told jurors in New York City that they would have to believe the unbelievable to accept a columnist's claims that the former president sexually attacked her in a department store in 1996. Attorney Joe Tacopina urged jurors during closing arguments in the Manhattan federal court civil trial to reject writer E. Jean Carroll's claims. Her attorneys say they have proven that the attack occurred. They criticized Trump for never attending the trial or taking the witness stand. During the two-week trial, jurors saw a deposition in which Trump said Carroll made up the claims to boost sales of a 2019 memoir.
Driver in deadly Texas crash charged with manslaughter
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say the driver of an SUV that killed eight people when it slammed into a Brownsville, Texas, bus stop is charged with manslaughter, and investigators are trying to determine if the crash was intentional. Authorities believe the driver, 34-year-old George Alvarez of Brownsville, lost control after running a red light and plowed into a crowd outside a migrant center. Police Chief Felix Sauceda said Monday that Alvarez is charged with eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Sauceda says officials are awaiting toxicology reports to determine whether Alvarez was intoxicated, adding that there's no motive he can discuss. He says the victims were all male and several were from Venezuela.
Warming-stoked tides eating huge holes in Greenland glacier
Scientists now fear increasingly warmer water in daily tides are doing much more damage to one of Greenland's glaciers than they thought. A study published Monday examined the Petermann glacier in far northwestern Greenland. Warmer water from climate change is eating a large hole deep inside the glacier and accelerating ice loss at its key connection point with the ocean floor. The hole is bigger than the Washington Monument. Researchers say if this is happening on the rest of the world's ice sheets, global ice loss and sea level rise could be twice as fast as previously thought.
Tanked Biden pick highlights escalation of dark-money forces
WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden nominated Gigi Sohn to serve on the Federal Communications Commission, she expected to face criticism over her desire to expand free internet access and improve competition among broadband providers. Instead, Sohn found herself the target of an aggressive campaign funded by an organization that doesn’t have to disclose its donors. The American Accountability Foundation called Sohn too partisan, anti-police and soft on sex trafficking. Sohn withdrew her nomination, partly blaming "dark money political groups with bottomless pockets.” The battle over Sohn’s nomination shows how such organizations are swaying public opinion and is emblematic of how nominees' missteps are being used against them by such groups.
Facebook has 3 billion users. Many of them are old.
Facebook says it is not dead. It’s not even just for “old people,” as young people have been saying for years. The social media platform born before the iPhone is approaching two decades in existence. But even with nearly 3 billion monthly users, for years it has struggled to stay relevant as newer, younger, more addictive rivals — at the moment, TikTok — emerge. And the portion of people under 30 who use it is declining. Without this trend-setting demographic, Facebook, still the main source of revenue for parent company Meta, risks fading into the background — like email.
At this Westminster, King Charles is the spaniel sort
NEW YORK (AP) — Britain’s King Charles III was crowned Saturday at Westminster Abbey. A cavalier King Charles spaniel hopes to be so lucky this week at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show. Chester the cavalier won his breed at Monday morning to advance to the semifinals at the Westminster show. It's the United States’ premier canine event. Cavalier King Charles spaniels are named not for the current sovereign but for 17th-century predecessors Charles I and especially Charles II. They dogs are renowned for their sweet expression and attachment to their people. One breeder says the dogs “saved our life” after she and her husband lost two sons.
Ex-girlfriend: Tiger Woods used lawyer to break up with me
Golf superstar Tiger Woods wants a judge to halt his ex-girlfriend's lawsuits seeking $30 million. Woods' attorneys are expected to argue at a Tuesday court hearing near his Florida mansion. They say Erica Herman signed a nondisclosure agreement that requires their disputes be heard privately by an arbitrator. Herman once managed his restaurant. She says she was illegally evicted last fall after living at the mansion for five years. She says Woods had verbally promised she could live at the home at least 11 years. Her attorney says Woods began their sexual relationship when Herman was his employee and threatened to fire her if she didn't sign the agreement. His attorneys deny the allegation.
Bills' Hamlin will put the millions raised into his charity
NEW YORK (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will use the $10 million given to online fundraising campaigns by well-wishers after his on-field collapse to fund his own nonprofit, the Chasing M’s Foundation. The decision begins the 25-year-old’s plan for the unprecedented outpouring of support that he received after his heart stopped following a tackle during a Monday night football game in January. Hamlin first started Chasing M’s Foundation in May 2020 when he was still a student playing with the University of Pittsburgh. His spokesperson said they applied last month for retroactive tax-exempt status for the nonprofit.
