At least 55 people died on Maui. Residents had little warning before wildfires overtook a town
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded before people ran for their lives from wildfires on Maui that killed at least 55 people. Instead, officials sent alerts to mobile phones, televisions and radio stations. But widespread power and cellular outages may have limited their reach. Hawaii boasts what the state describes as the largest integrated outdoor all-hazard public safety warning system in the world. But many of survivors said in interviews Thursday that they didn’t hear any sirens or receive a warning that gave them enough time to prepare. They only realized they were in danger when they saw flames or heard explosions nearby. The wildfires are the state’s deadliest natural disaster since a 1960 tsunami.
Judge Chutkan will hear arguments in protective order fight in Trump's 2020 election conspiracy case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal judge overseeing the 2020 election conspiracy case against Donald Trump will hear arguments over a request by prosecutors for a protective order seeking to bar the former president from publicly disclosing evidence shared by the government. Prosecutors have raised concerns Trump may reveal sensitive case information they're legally obligated to hand over to the defense. The protective order sought by special counsel Jack Smith’s team has become an early flashpoint in the case accusing the Republican of illegally scheming to cling to power after he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. Friday's hearing will be the first time the lawyers appear before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan.
With hundreds lost in the migrant shipwreck near Greece, identifying the dead is painfully slow
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Nearly two months after a dilapidated fishing trawler crammed with people heading from north Africa to Italy sank in the central Mediterranean, killing hundreds, relatives are still frantically searching for loved ones among the missing and dead. As many as 750 people are believed to have been on board. Only 104 survived and 82 bodies were recovered. By early August, around half the recovered bodies had been identified through a painstaking process combining DNA analysis, fingerprints and interviews with survivors and relatives. For some still searching for lost relatives, the lack of a body to bury means they still hold out hope, however improbable, that their loved one is alive.
Two years after fall of Kabul, tens of thousands of Afghans languish in limbo waiting for US visas
ISLAMABAD (AP) — When the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan in August 2021 it airlifted tens of thousands of Afghans to safety. But two years later, tens of thousands of others are still waiting to be resettled. They are Afghans who helped the war effort by working with the U.S. government and military, or as journalists and aid workers now at risk under the Taliban. Processing of U.S resettlement programs for Afghans has moved painfully slowly. In the meantime, many of the applicants who have fled Afghanistan are swiftly running through savings, living in limbo in exile.
Ecuador arrests 6 Colombians in slaying of presidential candidate as violence weighs on nation
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador’s transformation into a major drug trafficking hub and the ensuing three-year surge of violence is weighing on the nation following the killing of a presidential candidate whose life’s work was to fight crime and corruption. Six Colombian men were arrested Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of Fernando Villavicencio on Wednesday in the capital, Quito. He was not a front-runner in the race, but his assassination in broad daylight less than two weeks before the special presidential election underscored the challenge Ecuador’s next leader will face in any attempt to curb gangs and cartels whose activities have claimed thousands of lives.
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin says he's been thinking seriously about becoming an independent
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin says he has been thinking “seriously” about leaving the Democratic Party and becoming an independent. The West Virginia senator made the comments Thursday on MetroNews “Talkline.” Manchin says he has been “thinking about that for quite some time” but he hasn't made any decision on his political direction. He says he wants to make sure his voice is “truly an independent voice.” Manchin has raised his national profile as a swing vote on major spending packages in the divided U.S. Senate. Manchin hasn’t officially announced whether he will run for reelection, but two Republicans, Gov. Jim Justice and Rep. Alex Mooney, have already announced their candidacies for his Senate seat.
Millions of kids are missing weeks of school as attendance tanks across the US
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Nationwide, students have been absent at record rates since schools reopened after COVID-forced closures. More than a quarter of students missed at least 10% of the 2021-22 school year. Before the pandemic, only 15% of students missed that much school. All told, an estimated 6.5 million additional students were chronically absent. That's according to data compiled by Stanford University education professor Thomas Dee in partnership with The Associated Press. The analysis is based on the most recent data available, from 40 states and Washington, D.C. It provides the most comprehensive accounting of absenteeism nationwide. The absences come on top of time missed during school closures. They cost crucial time in classrooms as schools work to recover from massive learning setbacks.
More evacuations considered in Norway where the level in swollen rivers continues to rise
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Authorities are on standby to evacuate more people in southeastern Norway, where huge amounts of water, littered with broken trees, debris and trash, are thundering down the usually serene rivers after days of torrential rain. The level of water in swollen rivers and lakes continued to grow Friday despite two days of dry but overcast weather, flooding abandoned houses, coating cars in mud and swamping camping sites. In one of the most affected places where a river running through a town had gone over its banks, authorities were thinking about moving more people downstream out of fear of landslides. Norway's prime minister and king were planning to visit affected sites.
A rocket with a lunar landing craft blasts off on Russia’s first moon mission in nearly 50 years
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A rocket carrying a lunar landing craft has blasted off on Russia’s first moon mission in nearly 50 years, racing to land on Earth’s satellite ahead of an Indian spacecraft. The launch from Russia’s Vostochny spaceport in the Far East of the Luna-25 craft to the moon is Russia’s first since 1976 when it was part of the Soviet Union. The Russian lunar lander is expected to reach the moon on Aug. 23, about the same day as an Indian craft. The Russian spacecraft will take about 5.5 days to travel to the moon’s vicinity, then spend three to seven days orbiting before heading for the surface.
Two rival robotaxi services win approval to operate throughout San Francisco despite safety concerns
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California regulators have approved an expansion that will allow two rival robotaxi service to operate throughout San Francisco at all hours. The vote by the state's Public Utilities Commission came despite reservations from city officials and residents spurred by erratic behavior that resulted in unmanned vehicles blocking traffic, including the path of emergency vehicles. The regulators voted to approve rival services from Cruise and Waymo to operate the around-the-clock service. It will make San Francisco first major U.S. city with two fleets of driverless vehicles competing for passengers against ride-hailing and taxi services dependent on humans to operate the cars.
