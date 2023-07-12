Inflation drops to 3% and Biden hopes to turn a weakness with voters into a strength
WASHINGTON (AP) — The politics of inflation took a sharp turn with a new report showing consumer prices rose at the slowest pace since the early months of Joe Biden’s presidency. Republicans have hammered Biden over the cost of groceries, gasoline, utilities and more. They say Biden's $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package and push for electric vehicles are responsible for pushing inflation to a four-decade high. The GOP argument has resonated with voters. But the report on consumer prices for June suggests that inflation has eased dramatically without any of the job losses that some economists and Republican leaders said would occur.
Suspect in Larry Nassar stabbing said ex-doctor made lewd remark watching Wimbledon, AP source says
WASHINGTON (AP) — A prisoner suspected of stabbing Larry Nassar at a federal penitentiary in Florida said the disgraced former sports doctor provoked the attack by making a lewd comment while they were watching a Wimbledon tennis match. That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Court records show the inmate, identified as Shane McMillan, was previously convicted of assaulting a correctional officer at a federal penitentiary in Louisiana in 2006 and attempting to stab another inmate to death at the federal Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado in 2011. Messages seeking comment were left with lawyers who’ve represented McMillan in his past cases.
Ukraine wins G7 security pledges but NATO membership remains elusive
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — The United States and other major industrialized nations are pledging long-term security assistance for Ukraine as it continues to fight Russia's invasion. At the annual NATO summit, G7 countries began laying the groundwork for member nations to negotiate individual security agreements with Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the commitments will be a bridge toward eventual NATO membership for his country. He is desperate for Ukraine to become a NATO member so it can take advantage of the alliance's security guarantees. But membership for Ukraine has remained elusive at the summit, held this year in Lithuania. Zelenskyy and Biden met separately as well.
Pence would ban abortions when pregnancies aren't viable. His GOP rivals won't say if they agree
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is leaning in on his anti-abortion stance as he campaigns for the Republican presidential nomination. Pence says he does not support exceptions in the case of nonviable pregnancies, when doctors have determined there's no chance a baby will survive outside the womb. Pence has previously voiced support for a national abortion ban after six weeks of pregnancy — before many women know they’re pregnant. The former vice president says he'll “always err on the side of life.” The Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to an abortion a year ago last month, ushering in a wave of bans and restrictions.
Tornado touches down near Chicago's O'Hare airport amid severe weather warnings
CHICAGO (AP) — The National Weather Service says a tornado has touched down near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport following warnings of severe weather for the city. A confirmed tornado was on the ground around 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Chicago. The National Weather Service had issued two tornado warnings for portions of the city Wednesday evening. Tornado sirens sounded at least twice across Chicago, warning people to take cover. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Snow shovels in hand, volunteers help Vermont communities clear the mud from epic floods
ANDOVER, Vt. (AP) — Volunteers have showed up with snow shovels across Vermont to help communities clear the mud from epic floods. And now new flash flood warnings are in effect for much of the state as thunderstorms are on the way, promising hail and more misery in the disaster area. Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison is telling people to keep their guard up and not take any chances. Gov. Phil Scott toured the area with FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell. The total cost of the damage could be substantial. Even before these floods, a dozen other disasters this year have each caused more than $1 billion in damage across the United States.
The Manson 'family': A look at key players and victims in the cult leader's killings
LOS ANGELES (AP) — In 1969, Charles Manson dispatched a group of disaffected young followers on a two-night killing rampage that terrorized Los Angeles. On Tuesday, Manson follower Leslie Van Houten was released after spending more than five decades in prison for two of those murders. She participated in the grisly stabbings of well-known grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary. It came the day after Manson and some of his other followers killed actress Sharon Tate and three others. Van Houten is the only one of Manson's followers who participated in the infamous Tate-LaBianca murders to be released from prison. Manson died in prison in 2017.
Hollywood actors agree to mediation, but strike may be unavoidable
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Unionized Hollywood actors on the verge of a strike have agreed to allow a last-minute intervention from federal mediators. The actors’ union said in a statement that it is committed to exhausting every opportunity to make a deal with studios and streaming services before their contract expires late Wednesday. But it says they are not confident studios have any intention of reaching an agreement and avoiding a strike. The group representing the studios in the negotiations declined comment. If no deal is reached the actors could join already striking screenwriters in a work walkout that would grind Hollywood production to a halt.
3 tax prep firms shared 'extraordinarily sensitive' data about taxpayers with Meta, lawmakers say
WASHINGTON (AP) — Some congressional Democrats say three large tax preparation firms sent “extraordinarily sensitive” information on tens of millions of taxpayers to Facebook parent company Meta over at least two years. Their Wednesday report urges federal agencies to investigate and potentially go to court over the information H&R Block, TaxAct and TaxSlayer shared with Meta. The lawmakers tell the IRS, the Justice Department, the Federal Trade Commission and the IRS watchdog the findings “reveal a shocking breach of taxpayer privacy.” The tax prep companies say they take the privacy of their customers seriously. Meta says its system is designed to filter out potentially sensitive data it's able to detect.
Canada’s Indigenous women forcibly sterilized decades after other rich countries stopped
TORONTO (AP) — Decades after many other rich countries stopped forcibly sterilizing Indigenous women, numerous activists, doctors, politicians and at least five class-action lawsuits allege the practice has not ended in Canada. The Canadian Senate issued a report last year confirming Indigenous women continue to be sterilized without their knowledge or consent. Documents obtained by The Associated Press show that a doctor was punished in May for forcibly sterilizing an Inuit woman in 2019. Indigenous leaders say that Canadian officials have done too little to stop the violations and that the country has yet to fully reckon with its troubled colonial past.
