The Supreme Court rules for a designer who doesn't want to make wedding websites for gay couples
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s conservative majority has ruled a Christian graphic artist who wants to design wedding websites can refuse to work with same-sex couples. The decision is a defeat for gay rights. The court ruled 6-3 on Friday for designer Lorie Smith despite a Colorado law barring discrimination based on sexual orientation, race, gender and other characteristics. Smith argued the law violates her free speech rights. Smith’s opponents warned a win for her would allow a range of businesses to discriminate against customers. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court’s six conservative justices that the First Amendment envisions a United States where people are “free to think and speak as they wish.”
Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning 'Little Miss Sunshine' actor, dies at 89
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oscar winner Alan Arkin has died at age 89.. The popular character actor was nominated three times for Academy Awards and finally won in 2007 as the foul-mouthed grandfather in the surprise hit “Little Miss Sunshine.” Four decades earlier, he was nominated for “The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming” and “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter.” He also directed the film version of Jules Feiffer’s 1971 dark comedy “Little Murders” and Neil Simon’s 1972 play about bickering old vaudeville partners, “The Sunshine Boys.” His sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony confirmed their father’s death through the actor’s publicist on Friday. They called Arkin a "uniquely talented force of nature.
French president urges parents to keep teens at home, faults social media as rioting spreads
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is urging parents to keep teenagers at home to quell rioting over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. After a second crisis meeting with senior ministers, Macron also proposed restrictions on social media. He said Friday that social media platforms are playing a “considerable role” in spreading the unrest. Macron wants companies that run platforms such as Snapchat and TikTok to remove sensitive content. The French leader said of young rioters: “We sometimes have the feeling that some of them are living in the streets the video games that have intoxicated them.” The French leader’s remarks followed a third night of unrest across France.
Supreme Court's affirmative action ruling leaves colleges looking for new ways to promote diversity
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has sent shockwaves through higher education with a landmark decision that struck down affirmative action and left colleges across the nation searching for new ways to promote student diversity. Leaders of scores of universities said Thursday they were disappointed by what they see as a blow to diversity. Yet many also voiced optimism that they would find new ways to admit more Black and Hispanic students, despite evidence that eliminating the practice often leads to steep enrollment decreases among them. President Joe Biden asked the Education Department to explore policies that could help colleges build diverse student bodies.
The world's tallest flagpole. A tiny Maine town. An idea meant to unite people is dividing them
COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (AP) — In the United States, many people view bigger as better. But some residents of a tiny community in Maine are balking at measuring patriotism by the size of a flagpole. Situated at the nation’s eastern tip, Maine’s Down East region is the place where the sunlight first kisses U.S. soil each day. It's where the vast wilderness and ocean meet. It's also the place where a patriotic family has proposed the world's tallest flagpole — one that'd be taller than the Empire State Building, with a huge American flag on top. The proposal was supposed to unite people around the flag and create jobs. Instead, it's laying bare community and cultural flashpoints.
Ukraine aims to wear down and outsmart a Russian army distracted by infighting
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces are attempting to wear down the Russian army and reshape battle lines to create more favorable conditions for a decisive, eastward counteroffensive. Ukraine’s troops were given a boost of morale last week by an armed rebellion in Russia that posed the most significant threat to President Vladimir Putin’s power in more than two decades. Yet how the revolt by Wagner Group mercenaries under the command of Russian warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin affects the trajectory of the war remains to be seen. Ukraine has not yet fully committed elite units and Western-trained brigades, signaling to experts and allies that the counteroffensive remains in its early stages.
Russian general is believed to be detained in aftermath of Wagner mutiny, AP sources say
WASHINGTON (AP) — Gen. Sergei Surovikin, the deputy commander of the Russian group of forces fighting in Ukraine, has been detained days after mercenaries staged a revolt inside Russia. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press about sensitive U.S. and Ukrainian intelligence assessments. It’s not clear whether Surovikin faces any charges or where he is being held. But his detention comes days after Wagner Group mercenaries took the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and were heading toward Moscow in what appears to have been an aborted insurrection.
The US flies nuclear-capable bombers in a fresh show of force against North Korea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States has flown nuclear-capable bombers to the Korean Peninsula in its latest show of force against North Korea. South Korea's Defense Ministry says the B-52 bombers took part in joint aerial drills with other U.S. and South Korean fighter jets Friday over the peninsula. The bombers’ flyover is the latest in a series of temporary U.S. deployments of strategic assets in South Korea in response to North Korea’s push to expand its nuclear arsenal. North Korea could respond to the bombers' deployment with weapons tests. On Sunday, North Korea staged massive anti-U.S. rallies in its capital to mark the 73rd anniversary of the start of the Korean War.
Heat waves like the one that's killed 14 in the southern US are becoming more frequent and enduring
PHOENIX (AP) — Heat waves like the one that engulfed parts of parts of the South and Midwest and killed more than a dozen people are becoming more common. Experts say the extreme weather events, which claim more lives than hurricanes and tornadoes, will likely increase in the future. A heat dome that killed 13 people in Texas and another in Louisiana pushed eastward Thursday and is expected to be centered over the mid-South by the weekend. Heat index levels of up to 112 degrees are forecast in parts of Florida over the next few days and extreme heat is expected in Arizona by Saturday. Climate scientists say extreme heat deaths will increase without more action to combat climate change.
In rural India, summer's heat can be deadly. Ambulance crews see the toll up close
BANPUR, India (AP) — Extreme heat is fast becoming a serious public health crisis in India, with more than 150 people dying during a severe heat wave that blasted the country earlier in June. India is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change and severe heat, which is sometimes classified as a slow-onset disaster. Ambulance crews can be the first line of care for those affected by heat. The Associated Press followed one such crew as they raced from call to call during a busy 12-hour shift in Bundelkhand, a mostly poor region in the nation's interior that is one of India's hottest. Paramedic Jitendra Kumar said the work is difficult but he feels proud to be saving lives.
