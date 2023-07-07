Armed rebellion by Wagner chief Prigozhin underscores erosion of Russian legal system
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russia’s rebellious mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin walked free from prosecution for his June 24 armed mutiny, and it’s still unclear if anyone will face any charges in the brief uprising against the military or for the deaths of the soldiers killed in it. Instead, a campaign appears to be underway to portray the Wagner Group founder as driven by greed, with only hints of an investigation into whether he mishandled some of the billions of dollars in state funds. The rebellion that shook Russians and rattled the Kremlin underscores what one official calls the erosion of the country's legal system.
US slowed hiring but still added a solid 209,000 jobs in June in sign of economy's resilience
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers pulled back on hiring but still delivered another month of solid gains in June, adding 209,000 jobs, a sign that the economy’s resilience is confounding the Federal Reserve’s drive to slow growth and inflation. The latest evidence of economic strength makes it all but certain that the Fed will resume its interest rate hikes later this month after having ended a streak of 10 rate increases intended to slow inflation. The June hiring figure is the smallest in 2 1/2 years. But it still points to a durable labor market that has produced a historically high number of advertised openings. The unemployment rate fell from 3.7% to 3.6%, near a five-decade low.
For the third time this week, Earth sets an unofficial heat record
Earth’s average temperature set a new unofficial record high on Thursday, the third such milestone in a week that already rated as the hottest on record.The planetary average hit 63 degrees Fahrenheit (17.23 degrees Celsius), surpassing the 62.9-degree mark (17.18 Celsius) set Tuesday and equaled Wednesday, according to data from the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer, a tool that uses satellite data and computer simulations to measure the world’s condition. That average includes places that are sweltering under dangerous heat — like Jingxing, China, which checked in almost 110 degrees Fahrenheit — and the merely unusually warm, like Antarctica, where temperatures across much of the continent were as much as 8 degrees Fahrenheit above normal this week.
The US will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package: AP sources
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine for the war against Russia, but the United Nations urges the warring countries to avoid using them. Biden's administration is expected to announce Friday the Pentagon will send thousands of cluster munitions as part of a new military aid package worth up to $800 million. That word comes from people familiar with the decision. There are widespread concerns the bombs can cause civilian casualties. But the Pentagon will provide munitions with a reduced “dud rate." That means fewer unexploded rounds that can result in unintended civilian deaths. Cluster bombs open in the air to hit multiple targets at once.
White gunman to be sentenced for killing 23 people in a racist Walmart attack in a Texas border city
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The white Texas gunman who killed 23 people in a racist attack at a Walmart in 2019 is awaiting punishment for one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. Patrick Crusius is expected to be sentenced Friday to multiple life terms in federal prison. But the 24-year-old could still face the death penalty in a separate case in a Texas state court that has yet to go to trial. Crusius pleaded guilty in February to nearly 50 federal hate crime charges. Authorities say Crusius drove more than 700 miles to carry out the attack in El Paso. He posted a racist rant online before the shooting that warned of a Hispanic “invasion” of Texas.
France's small towns are reeling from the spread of rioting. 'Now it's affecting the countryside'
PARIS (AP) — Tranquil French villages and towns escaped previous cycles of urban violence. But they were whacked in the latest spasm of unrest that engulfed the country after police shot and killed a teenager of north African descent in the Paris suburbs. It has left rural mayors scratching their heads and concerned that the tensions of France’s cities are trickling outward. By the government’s count, more than 500 cities, towns and villages were impacted, adding to a staggering nationwide tally of destruction. It's more proof that in the 21st century, geography isn't the insulating force it once was.
First GOP debate next month faces threats of boycott as lower-polling candidates scramble to qualify
NEW YORK (AP) — Seven weeks before the premiere debate of the 2024 GOP primary, anxiety is building that the event could prove messy and divisive for the party. Some candidates, like former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, are struggling to meet fundraising and polling requirements to make it onstage. He and others are pushing back on a loyalty pledge the Republican Party is insisting candidates sign to participate. And the race’s frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, is flirting with boycotting and holding his own competing event instead. That’s turning what is typically the highly anticipated opener of the election season into a source of uncertainty.
US set to destroy its last chemical weapons, closing a deadly chapter dating to World War I
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — A milestone in the history of warfare dating back to World War I is about to be reached as the United States prepares to destroy the last of its declared chemical weapons stockpile. Workers at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Kentucky are close to eliminating the last of thousands of rockets filled with sarin nerve gas that have been stored there since the 1940s. It's a watershed moment for the nation's decades-long effort to meet a September deadline for destroying weapons under the international Chemical Weapons Convention. Another Army site in Colorado completed destruction of its stockpile last month. Arms control advocates say they hope the ambitious project will be a model for ending stockpiles of other weapons.
US Forest Service and historically Black colleges unite to boost diversity in wildland firefighting
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (AP) — A partnership between the U.S. Forest Service and historically Black colleges or universities is opening the eyes of students of color who never pictured themselves fighting forest fires. An on-site fire academy in Alabama is part of the 1890 Land Grant Institution Wildland Fire Consortium. The consortium is comprised of Florida A&M University, Southern University in Louisiana, Tuskegee University and Alabama A&M University. Its conception came during the pandemic as officials brainstormed how to boost diversity. Wildfire season around the U.S. continues to grow while minorities remain underrepresented in forestry and firefighting. HBCU students say it's been a boost to train on the fire lines alongside classmates who look like them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.