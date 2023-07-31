Mar-a-Lago worker charged in Trump's classified documents case will make his first court appearance
MIAMI (AP) — An employee of Donald Trump’s Florida estate is expected to make his first court appearance on charges accusing him of scheming with Trump to hide security footage from investigators probing the former president's hoarding of classified documents. Carlos De Oliveira is due in Miami federal court on Monday after being added last week to the indictment with Trump and the Republican ex-president’s valet, Walt Nauta. The federal case alleges a plot to hide top secret records at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach and thwart government efforts to retrieve them. Trump has pleaded not guilty to dozens of felony counts in the case brought by special counsel Jack Smith.
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell faces sentencing in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (AP) — Idaho mother Lori Vallow Daybell faces up to life in prison without parole when she is expected to be sentenced Monday in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival. The case has included bizarre claims that her son and daughter were zombies and that she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse. Vallow Daybell was found guilty in May of killing her two youngest children, ages 7 and 16, as well as conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, who was previously married to Vallow Daybell's fifth husband. The judge is expected to hear testimony from several representatives of the victims, including Vallow Daybell’s only surviving son.
Russian missile strikes kill at least 4 people in Zelenskyy's hometown in central Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's interior minister says Russian missiles have slammed into a central Ukrainian city and killed at least four people including a 10-year-old child as the blasts trapped residents beneath rubble. The minister said Monday that the two missiles struck an apartment building in Kryvyi Rih and destroyed a university building. Kryvyi Rih is the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and typically has not been a main target of the Kremlin’s forces during the 17-month war. Meanwhile a Ukrainian artillery strike on partially occupied Donetsk province killed two people and wounded six in the regional capital, according to the Moscow-installed leader of the illegally annexed province.
Yellow is shutting down and headed for bankruptcy, the Teamsters Union says. Here's what to know
NEW YORK (AP) — Trucking company Yellow Corp. has shut down operations and is headed for a bankruptcy filing, according to the Teamsters Union and multiple media reports. After years of financial struggles, reports of Yellow preparing for bankruptcy emerged last week — as the Nashville, Tennessee-based trucker saw customers leave in large numbers. Yellow shut down operations on Sunday, according to The Wall Street Journal, following the layoffs of hundreds of nonunion employees on Friday. In an announcement early Monday, the Teamsters said that the union received legal notice confirming Yellow was ceasing operations and filing for bankruptcy. The Associated Press reached out to Yellow for comment on Monday. No bankruptcy filings had gone live as of the early morning.
Blue blood from horseshoe crabs is needed for medicine, but a declining bird relies on crabs to eat
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The biomedical industry is adopting new standards to protect a primordial sea animal that is a linchpin of the production of vital medicines. But conservationists worry the approach doesn’t go far enough in protecting horseshoe crabs that are a food for a declining bird species. Drug and medical device makers depend on the valuable blue blood of the crabs to test for potentially dangerous impurities. The animals are drained of some of their blood and returned to the environment, yet some inevitably die. Regulators say recent revisions to the guidelines for handling the animals should keep more alive through the process.
July keeps sizzling as Phoenix hits another 110-degree day and wildfires spread in California
PHOENIX (AP) — Parts of the U.S. are continuing to sizzle as July creeps toward setting a record for the hottest month ever recorded. Phoenix led the way Sunday, hitting its 31st consecutive day of at least 110 degrees Fahrenheit, or 43.3 Celsius. The National Weather Service says the temperature climbed to a high of 111 Fahrenheit before the day was through. Some slight relief may be on the way as seasonal thunderstorms could drop temperatures in Phoenix on Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile in California, a massive wildfire burning out of control in the Mojave National Preserve spread rapidly amid erratic winds. Firefighters to the south reported progress against another major blaze that prompted evacuations.
Pakistan buries dead from massive suicide attack at political rally that killed 54
KHAR, Pakistan (AP) — Hundreds of mourners attended funerals in Pakistan after a suicide bombing killed at least 54 people at an election rally for a pro-Taliban cleric. They carried caskets draped in colorful cloths to burial sites in the hills. No one immediately claimed responsibility for Sunday’s bombing in Bajur that killed at least five children and wounded nearly 200 people. The attack appeared to reflect divisions between Islamist groups, which have a strong presence in the district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan. It targeted the Jamiat Ulema Islam party, which has ties to the Afghan and Pakistani Taliban. According to police, at least 1,000 people were crowded into a tent near a market for the rally ahead of fall elections.
RFK Jr. says he’s not anti-vaccine. His record shows the opposite. It’s one of many inconsistencies
As Democratic presidential primary candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. challenges President Joe Biden, the stories he tells on the campaign trail about himself, his life’s work and what he stands for are often the opposite of what his record shows. Kennedy rose to prominence during the coronavirus pandemic because of his strident opposition to vaccines, but he insists he’s not anti-vaccine. Kennedy has associated with influential people on the far right — including Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon and Michael Flynn — to raise his profile. Yet, he portrays himself as a true Democrat inheriting the mantle of the Kennedy family.
West African nations threaten to use force if Niger's president isn't reinstated within a week
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — West African nations have given Niger’s coup leaders one week to reinstate the country’s democratically elected president and have threatened to use forces if the demands aren't met. The announcement came at the end of an emergency meeting of West African countries on Sunday in Nigeria. The regional bloc — known as ECOWAS — convened there to respond to last week’s military takeover of Niger President Mohamed Bazoum. Economic sanctions could have a deep impact on Nigeriens who live in the third-poorest country in the world. The country relies on imports from Nigeria for up to 90% of its power.
Do you believe in angels? About 7 in 10 U.S. adults do, a new AP-NORC poll shows
Compared with the devil, angels carry more credence in America. They even get more credence than hell. More than astrology, reincarnation, and the belief that physical things can have spiritual energies. In fact, about 7 in 10 U.S. adults say they believe in angels, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The widespread acceptance of angels made sense to one angel expert because they are malleable to an array of worldviews. Angels mean different things to different people. For example, the idea of loved ones becoming heavenly angels after death is neither an unusual belief nor a universally held one.
