Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Rescuers have rushed more ships and vessels to the area where a submersible disappeared on its way to the Titanic wreckage site. They said Wednesday that they're hoping underwater noises they've detected for two straight days might help narrow their search for the Titan. The vessel has five people onboard. Even those who expressed optimism warned that many obstacles remain. Search crews need to pinpoint the vessel's location, reach it, and bring it to the surface. Some have estimated the vessel could run out of oxygen as soon as Thursday morning.
In rowdy scene, House censures Rep. Adam Schiff over Trump-Russia investigations
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff for comments made several years ago about investigations into Donald Trump’s ties to Russia. The House on Wednesday rebuked the Democrat in a vote that fell along along party lines. The censure resolution says Schiff held positions of power during Trump’s presidency and “abused this trust by saying there was evidence of collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia.” Schiff was one of the most outspoken critics of the former president as both the Justice Department and the Republican-led House launched investigations into Trump’s ties to Russia in 2017. Schiff becomes the 25th House lawmaker to be censured.
Police say Idaho dad killed neighbors over alleged indecent exposure by neighbor's oldest son
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A newly released police document alleges an Idaho father killed a neighboring family because he was upset that the neighbor’s 18-year-old son had reportedly exposed himself to the man’s children. Majorjon Kaylor is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the Father’s Day shooting. A probable cause affidavit from an Idaho State Police detective says Kaylor shot and killed Kenneth Guardipee, his daughter, Kenna Guardipee, and her sons 18-year-old Devin Smith and 16-year-old Aiken Smith. Kaylor has not yet entered a plea. He's being held without bond. A preliminary hearing has been set for July 3.
Hollywood writers at rally say they'll win as strike reaches 50 days
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fifty days into a strike, and about 1,000 Hollywood writers and their supporters have marched across Los Angeles for a new contract with studios that includes payment guarantees and job security. Speakers at Wednesday's rally emphasized the solidarity the Writers Guild of America has received from other unions, including SAG-AFTRA. Writer and guild board member Adam Conover told the crowd at the La Brea Tar Pits, “We are going to win because they need us.” The group representing studios says the writers' demands would include paying them when there is no work. There have been no negotiations since the strike began on May 2.
Texas Sen. Angela Paxton barred from voting in husband's impeachment trial
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton will not be allowed to cast a vote in the impeachment trial of her husband, Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton. Rules set by the senators Wednesday allow the two-term senators to attend the trial but prohibit her from participating. The trial is set to start in September. Ken Paxton has broadly denied wrongdoing and his attorneys have attacked the impeachment proceedings as a sham.
Gas explosion kills 31 people in a barbecue restaurant in northwestern China
BEIJING (AP) — Authorities in northwestern China say 31 people have been killed and seven injured in a massive gas explosion at a barbecue restaurant in the city of Yinchuan. The official Xinhua News Agency said the blast tore through the establishment Wednesday evening on a busy street in the capital of the traditionally Muslim Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region as people were gathering on the eve of the Dragon Boat Festival holiday.
US approves chicken made from cultivated cells, the nation's first 'lab-grown' meat
Chicken grown from animal cells, not from slaughtered birds, can now be sold in the U.S. The Agriculture Department issued approvals Wednesday to California firms Upside Foods and Good Meat to sell the products, known as “lab-grown” or “cultivated” meat. The meat is grown in steel tanks, using cells that come from a living animal, a fertilized egg or a special bank of stored cells. The goal is to eliminate harm to animals and drastically reduce the environmental impacts of raising them. The meat will initially be sold only at upscale restaurants.
Modi flexes India’s cultural reach on Yoga Day with backbends and corpse poses on the UN lawn
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed poses ranging from cobra to corpse alongside a multinational crowd at the U.N. headquarters as he kicked off the public portion of his U.S. visit. He praised yoga as “a way of life” and it was an all-ages, portable practice accessible to all faiths and cultures. The event honored the International Day of Yoga. His yoga-themed U.N. visit is seen as a savvy and symbolic choice for a leader who's made the ancient discipline a personal practice and a diplomatic tool. Modi arrived later Wednesday in Washington, where he's being honored by President Joe Biden with a state visit.
Television veteran Geraldo Rivera says he's quitting Fox News' political combat show 'The Five'
NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran television personality Geraldo Rivera says he's quitting as one of the lonely liberal voices on Fox News Channel's political combat show “The Five.” Rivera, who turns 80 next month, said that a growing tension on the show made it no longer worth it. In an interview Wednesday with The Associated Press, he calls it a “rocky ride” but also an exhilarating adventure. “The Five” is Fox's most popular show despite airing in the late afternoon and features four conservative and one liberal voice kicking around the issues of the day. Rivera has had some particularly contentious exchanges with fellow panelist Greg Gutfeld.
Justice Alito accepted Alaska resort vacation from GOP donors, report says
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito accepted a 2008 trip to a luxury fishing lodge in Alaska from two wealthy Republican donors, one of whom repeatedly had interests before the court. That's according to the nonprofit investigative journalism organization ProPublica, which also reported that the conservative jurist didn't disclose the trip on his financial disclosure that year. Alito flew to the fishing lodge aboard the private plane of billionaire Republican donor Paul Singer, whose hedge fund has brought roughly a dozen cases before the court. Alito didn't recuse himself from participating in any of those cases. His accomodations at the lodge were paid for by another wealthy donor. Alito said ProPublica's report was misleading.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.