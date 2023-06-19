Blinken and Xi pledge to stabilize deteriorated US-China ties, but the main US request is rebuffed
BEIJING (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and says they agreed to “stabilize” deteriorated U.S.-China ties. But America's top diplomat leaves Beijing with his biggest ask rebuffed: better communications between their militaries. After meeting Xi on Monday, Blinken said China is not ready to resume military-to-military contacts, something the U.S. considers crucial. Yet Blinken and Xi pronounce themselves satisfied with progress made during two days of talks, without pointing to specific areas of agreement. It remains unclear whether the countries can resolve their most important disagreements. Still, both men say they're pleased with the outcome of the highest-level U.S. visit to China in five years.
Americans mark Juneteenth with parties, events and quiet reflection on the end of slavery
Detroit (AP) — Americans across the country are observing the relatively new Juneteenth federal holiday with festivals, parades, cookouts and other gatherings. On a long holiday weekend seen by many as a reason for a party, others are urging quiet reflection about the end of slavery and the treatment of Black Americans throughout U.S. history. Although end-of-slavery celebrations are new in many areas, in Memphis, where the slave trade once thrived, the Juneteenth holiday has been celebrated since long before it became a designated federal holiday in 2021. This year, Tennessee lawmakers approved it as a state holiday as well. Schools and federal buildings will be closed Monday to observe the holiday.
Multiple tornadoes have killed at least one person and injured nearly two dozen in Mississippi
JACKSON, MISS. (AP) — Officials say multiple tornadoes swept through Mississippi overnight, killing one and injuring nearly two dozen. State emergency workers are still working with counties to assess the damage from storms in which high temperatures and hail in some areas accompanied tornadoes. The death and injuries have been reported by officials in east Mississippi’s Jasper County. In a Monday morning news release, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said more than 49,000 homes in central Mississippi are without power. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said the tornadoes struck in Jasper County and Rankin County, which borders the capital city of Jackson.
'It was hell': Hostage freed after years in Africa recounts ordeal and frustrations with US response
WASHINGTON (AP) — An American missionary who spent six years in captivity in Africa says he was beaten, locked in chains and pressured repeatedly to convert to Islam. Jeff Woodke tells The Associated Press his experience “was hell” and the last year he was asking his captors to kill him before he was released in March. The 62-year-old McKinleyville, California, resident and his wife say they believe FBI officials withheld information about negotiations with the captors. Their statements are a rare public airing of the delicate and tense interactions that often precede a detainee’s release. The FBI says it worked “tirelessly” to bring Woodke home and is happy he’s reunited with his family.
Weekend mass shootings leave 6 people dead and dozens injured across the US
Mass shootings and violence across the U.S. over the weekend killed at least six people including a Pennsylvania state trooper and left dozens injured. The shootings follow a surge in homicides and other violence over the past several years that experts say accelerated during the coronavirus pandemic. They happened in suburban Chicago, Washington state, central Pennsylvania, St. Louis, Southern California and Baltimore. Experts disagree over causes of the increased violence. It could be due to the prevalence of guns in America, less aggressive police tactics or a decline in prosecutions for misdemeanor weapon offenses.
Trump and other Republicans conjure a familiar enemy in attacking Democrats as ‘communists’
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump's arraignment in federal court has highlighted a popular strategy among Republicans: likening their opponents to “Marxists” and “communists.” Trump repeatedly referred to Democrats in those terms this past week, both in social media posts and in a speech after he pleaded guilty in federal court. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has used similar messaging, arguing the U.S. risks falling victim to “woke” ideology, which he says is a form of “cultural Marxism.” Experts say the rhetoric is a form of political hyperbole that has often been used in U.S. politics to demonize political opponents.
More than 1 million dropped from Medicaid as states start post-pandemic purge of rolls
About 1.5 million people have lost Medicaid coverage in more than two dozen states as a post-pandemic purge of the rolls gets underway. Data analyzed by The Associated Press show some states have dropped coverage for more than half the people whose eligibility cases were decided in April or May. States were prohibited from removing people from Medicaid during the pandemic. But that ban was lifted in April. President Joe Biden's administration is urging states to slow down because of fears that some eligible people are getting dropped for not filling out paperwork.
Russian opposition leader Navalny is on trial again in case that may keep him locked up for decades
MELEKHOVO, Russia (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has gone on trial on new charges of extremism that could keep him behind bars for decades. The session took place at a maximum security penal colony in Melekhovo, east of Moscow, where Navalny is serving a nine-year sentence for fraud and contempt of court — charges he says are politically motivated. Navalny, who exposed official corruption and organized major anti-Kremlin protests, was arrested in January 2021 upon returning to Moscow after recuperating in Germany from nerve agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin. Navalny, wearing his prison garb, looked gaunt at the session but spoke emphatically about the weakness of the state’s case and gestured energetically.
A high-profile French nun is inspiring hope for Catholic women. But can she really bring change?
VATICAN CITY (AP) — A French nun is charting an unprecedented period of reform in the Catholic Church as one of the highest-ranking women at the Vatican. Sister Nathalie Becquart is the first female undersecretary at the Vatican's Synod of Bishops, which is gearing up for a big meeting in October on empowering rank-and-file Catholics to have a bigger say in the life of the church. In many ways, the meeting is shaping up as a referendum on the role of women in the church of the third millennium. The working document of the meeting is being published Tuesday.
What if things could turn out differently? How the multiverse got into our heads and didn't let go
Alternate universes are everywhere these days, from “The Flash” to “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” There's a deep hunger for exploring other possibilities about how other worlds and other potential lives might unfold. And movies, books and TV shows about alternate realities and multiverses feed that appetite in an era when lots of people are asking exactly how we got to this point. They're also a lucrative storytelling approach for creators who want to make the most of their characters without ruining a “prime timeline." Some experts say that in the end, it's about experiencing stories in which someone looks for, and perhaps finds, a best possible self out of all the possibilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.