Conservatives go to red states and liberals go to blue as the country grows more polarized
STAR, Idaho (AP) — Americans are segregating themselves by their politics at a rapid clip, helping fuel the greatest divide between the states in modern history. The split has sent states careening to the political left or right, adopting diametrically opposed laws on some of the hottest issues of the day. Colorado and Idaho represent two different poles of state-level political homogenization. Both are fast-growing Rocky Mountain states that have been transformed by the influx of new, like-minded residents. But politically, they increasingly occupy two separate worlds and exemplify the country’s increasing polarization on core issues.
US releases video of Russian fighter jets harrassing American drones over Syria
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Air Force says Russian fighter jets flew dangerously close to several U.S. drone aircraft over Syria on Wednesday, setting off flares and forcing the MQ-9 Reapers to take evasive maneuvers. U.S. Air Forces Central released a video of the encounter, showing a Russian SU-35 fighter closing in on a Reaper, and later showed a number of the so-called parachute flares moving into the drone’s flight path. The flares are attached to parachutes. Army Gen. Erik Kurilla, head of U.S. Central Command, says Russia’s violation of ongoing efforts to clear the airspace over Syria “increases the risk of escalation or miscalculation.”
Father of the bride, teen who tried to save friend among 5 killed in Philadelphia shooting
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A father who was preparing to walk his eldest daughter down the aisle. An aspiring actor who appeared as an extra in the “Creed” movie franchise. A teenager who tried to help a wounded friend. These are the stories of those who were killed in what has been the deadliest among a rash of U.S. shootings that occurred around the July Fourth holiday. Philadelphia authorities say five people in a working-class neighborhood were gunned down Monday. A gunman in a ski mask and body armor appeared to fire on people at random. A suspect was arraigned Wednesday. Meanwhile, five families remain shattered as they try to cope with feelings of loss and senselessness.
Trump posted what he said was Obama's address, prosecutors say. An armed man was soon arrested there
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say former President Donald Trump posted on his social media platform what he claimed was the home address of former President Barack Obama the same day a man with guns in his van was arrested near the property. They said Taylor Taranto kept two firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition inside a van he had driven cross-country. Prosecutors included the new details of the case in a motion filed Wednesday aiming to keep Taranto behind bars. They said Taranto told followers on his YouTube live stream that he was looking to get a “good angle on a shot” and locate the “tunnels underneath their houses” shortly before he was arrested by the Secret Service.
Man gets life sentence for raping 9-year-old Ohio girl who traveled to Indiana for legal abortion
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison for raping a 9-year-old Ohio girl who later traveled out of state for an abortion. Gerson Fuentes pled guilty Wednesday. He'll be eligible for parole after serving 25 to 30 years in prison. The girl turned 10 before obtaining an abortion in Indiana. The case has become a flashpoint in the national discussion about access to abortion. It first came to light when an Indianapolis physician said a child had to travel to Indiana for the procedure because of Ohio's restrictions. Some 25 states have banned or restricted abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year.
Toxic gas leak in South Africa has killed 16 people, including 3 children, police say
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African police say at least 16 people, including three children, have died from a leak of a toxic nitrate gas that was being used by illegal miners to process gold. Emergency services initially announced that as many as 24 people might be dead in the Angelo settlement in the city of Boksburg on the eastern outskirts of Johannesburg. But police and the provincial government now say the confirmed death toll is 16 after a recount of the bodies. An emergency services spokesman says the information authorities have indicates the cylinder that caused the leak was being used by illegal miners inside a shack to separate gold from dirt and rock. Officials haven't said if the illegal miners they believe to be responsible for the gas leak are among the casualties.
Study says drinking water from nearly half of US faucets contains potentially harmful chemicals
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A government study says nearly half of the tap water in the U.S. contains potentially harmful compounds known as “forever chemicals.” The U.S. Geological Survey said Wednesday that PFAS chemicals are found in private wells in addition to public systems. The agency based its report on samples taken from 716 locations around the nation, including urban centers as well as rural sites. Researchers said people could use the findings when considering whether to have their water tested or to install filters. An environmental group says the study shows a need for regulation of PFAS pollution.
LA County sheriff calls video of deputy tackling woman 'disturbing,' opens inquiry
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County sheriff says video footage of a deputy violently throwing a woman to the ground while she filmed a man being handcuffed in a grocery store parking lot is “disturbing." The June 24 incident in Lancaster, north of Los Angeles, is the latest to draw scrutiny to the Sheriff's Department's use of force. A protest by community groups was planned on Wednesday evening to demand that the officers be held accountable. Sheriff Robert Luna says both officers were pulled off field duties while an investigation is under way.
Russian journalist sustained a brain injury and fractures during a brutal beating in Chechnya
MOSCOW (AP) — A prominent Russian investigative reporter has received a brain injury and multiple fractures when she and a lawyer accompanying her were brutally beaten by unidentified assailants in the Russian province of Chechnya. Novaya Gazeta journalist Elena Milashina and lawyer Alexander Nemov were attacked when they arrived to attend the trial of a mother of two local activists who have challenged Chechen authorities. Their vehicle was blocked by three cars and they were attacked by a dozen unidentified masked attackers who beat them with clubs, put guns to their heads and broke their equipment. Novaya Gazeta said Wednesday's medical examination of Milashina showed that she has sustained a brain injury and 14 fractures on her hands along with multiple other injuries
Wrongly imprisoned for 7 years, exonerated ‘Central Park Five’ member wins NYC Council primary
NEW YORK (AP) — A member of the “Central Park Five” has won the Democratic primary for a seat on the New York City Council representing Central Harlem. The win all but assures Yusef Salaam of eventual victory. Ranked choice voting tallies Wednesday show him with nearly 64% of first and second-choice votes, making him the clear winner. Salaam prevailed over two political veterans: state Assembly members Al Taylor and Inez Dickens. Salaam was 15 when he was wrongly arrested in the rape and beating of a white woman jogging in Central Park in 1989. Salaam and four other Black and Latino teenagers were wrongly convicted and spent years in prison before they were exonerated.
