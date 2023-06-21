Underwater noises heard in desperate search for submersible missing with 5 aboard near Titanic
A Canadian military surveillance aircraft has detected underwater noises as a massive operation searched in a remote part of the North Atlantic for a submersible that vanished while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic. A statement early Wednesday from the U.S. Coast Guard did not elaborate on what rescuers believed the noises could be. However, it offered a glimmer of hope for those now lost aboard the Titan as estimates suggest as little as a day’s worth of oxygen could be left if the vessel is still functioning. The Coast Guard says three vessels arrived on-scene Wednesday morning, including The John Cabot, which has side-scanning sonar capabilities and is conducting search patterns alongside two other vessels.
Virginians oust Democrat who sought abortion limits and Republican who denied 2020 results
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A handful of Virginia incumbents prevailed over challengers in a closely watched primary election. But two of the state’s most controversial political figures — Republican Sen. Amanda Chase and Democrat Sen. Joe Morrissey — lost their party’s nomination Tuesday. Both parties and both General Assembly chambers had competitive contests on Tuesday, including in some of the swing districts that will help determine the balance of power come November. An unusually high number of sitting officeholders were also facing serious challenges in an election season that’s been upended by new political maps. Virginia's results are often closely watched for hints of voter sentiment heading into the following year’s midterm or presidential cycle.
Pride and pain for Biden as his son Hunter reaches a plea deal after 5 years of investigation
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden had just six words to offer after his 53-year-old son Hunter pleaded guilty to federal tax offenses in a deal that is also likely to spare him time behind bars on a weapons charge. He said simply: “I’m very proud of my son.” That pride has been accompanied by pain, and for the president’s family, both have been on public display. Republicans have worked to use Hunter Biden’s actions — and his acknowledged struggle with addiction — as an anchor to try to drag down his father.
European Union countries agree on a new package of sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries have agreed on a new package of sanctions against Russia for its war against Ukraine. Sweden holds the rotating EU presidency and it said Wednesday that the package includes measures aimed at countering sanctions circumvention and individual listings. Details of the measures will be unveiled later this week when the sanctions are officially adopted by written procedure.
With Trump under indictment, House GOP calls on Trump-era special counsel who studied Russia probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — As Donald Trump faces a federal indictment, House Republicans are using the report from a special counsel to renew their argument that federal law enforcement is tainted by political bias. John Durham recently completed his report on the FBI’s investigation of Trump’s 2016 campaign and is testifying Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee. Republicans who control the House say Durham found wrongdoing in federal law enforcement that needs to be fixed. At stake are surveillance powers that U.S. intelligence say are critical but expire at this year's end.
China says Biden comments likening leader Xi to a dictator are 'extremely absurd and irresponsible'
BEIJING (AP) — China has called comments by U.S. President Joe Biden referring to Chinese leader Xi Jinping as a dictator “extremely absurd and irresponsible.” The clash of words comes just over a day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken concluded a visit to Beijing that sought to break the ice in a relationship that has hit a historical low. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Biden's comments at a fundraiser in California “go totally against facts and seriously violate diplomatic protocol, and severely infringe on China’s political dignity." He says Biden's comments were a blatant political provocation. The U.S. president said that Xi was embarrassed over recent tensions surrounding a suspected Chinese spy balloon. He said, “That’s a great embarrassment for dictators."
Campus assault suspect eludes arrest for 2 years, after "So I raped you" Facebook message
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — It's been two years since officials in Pennsylvania armed with a startling Facebook message that said, “So I raped you,” filed charges in a 2013 sexual assault at Gettysburg College. Yet 30-year-old Ian Cleary continues to elude U.S. marshals searching for him overseas. The wait is wearing on 28-year-old accuser Shannon Keeler. The #MeToo movement has inspired more people like her to demand accountability over campus sex crimes. In another Pennsylvania case, police used advancements in DNA and genetic genealogy to charge a Michigan business owner this year in a knifepoint rape on a Penn State golf course in 2000.
'She just wants a friend': Families push for full school days for children with disabilities
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Advocates say schools across the U.S. are removing students with disabilities from the classroom, often in response to challenging behavior, by sending them home or cutting back on the days they’re allowed to attend. Schools say the move can be necessary to keep students and teachers safe. But parents and advocates argue the shortened days, often referred to as informal removals, amount to discrimination and violations of students’ civil rights. In Oregon, a bill to curb the use of shortened days, essentially giving parents veto power over such a decision, is pending in the House of Representatives after winning passage in the Senate.
Aaron Rodgers is set to speak at a psychedelics conference
DENVER (AP) — Denver is hosting a conference this week that's being put on by a psychedelic advocacy group. The group is bringing together an unlikely cohort of speakers, including NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, former Texas Republican governor Rick Perry and rapper Jaden Smith. It comes months after Colorado’s voters decided to join Oregon in decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms. Thousands are expected to attend. Proponents say psychedelics may offer benefits for things like post-traumatic stress disorder and alcoholism. Medical experts caution that the drugs need more research on efficacy and whether they pose serious risks. A historian of science who has researched the boom and bust of psychedelic movements says the conference is purely hype.
Antlers and fancy dress: Stonehenge welcomes 8,000 visitors for summer solstice
STONEHENGE, England (AP) — Around 8,000 revellers gathered around a prehistoric stone circle on a plain in southern England to express their devotion to the sun, or to have some communal fun. Druids, pagans, hippies, local residents and tourists, many clad in an array of colorful costumes and even antlers, stayed and celebrated at Stonehenge for the night and greeted sunrise on Wednesday, which is the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere. At dawn, the sun rose behind what is known as the Heel Stone in the northeast part of the horizon and the first rays shone into the heart of Stonehenge, one of the world’s most famous prehistoric monuments and a World Heritage Site.
