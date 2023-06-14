In affirmative action and student loan cases, some see backlash to racial progress in education
WASHINGTON (AP) — If student loan forgiveness and affirmative action are both struck down by the Supreme Court, it could send an ominous signal to millions of Americans that conservative critics have succeeded in erecting more roadblocks to racial equality in America. To many observers, the efforts to roll back two policies that disproportionately help Black students and other students of color reflect a backlash to racial progress in higher education. The rulings could also have political consequences among young voters of color who took President Joe Biden at his word when he promised to cancel debt, said Wisdom Cole, director of NAACP’s youth and college program.
GOP presidential candidates struggle with response to Trump's unprecedented legal troubles
BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Donald Trump's Republican rivals are facing a high-stakes dilemma as they grapple with the politics of the former president's federal indictment. For now, many in the GOP's 2024 field are struggling to find a clear and consistent strategy as Republican voters, key officials and conservative media leaders rally around Trump. But some Republican White House hopefuls are demonstrating a newfound willingness to criticize Trump for the allegations laid out in the federal charges. Still, even the most aggressive are layering their criticism with attacks against the Justice Department for indicting him. At least for now, they’re making a risky bet that the weight of Trump’s extraordinary baggage will itself eventually bring down his reelection bid.
Southern Baptists refuse to take back megachurch because it has women pastors
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Southern Baptist Convention has refused to welcome Saddleback Church back into its fold. It has rejected an appeal by the California megachurch of its ejection for having women pastors. Southern Baptist church representatives at their annual meeting here also rejected a similar appeal by a smaller church, Fern Creek Baptist of Louisville, Kentucky, which is led by a woman pastor. The results of the Tuesday votes were announced Wednesday morning on the concluding day of the the two-day annual meeting in New Orleans. The statement of faith for the nation’s largest Protestant denomination asserts that only qualified men can serve as pastors.
House rejects effort to censure and fine Democrat Adam Schiff over Trump-Russia investigations
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has rejected an effort to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff, turning aside a Republican attempt to fine the Democrat over his comments about former President Donald Trump and investigations into his ties to Russia. Schiff is the former Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and was the lead prosecutor in Trump’s first impeachment trial. He has long been a top Republican political target. Soon after taking back the majority this year, Republicans blocked him from sitting on the intelligence panel. But Schiff was helped Wednesday by more than 20 Republicans who voted with Democrats to stop the censure resolution or voted “present."
Grand jury indicts Daniel Penny in chokehold death of New York City subway rider Jordan Neely
NEW YORK (AP) — A man charged with manslaughter for putting an agitated New York City subway rider in a fatal chokehold has been indicted. Daniel Penny was charged last month in the death of Jordan Neely. New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed the indictment Wednesday, a procedural step that allows the criminal case to continue. Neely was shouting at passengers and begging for money when Penny pinned him and held him in a chokehold on May 1. Penny’s lawyers said Wednesday that Neely had not intended to kill Neely, just hold him until police arrived. They said they're confident a trial jury will find Penny's actions fully justified.
Fox News says it 'addressed' onscreen message that called Biden a 'wannabe dictator'
NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News says it has addressed an onscreen headline that called President Joe Biden a “wannabe dictator” who sought to have his political rival arrested, without saying what was done. The chyron was shown on Fox Monday night, beneath a split-screen image of former President Donald Trump speaking to supporters live and Biden speaking earlier at the White House. Trump was speaking following his court appearance to plead not guilty on charges of hoarding classified government documents. Biden has said he has had no contact with the special prosecutor investigating Trump. PBS had second thoughts about its own onscreen message shown during the speech. CNN and MSNBC didn't air it live.
Experts question prosecutors' strategy against weapons expert in Alec Baldwin case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors have yet to offer any evidence that would solve the biggest mystery in the deadly shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on a film set in 2021: How did live rounds get on the set? Prosecutors said in their latest court filing that they have some evidence to support the theory that weapons expert Hannah Gutierrez-Reed may responsible for the introduction of the live rounds. But they have offered no details. And barring more evidence, they’re now basing part of their case against her on the idea that a night of drinking and marijuana use left her incapable of the judgment necessary to ensure the set was safe. Her attorneys counter that prosecutors are resorting to character assassination.
Chasing Horse charged with more sex crimes in new Canadian case
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Canadian authorities announced this week that Nathan Chasing Horse has been charged in the province of Alberta with sexual assault and sexual exploitation. The nine new charges mark the latest criminal case to be brought against the former “Dances With Wolves” actor. He has been jailed in Las Vegas since his arrest Jan. 31 in southern Nevada that stunned Indian Country and has helped law enforcement in other jurisdictions corroborate long-standing allegations against him. Canadian authorities said Wednesday that the crimes in their jurisdiction date back to 2005. Chasing Horse's public defender in Las Vegas said Wednesday she has no comment on the Alberta case.
Oakland Athletics stadium deal wins final legislative approval in Nevada as MLB weighs move to Vegas
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics have cleared a major hurdle for their planned relocation to Las Vegas after the Nevada Legislature gave final approval to public funding for a portion of a proposed $1.5 billion stadium with a retractable roof. The deal approved Wednesday still needs the governor's signature and approval from MLB, but both are anticipated. Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo is the one who proposed it. A special legislative session convened on June 7 to weigh the plan. The Nevada Assembly made minor changes Wednesday to the measure the Senate had approved Tuesday just hours before the Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup. The Senate voted final approval Wednesday night.
Movie Review: Americana, told Wes Anderson-style, in star-filled ‘Asteroid City’
Wes Anderson returns with a sprawling cast for “Asteroid City," a play within a play set in the midcentury American desert at a stargazer convention of kid geniuses. In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes that “'Asteroid City" seems like a response to critics of his last two films. It's earnest and self-conscious case for making art, putting on the play, telling the story, acting the part even if you and your audience aren’t entirely sure what you’re saying, and it works on an intellectual and emotional level. Rated PG-13, “Asteroid City” is a Focus Features release in theaters Friday, expanding nationwide June 23.
