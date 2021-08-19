WASHINGTON (AP) — AP-NORC poll: Roughly two-thirds of Americans say they don't think the war in Afghanistan was worth fighting.
AP
AP-NORC poll: Roughly two-thirds of Americans say they don't think the war in Afghanistan was worth fighting
-
- Updated
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
North Andover - Dr. Daniel M. Philbin, a prominent Boston anesthesiologist and longtime resident of Sherborn, MA, died Saturday, August 14, 2021, after a short illness at the Meadows, in North Andover. He was 86. Born June 2, 1935, in Dunmore, Pennsylvania, to Leo P. Philbin and Josephine M.…