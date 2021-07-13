North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 82F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.