AP source: Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff has died in a federal prison, believed to be from natural causes
Apr 14, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — AP source: Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff has died in a federal prison, believed to be from natural causes.