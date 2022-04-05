FILE - Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, waves to supporters during a campaign event Nov. 2, 2020, at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, in Des Moines, Iowa. Ivanka Trump, who was among those closest to him during the insurrection at the Capitol, is set to testify Tuesday before the Jan. 6 committee, according to three people familiar with the situation who were granted anonymity to discuss it.