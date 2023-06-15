Florida deputy didn't follow extensive training during Parkland school massacre, supervisor says
A supervisor testified that a former Florida sheriff’s deputy didn't follow his extensive training on how to stop an active shooter when he failed to confront the killer who murdered 17 people at a Parkland high school. Lt. Col. Sam Samaroo testified Thursday that former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson had undergone training both in a video simulator and with live actors several times before the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He said Peterson had been taught to confront the shooter without waiting for backup. Peterson is on trial for felony child neglect for failing to confront the shooter. He has said he didn't know where the shots were coming from.
Man indicted in chokehold death of New York subway rider Jordan Neely, prosecutor confirms
NEW YORK (AP) — A man has been indicted for putting an agitated New York City subway rider in a fatal chokehold. Daniel Penny was initially charged last month with manslaughter in the death of Jordan Neely. The Manhattan District Attorney's office confirmed Thursday that a grand jury has voted to indict Penny. A prosecutor's spokesman says the specific charges against Penny will be unveiled at his scheduled June 28 arraignment. Neely was shouting at passengers and begging for money when Penny pinned him and held him in a chokehold on May 1. Penny has said he was protecting himself and other passengers and didn't mean to kill Neely.
Theme parks bounced back in 2022 from pandemic lows with revenue, if not attendance
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Last year marked a return to normal for the theme park industry around the world with operators reporting revenues at par or above pre-pandemic levels. A report released Wednesday by the Themed Entertainment Association and a design and engineering firm says the theme park industry hit a peak in 2019, the year before the spread of the COVID-19 virus forced many parks and attractions to shut down temporarily and then reopen with restrictions on attendance. Many operators focused on improving visitor experiences through adapting app-based technologies and that paid off with revenues in 2022 that surpassed 2019 levels, even if attendance hadn’t bounced back.
Nathan Carman dies awaiting trial for his mother's 2016 death off New England coast
Federal authorities say the man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England has died. Prosecutors say 29-year-old Nathan Carman plotted to inherit millions of dollars. He was scheduled to face trial in October. The cause of Carman’s death was not immediately clear. He had pleaded not guilty last year to fraud and first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Linda Carman. The eight-count indictment also says Carman shot and killed his wealthy grandfather John Chakalos at his home in Connecticut in 2013 but does not charge him with murder in his death.
Songwriter, music industry entrepreneur sentenced to life in prison in girlfriend's death
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A songwriter and music industry entrepreneur from Atlanta has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing his girlfriend in Iowa. Justin Wright was found guilty of first-degree murder in April in the death of 20-year-old Wilanna Bibbs, and was sentenced Wednesday, the Quad-City Times reported. Wright, also known as J Wright, founded Camp Entertainment Worldwide in 2011. His company worked with artists that included Bow Wow, Timbaland, Kash Doll and DJ Khalid, and he became a multi-platinum songwriter working with those acts. Bibbs, an aspiring singer from Durham, North Carolina, was shot to death on May 9, 2021, at a home in Davenport, Iowa. The couple was in Iowa visiting Wright's relatives.
Two-time Oscar winner Glenda Jackson, who mixed acting with politics, dies at 87
LONDON (AP) — Glenda Jackson, a two-time Academy Award-winning performer who had a long second career as a British lawmaker, has died. She was 87. Jackson’s agent Lionel Larner said she died on Thursday at her home in London after a short illness. He said she had recently completed filming “The Great Escaper” in which she co-starred with Michael Caine. Jackson was one of the biggest British stars of the 1960s and 70s, and won two Academy Awards, for “Women in Love” in 1971 and “A Touch of Class” in 1974. She then went into politics, winning election to Parliament in 1992. She spent 23 years as a Labour Party lawmaker.
Let it bee: The women on a mission to save Mexico City's bees
MEXICO CITY (AP) — They call themselves Abeja Negra SOS — a group of mostly women working hive by hive to relocate bees that would be exterminated if they remained in Mexico’s crowded capital city. It began in 2018 when Adriana Velíz was working as a veterinarian for the city government. She noticed that when city authorities received calls about beehives, the automatic response was to exterminate the hives. She and other colleagues began looking for an alternative to save the bees. The insects play a crucial role in food production around the world by pollinating plants and their numbers have been dropping. Over the past five years, the group has relocated around 510 hives, with an average size of around 80,000 bees.
Noah Kahan writes songs about New England. His vulnerability has far wider appeal
NEW YORK (AP) — Singer-songwriter Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season” is about New England — a topic the Vermont native says he could write about for the rest of his life — but it’s also largely about in-between spaces. Kahan says making the album, which saw him embrace the folk genre, “felt like breathing.” On a deluxe version out this month, Kahan reflects on the eight months between the original album’s release and now. Being honest about his mental health has always been a part of Kahan's practice. That’s part of why it felt like a natural step for him to launch The Busyhead Project, an initiative looking to raise $1 million for mental health organizations throughout his tour. It's already raised over $340,000.
Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley, Glen Ballard, Liz Rose heading to Songwriters Hall of Fame
NEW YORK (AP) — Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley, Glen Ballard and Liz Rose are being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday, with Post Malone and musical theater lyricist Tim Rice also being honored. The class of 2023 will be inducted at a gala at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. Louis Bell, Jacob Dickey, Emilio Estefan, Sasha Estefan, Doug E. Fresh, Myles Frost, Heather Headley, Alan Menken, Valerie Simpson, Keith Sweat and Joe Walsh are set to participate. Snoop Dogg, whose hits include “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Gin & Juice,” has deferred his induction to next year. Sade has also deferred her induction.
A Missouri doctor's death is steeped in mystery and speculation. Authorities aren't talking
CASSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Many of the people who knew John Forsyth are at a loss to explain the Missouri emergency room doctor's death. They describe the 49-year-old father of eight as compassionate, gentle, intelligent and hardworking. They say he also was industrious, co-founding a cryptocurrency business with his brother. Forsyth disappeared May 21 from a parking area at a public swimming pool. His body was found nine days later with an apparent gunshot wound, at a lake in northwestern Arkansas. The death has led many to wonder what happened to the man who seemed happier than he’d been for some time.
