Zoom, which thrived on the remote work revolution, wants workers back in the office part-time
NEW YORK (AP) — Zoom became a symbol of remote work during the pandemic but the company is now joining a growing return-to-office trend. Zoom is asking employees who live within a 50-mile radius of its offices to work onsite two days a week. The company said it's decided that “a structured hybrid approach – meaning employees that live near an office need to be onsite two days a week to interact with their teams – is most effective for Zoom.”
Texas woman known as the 'Sassy Trucker' leaves Dubai after monthslong legal dispute, advocate says
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Houston woman known online as the “Sassy Trucker” who had been stranded in Dubai for months over an altercation at a car rental agency has left the United Arab Emirates. Tierra Young Allen took off on a flight out of the UAE on Tuesday. That's according to Radha Stirling, who runs a for-hire advocacy group long critical of the UAE called Detained in Dubai. Stirling says Allen paid a $1,360 deposit to Dubai police to clear the travel ban she faced. It wasn’t clear if Allen still has any legal complaints against her. Officials in Dubai did not immediately return a request for comment, nor did the U.S. State Department.
US investigating power-assisted steering failure complaints in older Ram pickup trucks
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety investigators have opened a probe into reports that some older Ram 1500 pickup trucks can lose their power-steering assistance with little or no warning. The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers over 1.1 million pickups from the 2013 through 2016 model years. The agency says it has 380 complaints about the problem that include three crashes but no injuries. Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, recalled 440 pickups in 2016 to fix a power steering problem. But the agency says it has complaints indicating a similar failure in trucks that weren't recalled. The agency says the recall query will determine if enough vehicles were recalled or if another safety defect might be causing problems.
Woman seriously injured by rare shark bite off NYC's Rockaway Beach
NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a woman was seriously injured when a shark bit her on the leg while she was swimming at a New York City beach. The city parks department says the 65-year-old woman was swimming off Rockaway Beach just before 6 p.m. Monday when a shark bit her on the left leg. Lifeguards pulled the woman from the water and administered first aid. A police spokesperson says the woman was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Lifeguards cleared swimmers from the water. Police searched the area for sharks with a helicopter but did not find any. Experts say shark bites are extremely rare, with only 57 bites recorded last year worldwide.
Carcinogens found at Montana nuclear missile sites as reports of hundreds of cancers surface
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force has detected unsafe levels of a likely carcinogen in samples taken at a Montana missile base where a striking number of men and women have reported cancer diagnoses. The discovery is part of the Air Force’s ongoing investigation of its nuclear missile bases. The service began the investigation after at least nine current or former missileers at Malmstrom Air Force Base were diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a rare blood cancer. Two launch facilities at the base recorded higher levels of of PCB exposure than is considered safe by the Environmental Protection Agency. PCBs are an oily or waxy substance that have been identified as a likely carcinogen by the EPA.
Trio of missing hikers who set out on treacherous ridge in Scottish Highlands found dead
GLEN COE, Scotland (AP) — Police say the bodies of three missing hikers have been recovered from a mountain in the Scottish Highlands. A search for the trio began Saturday night when they didn't return from hiking along a notoriously narrow ridge crest in Glen Coe. A Coastguard helicopter flying in fog and mist located the bodies and a search and rescue crew returned Sunday to recover them. Police Scotland says the deaths did not appear to be suspicious but a report will be given to prosecutors. The group set out to hike the Aonach Eagach, a 6-mile-long knife-edge ridge with precipitous drops.
Campbell Soup will buy maker of Rao's sauces for $2.7 billion
NEW YORK (AP) — Campbell Soup is set to buy Sovos Brands, the maker of Rao’s pasta sauces. In a Monday announcement, the two companies said they had entered an agreement for Campbell’s to acquire Sovos for $23 per share in cash — reflecting a total value of about $2.7 billion. The transaction will help diversify and strengthen Campbell’s Meals & Beverages division, Campbell’s President and CEO Mark Clouse said in a statement. Campbell intends to finance the Sovos acquisition with the issuance of new debt. The transaction’s closing is expected for December, subject to Sovos stockholder and regulatory approval, as well as other closing conditions.
FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jets during anti-icing
U.S. regulators are warning airlines about a new risk on Boeing 737 Max jets. The Federal Aviation Administration will tell airlines to limit the use of an anti-icing system on Max jets in dry air to avoid overheating engine-housing parts, which could cause them to break away and possibly strike the plane. The FAA plans to issue its order Thursday. Boeing says it is working to correct the problem. The finding affects the type of engines used on all versions of the Boeing 737 Max. The FAA says there have been no reports of the overheating problem occurring on flights, and that the issue was discovered during testing in June.
Rapper Tory Lanez is expected to be sentenced on day two of hearing in Megan Thee Stallion shooting
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper Tory Lanez is expected to be sentenced for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet three years ago. Lanez's sentencing is likely to come Tuesday afternoon on the second day of a marathon hearing. Several more legal issues are debated by attorneys and decided by a Los Angeles County judge. Megan said in a statement read in court during an all-day session Monday that she has struggled emotionally every day since the shooting. Prosecutors are seeking a 13-years sentence. Defense lawyers are asking that Lanez get probation and an order to treatment for alcohol abuse. Seven witnesses gave statements Monday on Lanez's charitable giving and qualities as a father.
Elon Musk says he may need surgery before proposed 'cage match' with Mark Zuckerberg
NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk says he may need to get surgery before a proposed “cage match” with Mark Zuckerberg. The two tech billionaires seemingly agreed to an in-person face-off in late June. It’s unclear if a physical fight will actually end up happening, but Musk and Zuckerberg have continued to fuel interest in the potential match through online jabs at one another — most recently on Sunday, when Musk said the fight would be live-streamed on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter. In a response, Zuckerberg said that he was ready for a fight, but Musk hadn't confirmed a date. Musk later addressed the timing — noting the date “is still in flux” due to a scheduled MRI and the potential of surgery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.