Psychedelic drug MDMA eases PTSD symptoms in a study that paves the way for possible US approval
A study has found that the psychedelic drug MDMA, combined with talk therapy, can reduce symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. Researchers reported the results Thursday in the journal Nature Medicine. The research sponsor plans later this year to seek U.S. approval to market the drug, also known as ecstasy. The Food and Drug Administration would need to approve before MDMA could be prescribed and the Drug Enforcement Administration would need to change the drug's legal status. PTSD also can be treated with other medications or talk therapy. Experts say a new option would be welcome.
Alex Jones spent over $93,000 in July. Sandy Hook families who sued him have yet to see a dime
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Lawyers for several families of victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting are criticizing Alex Jones' personal spending as they seek nearly $1.5 billion they won in lawsuits against the Infowars host. Court filings by Jones in his bankruptcy case in Texas show the conspiracy theorist who called the 2012 shooting a hoax dished out more than $93,000 in July. That includes $15,000 to his wife, $7,900 for housekeeping and more than $6,300 for meals and entertainment. The families' lawyers said in a recent court filing that they will seek court orders to control Jones' spending if he doesn't himself. Jones denies financial wrongdoing but acknowledges an affinity for eating out.
In a court filing, a Tennessee couple fights allegations that they got rich off Michael Oher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Memphis, Tennessee, couple who took in former NFL offensive lineman Michael Oher when he was in high school denied in court documents filed Thursday that they used a legal agreement between them to get rich at his expense and lied about intending to adopt him. Lawyers for Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy filed a response to Oher’s Aug. 14 request for a judge to end a conservatorship signed in 2004 when Oher was an 18-year-old high school football player. Oher had a troubled childhood and moved in with the Tuohys, in a story that was the subject of the film “The Blind Side.”
NASA says more science and less stigma are needed to understand UFOs
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA says the study of UFOs will require new scientific techniques, including advanced satellites as well as a shift in how unidentified flying objects are perceived. The space agency released findings Thursday after a yearlong study into UFOs. An independent team commissioned by NASA cautions that the negative perception surrounding UFOs poses an obstacle to collecting data. But officials say NASA's involvement should help reduce the stigma. The panel says NASA can model how to best approach the study of UFOs through transparent reporting, rigorous analysis and public input.
Pig kidney works a record 2 months in donated body, raising hope for animal-human transplants
NEW YORK (AP) — For a history-making two months, a pig's kidney worked normally inside a brain-dead man. And while the dramatic experiment ended this week, it's raising hope for eventually testing pig kidneys in living patients. Surgeons at NYU Langone Health removed the pig kidney and returned the donated body to his family for cremation. The genetically modified kidney worked properly the first month before showing subtle signs that rejection was forming. But doctors say the kidney's function bounced back with simple medication changes. The lessons could help as regulators decide whether to allow clinical trials of pig organs.
No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise returns to the Capitol after his blood cancer diagnosis
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Steve Scalise has returned to the U.S. Capitol for the first time since being diagnosed with a blood cancer known as multiple myeloma. Scalise is 57 years old and is the No. 2 House Republican. The Louisiana congressman told reporters on Thursday his chemotherapy treatment is underway. Scalise says he'll be able to receive some of the chemotherapy treatment in Washington and continue his work in Congress. Scalise's cancer diagnosis comes at a fraught moment for House Republicans, who are trying to avert a government shutdown while also launching an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.
Israel's Netanyahu is to meet Elon Musk. Their sit-down comes as X faces antisemitism controversy
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office says he will meet billionaire businessman Elon Musk during a trip to the United States next week. Netanyahu’s office said their meeting is scheduled for Monday and will include discussions about artificial intelligence. It comes at a time when Musk is facing accusations of tolerating antisemitic messages on his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. The Anti-Defamation League, a prominent Jewish civil-rights organization, has accused Musk of allowing antisemitism and hate speech to spread on X. Musk has accused the league of trying to “kill” his business and says he is against antisemitism.
Johnson & Johnson is getting rid of its script logo after more than 130 years
Johnson & Johnson is signing off on a new logo, more than 130 years after creating the old one. The health care giant said Thursday that it will replace the well-known signature script with a modern look that reflects its sharpened focus on pharmaceuticals and medical devices. The original script dates to the 1880s and was based on the signature of a company co-founder. It will still be seen for now on consumer health products like baby shampoo from Kenvue. That's a new company created in a spinoff from J&J.
Shelter in place lifted after fire at Michigan paper mill produces plumes of heavy smoke
CHEBOYGAN, Mich. (AP) — Residents near a northern Michigan paper mill that caught fire have been told they no longer needed to shelter in place. Environmental officials found Thursday that local air quality had improved to safe levels. Fire crews contained the fire to a storage building at Tissue Depot property in downtown Cheboygan on Wednesday afternoon and officials said crews remained on the scene “putting out hot spots." Residents downwind of the fire were advised not to mow their lawn until the EPA receives final test results. Fire officials say no mill employees or firefighters were injured.
American explorer says he thought he would die during an 11-day ordeal in a Turkish cave
ISTANBUL (AP) — An American researcher says he thought he would die after falling ill while exploring a Turkish cave system. Mark Dickey was rescued after 11 days underground. Speaking at a hospital in southern Turkey on Thursday, he told reporters he never gave up hope while stuck 1,000 meters (more than 3,000 feet) below ground. “But there’s a difference between accurately recognizing your current risk against giving up. You don’t let things become hopeless, but you recognize the fact that ‘I’m going to die.’” The 40-year-old experienced caver fell ill on Sept. 2 with stomach bleeding while mapping the Morca cave in southern Turkey’s Taurus Mountains. Rescuers brought him to the surface on Tuesday.
