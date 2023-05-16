At 81, Martha Stewart becomes oldest Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model
NEW YORK (AP) — Sports Illustrated has chosen Martha Stewart as one of its 2023 swimsuit issue models. And in true Stewart fashion, her selection by the magazine comes with an extra something special. At 81, the businesswoman and media personality is the oldest model to pose for the cover of the swimsuit edition. In an Instagram post, Stewart said she hopes her cover will inspire people “to try new things" no matter what age. The magazine announced Monday the other cover models this year are recording artist Kim Petras, actor Megan Fox and model Brooks Nader. The issue hits newsstands May 18.
Stars beat Kraken 2-1 in G7 to advance to West final, Johnston scores day after 20th birthday
DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Wyatt Johnston scored goals and the Dallas Stars advanced to the Western Conference final with a 2-1 win over the Seattle Kraken in Game 7. Dallas moves on to play first-year coach Pete DeBoer’s former team, the Vegas Golden Knights. Game 1 of the West final is Friday night in Las Vegas. DeBoer improved to 7-0 in Game 7s. A day after his 20th birthday, Johnston made it 2-0 with 7:12 left, when he gathered a puck that ricocheted off the back board to the left of the Seattle net and scored. Jake Oettinger had 22 saves, and the only Seattle score came with 17.6 seconds left.
Man in custody after baseball bat attack hurts 2, including intern, at congressman's Virginia office
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia says a man with a baseball bat walked into his Fairfax office, asked for him, and assaulted two of his workers. Fairfax City Police in northern Virginia said in a tweet that a man is in custody and that the victims were treated for non life-threatening injuries. The Virginia Democrat said the man entered his district office Monday morning and asked for him before before the attack that injured two women in his office — an outreach director and an intern working her first day on the job. He said he knew of no motive for the attack.
Danny Masterson's rape retrial: Closing arguments set to begin
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Closing arguments are expected to begin Tuesday at the second rape trial of “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson. Masterson is charged with raping three women at his Los Angeles home between 2001 and 2003. Attorneys for both sides rested their cases Friday. Masterson’s first trial ended in a mistrial in December. Jurors were hopelessly deadlocked on all three counts. The 47-year-old actor has pleaded not guilty. He could get 45 years in prison if convicted on all three counts. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller will be first to give a closing argument in court Tuesday morning.
QB Matt Ryan joins CBS as analyst, says he's not retiring as player
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Ryan has joined CBS as an analyst, though he’s not giving up on landing with another team as a quarterback. The four-time Pro Bowler and the 2016 NFL MVP joins CBS to serve as a studio and game analyst across multiple platforms for the upcoming season. He also wrote on his Twitter account that "this is not a retirement post.” The 37-year-old Ryan is coming off a disappointing season with the Indianapolis Colts, who acquired him in a trade last year after he spent 14 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. Now, he's ready to give broadcasting a try.
Pelé's mausoleum in Brazil opens to public
SANTOS, Brazil (AP) — The mausoleum built in a Santos vertical cemetery for the golden casket of Pelé has opened to the public. The mausoleum is on the second floor of a vertical cemetery in Santos, outside Sao Paulo. It welcomes fans with two golden statues of Pelé; the floor is artificial grass; the walls are images of fans in a stadium; and there’s an endless soundtrack of cheers, as if Pelé was still playing. The ceiling above the casket of the three-time World Cup champion is blue. Pelé was laid to rest here on Jan. 3, five days after he died at age 82 of colon cancer. One of Pelé’s sons, Edson Cholbi do Nascimento, says “It has the essence of what he was.”
Historical marker dedicated to feminist, Communist Party leader removed in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A historical marker in New Hampshire dedicated to a feminist and labor activist who also led the Communist Party has been removed just two weeks after it was unveiled. The green and white sign describing the life of Elizabeth Gurley Flynn was installed May 1 in Concord close to where she was born in 1890. But it quickly drew criticism from two Republican members of the governor's Executive Council. A spokesperson for Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says all policies and guidelines were followed in removing the controversial marker on Monday. But supporters of the sign accuse the state of violating its own rules in taking it down.
Court order that could end US health law’s preventative care mandate put on hold
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge’s ruling striking down a key part of the Affordable Care Act has been temporarily put on hold by a federal appeals court in New Orleans. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued an “administrative stay” of the ruling that would have eliminated the requirement that most insurers cover preventive care such as vaccines and cancer screenings. The Biden administration asked for a stay as it appealed the March 30 decision by a Texas-based federal judge. Administration lawyers said the judge's decision would affect preventive care for 150 million people.
Vice Media files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the latest in a string of digital media setbacks
NEW YORK (AP) — Vice Media has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. It's the latest digital media company to falter after a meteoric rise. Vice agreed to sell its assets to a consortium of lenders or about $225 million in addition to taking on a significant amount of the company’s debt. Other parties will also be able to submit bids. The bankruptcy filing arrives just weeks after the company announced it would cancel its flagship “Vice News Tonight” program amid a wave of layoffs. The company also said it would end its Vice World News brand, making Vice News its only brand worldwide.
Five years after his Obama portrait, Kehinde Wiley is taking his art everywhere all at once
NEW YORK (AP) — Kehinde Wiley wonders aloud if he’ll ever reach a career moment of such import and gravity as his famous 2018 portrait of Barack Obama, which has drawn crowds around the United States. But he’s continuing to expand his cultural influence — seemingly everywhere all at once. He currently has shows running on both coasts, at San Francisco’s de Young Museum and at the Sean Kelly gallery in New York. He is also building a second artist residency in Africa, this one in Nigeria to add to one in Senegal. And he has another big show heading for a Paris museum in the fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.