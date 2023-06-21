Summer solstice brings druids, pagans and thousands of curious people to Stonehenge
LONDON (AP) — Druids, pagans, hippies, local residents, tourists and costumed witches and wizards are gathering around a prehistoric stone circle on a plain in southern England to express their devotion to the sun, or to have some communal fun. They will celebrate at Stonehenge for the night and greet sunrise on Wednesday, which will be the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere. For druids, modern-day spiritualists linked to the ancient Celtic religious order, Stonehenge has a centuries-long importance. They will be there to perform dawn rituals around the solstice in their traditional white robes.
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely averts time behind bars in a tax and gun case
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter will plead guilty to federal tax offenses and avoid a full prosecution on a separate gun charge in a deal with the Justice Department that likely spares him time behind bars. Hunter Biden will plead guilty to the misdemeanor tax offenses as part of the agreement made public Tuesday. The agreement will spare him prosecution on a charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user if he adheres to certain conditions. The White House says the president and the first lady “love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life.” Ex-President Donald Trump likens the Hunter Biden deal to a “mere traffic ticket."
Blood-red crickets invade Nevada town, residents fight back with brooms, leaf blowers, snow plows
ELKO, Nev. (AP) — The small town of Elko in rural northeastern Nevada is being invaded by a swarm of blood-red crickets. The unwelcome visitors began to emerge around late May and early June. Nevada's entomologist says the cannibalistic critters won't stay long, but frustrated residents can't wait to see them go. They've tried using brooms, leaf blowers and snow plows to get rid of them. State transportation officials have put up signs on highways warning drivers of greasy roads. Freeways are a popular hangout spot for the insects known as Mormon crickets. That's because once one cricket dies, more come and start feeding on each other. The entomologist says they'll be gone by the end of August once they finish mating and lay a new generation of eggs in the soil.
Tornadoes clobber Mississippi. Hours later, its governor attends Republican fundraiser in Alabama
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves traveled to Alabama for a Republican fundraising event as people in his state were still reeling from death, injury and destruction from back-to-back storms. Tornadoes struck two south Mississippi communities since late Sunday. Thousands of central Mississippi residents have been without electricity since thunderstorms last week. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and Reeves headlined a Republican Governors Association fundraiser Monday in Birmingham. Reeves is seeking reelection. His campaign manager says the event was planned long ago and Reeves stayed in touch with emergency officials. Communications director for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brandon Presley says Reeves chose the wealthy and well-connected over people whose lives were upended by storms.
41 women die in grisly riot in Honduran prison that president blames on 'mara' gangs
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — A grisly riot at a women’s prison in Honduras has left at least 41 women dead, most burned to death, in violence the country’s president blames on “mara” street gangs that often wield broad power inside penitentiaries. Twenty-six of the victims were burned to death and the remainder shot or stabbed at the prison in Tamara, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of the Honduran capital of Tegucigalpa, said Yuri Mora, the spokesman for Honduras’ national police investigation agency. At least seven female inmates were being treated at a Tegucigalpa hospital for gunshot and knife wounds, employees there said.
Hawaii volcano stops erupting, putting an end to stunning lava show
HONOLULU (AP) — Scientists say an eruption of a Hawaii volcano that began nearly two weeks ago has come to a pause. Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, began erupting June 7 after a three-month pause, displaying fountains of glowing red lava without threatening any communities or structures. Scientists declared the eruption paused again Monday when it rapidly declined in the afternoon. The eruption sent crowds of people to the Big Island's Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which offered safe views of the lava. Scientists will continue to monitor Kilauea, which is Hawaii's second-largest volcano.
Armie Hammer and his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, reach settlement in divorce
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Armie Hammer has reached a divorce agreement with his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, nearly three years after she filed to end their marriage. Hammer’s attorney filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday informing a judge that the actor and Chambers have come to terms over child custody and other issues. A judge will need to sign off on the proposed agreement and declare the two divorced. The settlement comes weeks after LA County prosecutors declined to charge Hammer in a sexual assault investigation. Hammer said on Instagram that he looks forward to putting his life back together now that his name has been cleared.
Counter-terrorism experts say Africa is the world's terrorism hot spot with half of 2022's victims
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Counter-terrorism experts say Africa is now the world’s terrorism hot spot, with half of the victims killed last year in sub-Saharan Africa. But they say al-Qaida and Islamic State affiliates remain widespread and active. International police agency Interpol also said during a panel discussion at the U.N. on Tuesday that terrorism linked to extreme right-wing ideology increased an estimated 50-fold over the past decade, particularly in Europe, North America and parts of the Asia-Pacific. The experts see deteriorating global security making the terrorism threat “more complex and decentralized” while drones and artificial intelligence have opened new ways to plan and carry out attacks. The United Nations is hosting a conference of counter-terrorism agencies this week.
Foreign companies are shifting investment out of China as confidence wanes, business group says
BEIJING (AP) — A business group says foreign companies are shifting investment and their Asian headquarters out of China as confidence plunges following the expansion of an anti-spying law and other challenges. The report by the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China is one of many signs of growing pessimism despite the ruling Communist Party’s efforts to revive interest in the world’s No. 2 economy. Companies are uneasy about the anti-spying law, government protection of Chinese rivals and lack of action on reform promises. They also are being squeezed by slowing Chinese economic growth, despite the country's exit from its “zero-COVID” policies, and by rising costs.
Detroit-area officer charged with assault after video shows him punching man
WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit police officer has been charged with assault after video shows him punching a young man in the face and slamming his head to the ground at the jail. The incident happened on June 13 in Warren after a 19-year-old man was arrested for multiple felonies. Video shows him and Officer Matthew Rodriguez apparently exchanging words before the officer punched the man, knocked him to the floor and smacked his head on the ground. Warren police Commissioner William Dwyer says, “This is not what we do.” He praised officers who immediately intervened and reported what happened. Rodriguez is on leave.
