Priceless painting looted by Nazis during World War II returns to Poland from Japan
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Authorities in Poland say that a priceless 16th century Italian painting that was looted by Nazi Germany during World War II has been found in Japan and returned. Culture Minister Piotr Glinski said Wednesday the baroque “Madonna with Child,” attributed to Alessandro Turchi, was on the Nazis' list of the 521 most valuable pieces of art among tens of thousands of others they looted from Poland between 1939-45. Identified by ministry experts at an auction in Tokyo in 2022, the painting was returned following negotiations. Poland is actively seeking to regain art looted during the war and there some 66,000 items on its list. So far, 600 artworks have been returned. The Turchi painting is the first artifact to be returned from Japan.
Twitter may be worth one-third what Musk paid for it last fall as Fidelity marks down investment
Twitter may now be worth one-third of what Elon Musk paid for the social media platform just seven months ago. Financial services company Fidelity has reduced the market value of its equity stake in Twitter for a third time, now putting it at $6.55 billion. That’s down from the nearly $20 billion Fidelity valued its stake at in October when the billionaire bought Twitter for $44 billion. It is unclear how Fidelity came up with its valuation figures, but as a public company it’s required to provide investors with updates on its holdings. Because Twitter is a private company, information about its finances can’t be verified.
5 minors arrested in beating of Marines at Southern California beach
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — Five juveniles have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in the beating of three Marines by a large group on a Southern California pier. The assault happened Friday in the city of San Clemente, which is near the Marine Corps’ Camp Pendleton. Video circulating online showed a melee with victims on the ground being kicked until a woman and a man broke it up. The Orange County Sheriff's Department says deputies initially found two victims but then determined a third Marine was also assaulted. Four boys and one girl were arrested Tuesday. They're being investigated for assault with a deadly weapon.
'Felt like a year': Worshipper describes fear during gunman's deadly attack on Pittsburgh synagogue
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Testimony has resumed in the trial of a suburban truck driver charged with carrying out the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. Carol Black told the federal jury in Pittsburgh on Wednesday about how she and her fellow New Light congregants, including her 65-year-old brother, Richard Gottfried, heard loud noises as they started Sabbath services in the basement of the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018. She says they quickly realized it was gunfire and that some of them hid. Black says she watched as the gunman killed an 87-year-old member of her congregation. She found out later that her brother was among the 11 people killed that day. Robert Bowers could get the death penalty if convicted.
New Zealand airline is asking passengers to weigh in before their flights
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s national airline is asking passengers to step on the scales before they board international flights. Air New Zealand says it wants to weigh 10,000 passengers during a monthlong survey so pilots can better know the weight and balance of their planes before takeoff. But the numbers from the scales won’t be flashing up for all to see. The airline promises there will be no visible display anywhere, and the weigh-in data will remain anonymous even to airline staff. The numbers are required by the nation’s industry watchdog, the Civil Aviation Authority.
Typhoon Mawar losing strength as it heads toward Japan's Okinawa Islands
NAHA, Japan (AP) — Typhoon Mawar appears to be losing force as it heads toward Japan’s Okinawa Islands, after largely skirting Taiwan and the Philippines. Philippine meteorological authorities say Mawar’s strength has dropped, with sustained winds now of 96 mph and gusts of up to 118 mph. Mawar is expected to gradually pick up speed but steadily weaken and may be downgraded to a tropical storm by the time it is predicted to hit the area on Friday. The U.S. military, which has some 20,000 troops stationed on multiple facilities on Okinawa islands, says it will take preparatory action as the storm draws closer. Residents on Japan’s southern Sakishima islands were already preparing for the typhoon when a warning siren woke them up to alert them of a North Korean rocket launch.
Limo company manager sentenced to at least 5 years for New York crash that killed 20
SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (AP) — A former limousine company manager has been sentenced to at least 5 years in prison for his role in a crash that killed 20 people in rural New York. Nauman Hussain was convicted of manslaughter earlier this month. Prosecutors argued that he intentionally failed to maintain the brakes on an SUV stretch limo. The vehicle sped out of control on a country road in 2018 and hit a parked car and trees before coming to rest in a streambed. The judge on Wednesday sentenced Hussain to an indeterminate term of 5 to 15 years in prison. The state’s parole board will determine when Hussain will be released. Hussain did not speak during the sentencing.
Manson follower Leslie Van Houten should be paroled, California appeals court rules
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California appeals court says Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten should be released from prison on parole. The Tuesday ruling goes against Gov. Gavin Newsom's decision to reject Van Houten's request for parole. Newsom's administration did not respond to questions on Wednesday about whether it plans to ask the state Supreme Court to intervene. Van Houten was 19 when she participated in two killings alongside Manson and other Manson followers in 1969. She has been in prison for more than five decades. Parole boards have recommended five times that she be released, but governors including Newson have rejected each one of those recommendations.
3rd man charged in 2002 shooting death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay
NEW YORK (AP) — A third man has been charged in the 2002 shooting death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay. Federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York filed a superseding indictment on Tuesday charging Jay Bryant in the death of Jason “Jay” Mizell, known professionally as Jam Master Jay. Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr. had previously been indicted in August 2020 for the death of Jay. The hip-hop trailblazer was shot in the head in his studio on Oct. 30, 2002. Bryant’s attorney says they had just learned of the charges. Forty-nine-year-old Bryant, who is from Queens, was in custody already on unrelated federal drug charges.
US Border Patrol chief is retiring after seeing through end of Title 42 immigration restrictions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the U.S. Border Patrol says he's retiring. Chief Raul Ortiz has seen through a major policy shift seeking to clamp down on illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border following the end of Title 42 coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Ortiz said Tuesday in a note to staff obtained by The Associated Press he'll leave June 30. It’s unclear who'll replace Ortiz. Ortiz says he leaves “at ease,” knowing Border Patrol has “a tremendous uniformed and professional workforce” and "outstanding leaders." The border has not seen the high numbers of crossings or chaos anticipated by even President Joe Biden with the end of the Title 42 restrictions. And the number of crossings has dropped.
