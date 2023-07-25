Biden's dog Commander has bitten Secret Service officers 10 times in four months, records show
WASHINGTON (AP) — Secret Service records show that President Joe Biden's dog Commander has bitten or attacked agency officers stationed at the White House 10 times between October 2022 and January. At least one biting incident involving the German shepherd required a hospital visit. A Biden family spokesperson says the White House is a uniquely stressful environment for pets and that the president and first lady are working to make the situation better for everyone. A Secret Service spokesperson says the agency takes seriously the safety and wellbeing of its employees. The conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch obtained the records from the Department of Homeland Security.
DeSantis is unhurt in a car accident in Tennessee while traveling to presidential campaign events
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says one of its agents was driving Gov. Ron DeSantis' vehicle in a motorcade when it was involved in a multi-car accident in Tennessee. DeSantis was uninjured while traveling Tuesday to a campaign stop for his 2024 presidential bid. The chain reaction crash happened on Interstate 75 in Chattanooga. Police say traffic slowed, causing four cars in the motorcade to hit one another. Police say the vehicles involved in the crash were government vehicles. Police and DeSantis' campaign spokesperson say the Republican White House hopeful was unhurt. Police say one DeSantis staff member suffered a minor injury. DeSantis has trailed front-runner Donald Trump in the GOP presidential contest.
Aaron Hernandez brother faces new charges amid concerns over threats, visits to UConn, Brown
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Former UConn football player Dennis Hernandez, the older brother of late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, is behind bars after a witness told police she believed he was planning a school shooting. The 37-year-old went by DJ while playing for the Huskies as a quarterback and receiver in the mid-2000. He's due in court on Aug. 1 on charges including threatening. He is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail. Hernandez was supposed to be in court on July 7 on charges he threw a brick at ESPN headquarters, but a witness told police that Hernandez told her he instead drove to UConn and Brown University to map out the schools.
Johnny Lujack, 1947 Heisman winner who led Notre Dame to 3 national titles, dies at the age of 98
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Johnny Lujack, the Heisman Trophy winner who led Notre Dame to three national championships in the 1940s, died in Florida following a brief illness. He was 98. Lujack’s death was confirmed by his granddaughter, Amy Schiller. She said he had entered hospice care recently after having been in good health until a couple of weeks ago. Lujack is considered one of the greatest Notre Dame players of all time, having won the Heisman in 1947 and leading the Irish to national titles in 1943, 1946 and 1947. He was a first-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears, where he played four seasons.
These Trader Joe's cookies may contain rocks. See the products under recall
NEW YORK (AP) — Trader Joe’s is recalling two cookie products because they may contain rocks, the grocery chain announced Friday. The recall impacts Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies and Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with “sell by” dates ranging from October 17, 2023 to October 21, 2023. According to Trader Joe’s, the recalled cookies have been removed from store shelves and destroyed — but the company is urging consumers to check their cabinets. For those who still have these cookies, the Monrovia, California-based chain is instructing customers to throw them away or return the products to any store for a full refund.
Far-right activist Ammon Bundy loses defamation case and faces millions of dollars in fines
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A far-right activist who led the takeover of a federal wildlife refuge in Oregon now must pay millions of dollars in damages after a hospital in Idaho won a defamation lawsuit against them. The lawsuit by St. Luke’s Regional Health accuses Ammon Bundy and his associate Diego Rodriguez of making defamatory statements against the hospital and its employees. The statements came after Rodriguez’s infant grandson was temporarily removed from his family and taken to St. Luke’s amid concerns for his health. Police say medical personnel determined the child was malnourished and had lost weight. The hospital claimed Bundy and Rodriguez orchestrated a smear campaign against it.
Mega Millions jackpot is the 8th largest in the US at $820 million
Lottery players now have a shot at a Mega Millions jackpot worth an estimated $820 million, days after someone hit a Powerball prize that topped $1 billion. The huge Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday night is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize. It follows a $1.08 billion prize won by a player Wednesday in Los Angeles. California lottery officials haven’t announced a winner of that prize. Jackpots in the two lottery games grow so large because the steep odds make winning so unlikely that the grand prize rolls over again and again. The last time someone won a Mega Millions jackpot was April 18. That’s 27 drawings without a big winner.
Judge says she won't change ruling letting NFL coach's racial discrimination claims proceed to trial
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge says she's not changing her decision to let NFL Coach Brian Flores put the league on trial over claims that he and other Black coaches face discrimination. Judge Valerie Caproni's ruling Tuesday came after lawyers on both sides asked her to reconsider her March decision. The judge says claims by two coaches who joined the Flores lawsuit after it was filed early last year must proceed to arbitration, where NFL Commission Roger Goodell will presumably serve as arbitrator. She says Flores can proceed with claims against the league and three teams: the Denver Broncos, the New York Giants and the Houston Texans.
Florida Supreme Court reprimands judge for conduct during Parkland school shooting trial
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court has publicly reprimanded the judge who oversaw the penalty trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz for showing bias toward the prosecution. The unanimous decision Monday followed a June recommendation from the Judicial Qualifications Commission. That panel said Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer sometimes allowed her emotions to overcome her judgment and violated several rules governing judicial conduct in her actions toward Cruz's attorneys. Those included unfairly chastising them after they rested their case. Scherer retired from the bench at the end of last month. Cruz received a life sentence at the conclusion of the six-month penalty trial for murdering 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.
Bills RB Nyheim Hines will miss the season after being hit by a jet ski, AP source says
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines will miss the season after he sustained a serious knee injury when he was hit by a jet ski. The Bills were counting on utilizing the 26-year-old Hines’ speed and pass-catching abilities to play a multifaceted role in their offense and on special teams. Hines was sitting on a stationary jet ski when he was struck by another water scooter, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Bills had not made an announcement about his injury. Hines will require surgery.
