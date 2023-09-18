Marilyn Manson pleads no contest to blowing nose on videographer, gets fine, community service
LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — Marilyn Manson has been sentenced to community service and a fine after pleading no contest to blowing his nose on a videographer at a 2019 concert in New Hampshire. The 54-year-old rocker wanted to appear via video for his hearing on the misdemeanor charge, but the judge required him to be in the courtroom Monday in Laconia, about 30 miles north of the state capital of Concord. Manson's legal name is Brian Warner. He was originally charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault stemming from the encounter with the videographer at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford. Prosecutors agreed to drop the the other charge, which alleged that he spit on the videographer.
Gator with missing nose and upper jaw finds new home in Florida reptile park
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida reptile park has taken in an alligator that lost its nose and upper jaw to a fight or boat propeller. Gatorland Orlando said over the weekend that the injured alligator came from a lake in nearby Sanford. It said the female gator had “basically no chance of surviving in the wild with such a severe injury," and that over the next few days, its veterinarian staff will try to make sure it is eating in a stress-free environment.
Drew Barrymore and 'The Talk' postpone their daytime talk shows until after the Hollywood strikes
NEW YORK (AP) — Drew Barrymore, who drew criticism for taping new episodes of her daytime talk show despite the ongoing writers and actors strikes, now says she’ll wait until the labor issues are resolved. Hours later “The Talk” agreed to the same. Barrymore posted a statement Sunday saying she had “listened to everyone" and decided the show's premiere — planned for Monday — should be postponed until the strikes are resolved. Barrymore’s decision to return to the air was met with pushback on social media. Her show resumed taping in New York last week and was picketed by striking writers. Her move was criticized by many, including fellow actors.
Missing the Emmy Awards? What’s happening with the strike-delayed celebration of television
LOS ANGELES (AP) — If it were a normal year, the 75th Emmy Awards would be held Monday night. But this is no normal year. With both actors and writers on strike, the Emmys were postponed until January. Voting did take place on the original timeline however. The TV Academy, made up of nearly 20,000 members, voted on the winners last month. The biggest nominees included “Succession,” “White Lotus” and “Ted Lasso.” Their writers were not allowed to promote themselves for votes. Actors were only allowed to give interviews for a few days, before their strike began. All will have to wait until next year to learn whether they won.
Maine man who disappeared after driving wife to work found trapped in truck in New Hampshire woods
SANFORD, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine say a man who was reported missing has been found trapped in his pickup truck after two days in a muddy, wooded area in New Hampshire. Authorities say Robert Brown, 65, drove his wife to work in nearby New Hampshire on Thursday. She called police early Friday to say she hadn't seen him since then. Police say Brown, who was found Saturday afternoon, was driving in nearby Dover, New Hampshire, when his vehicle went off an embankment in a wooded area and became stuck in mud behind a sand pit, trapping him inside. Two hunters walking in the woods found him.
Mike Babcock resigns as Blue Jackets coach amid investigation involving players' photos
Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets after just two months on the job following revelations that he asked players to show him photos on their phones. The team announced Babcock’s abrupt departure Sunday in the aftermath of an investigation by the NHL Players’ Association into his conduct. Former NHL player Paul Bissonnette reported on his podcast Tuesday that Babcock was asking players to show him photos and projecting them for others to see in an invasion of privacy. Babcock and captain Boone Jenner said it was just a way of the new coach getting to know players. Still, Babcock said continuing as the Blue Jackets coach was “going to be too much of a distraction.” Pascal Vincent has been named his replacement.
Australia tells dating apps to improve safety standards to protect users from sexual violence
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s government is telling the online dating industry to improve safety standards or be forced to make changes through legislation. The order is in response to research published last year that said three-in-four Australian users of dating apps or websites have experienced some form of sexual violence through the platforms. Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said Monday that popular dating companies such as Tinder, Bumble and Hinge have until the middle of next year to develop a voluntary code of conduct that addresses safety concerns. Rowland says the government is concerned about the rates of sexual harassment, abusive and threatening language, unsolicited sexual images and violence facilitated by the platforms.
Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner removed from Rock Hall leadership after controversial comments
NEW YORK (AP) — Jann Wenner, a founder of both Rolling Stone magazine and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has been removed from the hall’s board of directors after making disparaging comments toward Black and female musicians. The move came a day after Wenner’s comments were published in a New York Times interview. Late Saturday, Wenner apologized for “badly chosen words." Wenner created a firestorm doing publicity for his new book “The Masters,” when he said Joni Mitchell “was not a philosopher of rock ’n’ roll" and that Marvin Gaye and Curtis Mayfield ”just didn’t articulate at that level" of genius.
California lawsuit says oil giants deceived public on climate, seeks funds for storm damage
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The state of California has filed a lawsuit against some of the world's largest oil and gas companies, claiming they deceived the public about the risks of fossil fuels blamed for climate change-related storms and wildfires that caused billions of dollars in damage. The lawsuit filed in state court in San Francisco also seeks creation of a fund — financed by the companies — to pay for recovery efforts from those storms and fires. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom says Exxon Mobil, Shell, Chevron and other energy giants lied about the danger of fossil fuels for decades and taxpayers shouldn't have to pay for damages.
Angels star Shohei Ohtani will have elbow surgery soon, out for the season because of oblique injury
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani will have surgery soon on the ligament tear in his pitching elbow after the Los Angeles Angels’ two-way star was ruled out for the rest of the season due to an oblique injury. Ohtani was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday. He hasn't played since Sept. 3 because of the oblique injury and his season as a pitcher ended Aug. 23 because of a torn elbow ligament. The two injuries ended one of the most remarkable seasons in major league history, two-way production that made him a favorite to win his second AL MVP award in three years and created speculation about a potential $500 million contract as a free agent this offseason.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.