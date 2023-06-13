Cormac McCarthy, lauded author of 'The Road' and 'No Country for Old Men,' dies at 89
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of novels that included “The Road” and “No Country for Old Men” has died. Cormac McCarthy was 89. His publisher said he died Tuesday of natural causes. McCarthy won the Pulitzer for fiction in 2007 for “The Road,” which told of the journey of a father and son who roam a ravaged landscape. His first novel, “The Orchard Keeper,” came out in the 1965. He did not achieve widespread mainstream attention until his sixth, “All the Pretty Horses.” It won a 1992 National Book Critics Circle Award. His 2005 “No Country for Old Men” was made into an Oscar-winning film in 2007. He was known for being reclusive and rarely gave interviews.
South Carolina prisoner faces 2nd life sentence for using a cellphone to arrange killing
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a South Carolina prisoner already serving a life sentence for murder used a cellphone to orchestrate killing another man. Authorities say 43-year-old Daniel Shannon was sentenced to a second life term for the latest death. Federal prosecutors say in 2019 Shannon was running a methamphetamine ring from prison and arranged to have a man killed who he thought stole from one of his drug runners. Shannon has tried to escape three times during his 20 years in prison. Records show over the past eight years, he has faced discipline for breaking prison rules 23 times, including nine times for having a cellphone.
Death toll from Kenya cult tied to pastor surpasses 300, with more exhumations planned
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Authorities in Kenya say the number of people who died after a pastor ordered his followers to starve to death in order to meet Jesus has surpassed 300. The death toll rose to 303 after 19 more bodies were removed from mass graves in the vast forested land where pastor Paul Mackenzie and his followers lived. Kenya's interior minister says more exhumations are planned. A regional commissioner said Tuesday that 613 people tied to the area are missing. Mackenzie is expected back in court this week after police were granted more time to hold him pending investigations.
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they're moving
DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs can fall off while they’re being driven. The recall covers certain 2022 and 2023 Grand Cherokee and 2021 to 2023 Grand Cherokee L SUVs. The company says in documents posted Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators that the springs may have been installed incorrectly. They can detach from the vehicle while it’s moving, increasing the risk of a crash. Dealers will inspect the springs and replace the assemblies if necessary. Owners are to be notified by letter starting July 28.
Mayor of Mexican border city of Tijuana living at army base after receiving threats
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The mayor of the Mexican border city of Tijuana says she has decided to live at an army base for her own safety, after she received threats. Drug gang violence in Tijuana is getting worse, as drug cartels fight for control of the city. Mayor Montserrat Caballero confirmed that police found seven dead bodies stuffed in a pickup truck Monday. Caballero did not say who the threats had come from. But Caballero has acknowledged the cartels' strong presence in the past. In 2022, after gangs carjacked and burned 15 vehicles, Caballero made a direct public appeal to stop targeting civilians.
Philippine villagers flee ashfall, sight of red-hot lava from erupting Mayon volcano
SANTO DOMINGO, Philippines (AP) — Truckloads of villagers have fled Philippine communities close to the erupting Mayon volcano, traumatized by the sight of red-hot lava flowing down its crater and fearful of sporadic blasts of ash. Nearly 15,000 people have left the farming communities within a 6-kilometer radius of Mayon’s crater in northeastern Albay province in forced evacuations since volcanic activity spiked last week. Albay’s governor extended the danger zone by a kilometer on Monday and asked thousands of residents to be ready to move anytime. But many opted to flee even before the mandatory evacuation order.
'Avatar 3' pushed to 2025 and Disney sets two 'Star Wars' films for 2026
NEW YORK (AP) — “Avatar: The Way of Water” may have finally arrived in theaters in 2022, but that long parade of “Avatar” delays isn’t done, yet. The Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday pushed the release of “Avatar 3” a year, bumping it from December 2024 to December 2025. The timeline is stretched even further for the next planned installments. “Avatar 4” is now slated to hit theaters in December 2029; “Avatar 5” is set to arrive in December 2031. Disney on Tuesday shuffled plans for some of its biggest franchises. Two “Star Wars” film are planned for 2026. Among Marvel movies, “Avengers: Kang Dynasty” is being postponed from May 2025 to May 2026.
'Hair,' 'Everwood' actor Treat Williams dies after Vermont motorcycle crash
DORSET, Vt. (AP) — Actor Treat Williams, whose nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series “Everwood” and the movie “Hair,” has died after a motorcycle crash in Vermont. Vermont State Police say the 71-year-old actor was on a motorcycle Monday when he collided with an SUV making a left turn in Dorset. Police say Williams couldn't avoid the accident and was thrown from the bike. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Williams made his movie debut in 1975 in the movie “Deadly Hero” and went on to appear in more than 120 TV and film roles and also performed on Broadway. Colleagues and friends say he was creative, cheerful and generous.
Pat Sajak announces 'Wheel of Fortune' retirement, says upcoming season will be his last as host
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pat Sajak is taking one last spin on “Wheel of Fortune,” announcing Monday that its upcoming season will be his last as host. The 76-year-old announced his retirement from the venerable game show in a tweet, calling his time on the show “a wonderful ride." Sajak, 76, has presided the game show, which features contestants guessing letters to try to fill out words and phrases to win money and prizes, since 1981. He took over duties from Chuck Woolery, who was the show’s first host when it debuted on daytime television in 1975. Sajak will continue to serve as a consultant on the show for three years after his retirement as host.
Kouri Richins, Utah mom accused of killing husband and then writing book about grief, denied bail
PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — A Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband, then wrote a children’s book about grieving, will remain in jail for the duration of her trial. A judge on Monday elected to keep 33-year-old Kouri Richins detained while she faces murder and drug charges. Richins is accused of slipping fentanyl into a cocktail she made for her husband. She later wrote a picture book she described on a promotional tour as a resource to help children grieve the loss of parents. Monday's detention hearing previewed the marital and financial disputes prosecutors will frame as possible motives if the case goes to trial.
