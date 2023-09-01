NASA spacecraft around moon spots likely crash site of Russia's lost lunar lander
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA spacecraft around the moon has found the likely crash site of Russia's lost lunar lander. The Luna 25 lander slammed into the moon last month, a harsh end to Russia's first moon mission in almost half a century. NASA said Thursday that the impact created a crater 33 feet across based on observations by its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. This fresh crater is about 250 miles short of the spacecraft's intended landing site at the lunar south pole. Meanwhile, India's lunar rover is exploring the moon's south polar region after successfully touching down a few days after Russia's failure. India became only the fourth country to pull off a moon landing.
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke arrested on suspicion of child abuse
Authorities say a Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a YouTube channel has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated child abuse after two of her children were found to be malnourished. Ruby Franke was arrested Wednesday at the home of Jodi Hildebrandt, who owns a counseling business. Officers say Franke's 12-year-old son ran from Hildebrandt's house to a neighbor's house asking for food and water. Police said they took the boy to the hospital due to malnourishment and injuries from being tied up with a rope. Franke's 10-year-old daughter also was located at Hildebrandt's house and hospitalized. The women are being held without bail, and charges have not yet been filed.
Shooting of a brown bear leaves 2 cubs motherless and sparks outrage in Italy
ROME (AP) — The slaying of a brown bear near an Italian national park has left her two young cubs motherless and sparked outrage in much of the country. Italy's environmental minister, animal rights advocates and local residents voiced anger on Friday over the bear's killing in the mountainous Abruzzo region. People often saw the bear and her cubs wander through the streets of towns near the park, which described the slain bear, named Amarena, as one of its most prolific. Italian police were investigating the shooting. The Italian news agency ANSA said the man who shot the bear with a rifle told police the animal was on his property and he felt endangered.
A 98-year-old German man is charged as an accessory to murder at a Nazi concentration camp
BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say a 98-year-old man has been charged with being an accessory to murder as a guard at the Nazis’ Sachsenhausen concentration camp between 1943 and 1945. They say the German citizen is accused of having “supported the cruel and malicious killing of thousands of prisoners as a member of the SS guard detail.” He is charged with more than 3,300 counts of accessory to murder between July 1943 and February 1945. The indictment was filed at the state court in Hanau, near Frankfurt, which will now have to decide whether to send the case to trial.
After years of fighting, a praying football coach got his job back. Now he's unsure he wants it
BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Years after assistant coach Joe Kennedy left a Washington state high school football team over objections to his post-game praying on the field, he has returned to the gridiron thanks to a Supreme Court decision. His first game back is Friday. Kennedy’s effort to be rehired became a cultural touchstone, pitting public school employees’ religious liberties against longstanding principles separating church and state and protecting students from religious coercion. Kennedy says he has some anxiety that people are going to be watching for him to pray after Friday's game and he doesn't know how long he'll stick with the coaching job.
Afghanistan's female cricketers plead with sport's world governing body: help us play again
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Two years ago Firooza Amiri was an 18-year-old batter for the Afghanistan women’s cricket team and ready to take on the world. But just like that, her world and that of millions of others in her country changed. Forced to flee with her family when the Taliban retook power in Afghanistan in August 2021, Amiri and her family first traveled to Pakistan and then were evacuated to Australia. Most of her 25 teammates are living in Australia. Now looking for their place in international competition, they are pleading with the International Cricket Council and Afghan cricket authorities to give them a place to play, despite the Taliban’s ban on women in sport and education.
Late-night hosts team up for 'Strike Force Five' podcast to benefit their out-of-work staff
Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver and Seth Meyers have teamed up for a new podcast called “Strike Force Five” — named after their personal text chain. It debuted Wednesday on Spotify. Because their respective shows have been dark since the Writers Guild of America went on strike in May, all profits from the podcast will go to their respective staffs. The show is sponsored by Mint Mobile and liquor company Diageo, and Kimmel said the money will “largely” come from them. Kimmel served as the inaugural moderator and that responsibility will be shared among the hosts.
Squeezing in one last summer trip over Labor Day weekend? Expect crowded airports and full flights
DALLAS (AP) — If you're squeezing in one last summer trip over the Labor Day weekend, expect lots of company. That means crowded airports and full flights. The Federal Aviation Administration predicts that this will be the third busiest holiday weekend of the year so far, behind Juneteenth and Presidents Day. Thursday is expected to be the peak, with more than 52,000 U.S. flights. That includes airlines, the military and some private flights. Travelers are getting a bit of a break from last year’s skyrocketing fares. According to the government’s consumer price index, the average fare for a domestic flight in July was down 19% from last July.
Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys facing civil lawsuits in Vegas alleging sexual assault decades ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter is facing two civil lawsuits in Las Vegas brought separately by women who allege he sexually assaulted them in 2001 and 2003. Carter and his attorneys won a favorable ruling Wednesday in a countersuit stemming from the first case, filed last December. With Carter in court, a judge declined to dismiss his accusations that three people, including his accuser and another woman who lost a bid to have Carter prosecuted during the #MeToo wave of 2017 have defamed and conspired against him. The second case was filed Monday. It alleges that Carter raped a Pennsylvania girl on his Florida-based yacht in 2003, when she was 15. Carter, through his lawyers, denies the allegations.
FBI updates photo of University of Wisconsin bomber wanted for 53 years
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — More than 50 years after a Vietnam War-era bombing on the University of Wisconsin campus that killed a researcher, the FBI has released age-processed photographs of a suspect who has evaded law enforcement for more than half a century and been referred to as “Wisconsin’s state ghost.” Leo Burt was placed on the FBI’s most wanted list immediately after the 1970 bombing of Sterling Hall and remains the last fugitive sought by the FBI in connection with radical anti-Vietnam War activities. The FBI’s Milwaukee Field Office on Thursday released the photos that envision Burt as a 75-year-old man. The FBI continues to offer $150,000 for information leading to Burt’s arrest.
