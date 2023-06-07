New version of 'The Wiz' will be led by Wayne Brady and Alan Mingo Jr. sharing the title role
NEW YORK (AP) — Two men who stepped into 6-inch heels for “Kinky Boots” on Broadway will play the title character behind the curtain when “The Wiz” tours the U.S. starting this fall and lands on Broadway in 2024 — Wayne Brady and Alan Mingo Jr. Brady will star as the Wiz in San Francisco from Jan. 16-Feb. 11 at the Golden Gate Theatre, and in Los Angeles from Feb. 13–March 3, before hitting Broadway in spring 2024. Mingo will star in the role of the Wiz in the remaining cities of the national tour. The two actors were last on Broadway in “Kinky Boots” playing Lola. Brady handed the role to Mingo and “now I’ll go on the road and then hand him the baton,” says Mingo.
New York City goes after Hyundai, Kia after security flaw leads to wave of social media fueled theft
New York City has filed a lawsuit against Hyundai and Kia, claiming that the automakers’ vehicles are too susceptible to theft. The lawsuit alleges that Hyundai Motor America and Kia America Inc. failed to keep up with other automakers by not adopting immobilizer technology that ensured car ignitions could not be started without their keys. The city claims the vehicle thefts are straining the resources of its police department, as well as negatively impacting public safety and emergency services.
In Kenya, lions are speared to death as human-wildlife conflict worsens amid drought
MBIRIKANI, Kenya (AP) — Parkeru Ntereka lost almost half of his goat herd to hungry lions that wandered into his pen located near Kenya’s iconic Amboseli national park. The 56-year-old’s loss made headlines in the east African country as it led to the spearing to death of six lions in retaliation by the Maasai people, who have co-existed with wild animals for centuries. The killings highlighted the growing human-wildlife conflict in parts of east Africa that conservationists say has been exacerbated by a yearslong drought. At the same time, the predator population within the parks has increased. Hunger and thirst can send them into communities.
Indonesia to deport Australian surfer jailed for drunken rampage in conservative province
MEULABOH, Indonesia (AP) — An Australia surfer who was jailed for attacking several people while drunk and naked in Indonesia’s deeply conservative Muslim province of Aceh will be deported to his country after he agreed to apologize and pay compensation. Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones was detained in late April on Simeulue Island, a surf resort in West Aceh regency, after police accused him of going on a drunken rampage that left a fisherman with serious injuries. An immigration official says Risby-Jones walked free on Tuesday after he went through a restorative justice process by offering to apologize for the attack and compensation to the fisherman’s family. He avoided going to court and face a possible charge of assault that could land him up to five years in prison.
Soccer world waits for Messi's decision with Al-Hilal, Barcelona and Inter Miami possible options
LONDON (AP) — The soccer world is waiting for Lionel Messi's decision. The Argentina great is essentially a free agent after bidding adieu to Paris Saint-Germain. The big question now is surrounding where will the World Cup winner will go next. Things are still up in the air and that has sparked frenzied rumors about the next destination of one of the greatest soccer players in history. Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, Barcelona in Spain and Inter Miami in the United States remain the three most likely options for Messi.
Wife of slain man says police didn't respond to her 911 report that he had been taken hostage
DENVER (AP) — A woman who received a desperate text from her husband indicating he had been taken hostage says she called 911 but that police didn't respond until about an hour later, by which time he had been shot and killed. The Colorado Springs Police Department says it found two deceased adult males on Friday at the location that Talija Campbell said she feared her husband Qualin Campbell was being held by another man. It says the officers were responding to a report of a shooting at 2:09 p.m. She says she called 911 just after 1 p.m. after her husband texted her a photo of a man sitting next to him in his car and a message that said “911” and "Send Please!"
Air India plane flying to San Francisco lands in Russia's Siberia after engine problem
NEW DELHI (AP) — An Air India flight from New Delhi to San Francisco has been diverted to Russia after it developed an engine problem. The airline says the plane, a Boeing 777 carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members, landed safely at Magadan airport in Siberia in the country’s far east. One passenger said he and his family are barred from leaving the hostel where they are staying in Magadan and can’t use their credit cards to buy things because of sanctions over Russia’s war on Ukraine. The airline says a replacement aircraft is on its way to Magadan so the stranded passengers can continue their travel to the United States.
From swords to fishing lures to "sprinklers," MLB celebrations have become full-scale productions
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Major League Baseball celebrations have turned into a full-on production for some teams. About half the clubs in MLB are using some kind of prop or ritual to celebrate a big hit or a big play in ways that often go viral. The Pittsburgh Pirates use a sword and a “home run jacket.” The Minnesota Twins act like they're going fishing. The Baltimore Orioles operate a “human sprinkler.” The players say the celebrations are a way to connect with fans and break up the monotony of a season. Pirates star Andrew McCutchen says players are “showmen” and it's their job to put on a show when they take the field.
8 young workers at drug cartel call center killed, bodies placed in bags
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Eight young workers have been confirmed dead in Mexico after they apparently tried to quit jobs at a call center operated by a violent drug cartel that targeted Americans in a real estate scam. U.S. and Mexican officials confirmed the brutal story that unfolded late last month when relatives of the youths reported them missing after they went to work near the city of Guadalajara. While the families believed their children worked at a normal call center, the office was in fact run by the Jalisco New Generation cartel, Mexico's most violent gang. The cartel has branched out into scamming money from Americans and Canadians through fake offers to buy their timeshares.
Pope Francis will have intestinal surgery and stay in the hospital for several days
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has been admitted to the hospital for surgery to repair a hernia in his intestine. It was the latest malady to befall the 86-year-old pontiff who had part of his colon removed two years ago. The Vatican said Francis was expected to be put under general anesthesia Wednesday for the open abdominal surgery and remain at Rome’s Gemelli hospital for several days. While hernia operations are rarely performed on an emergency basis, the procedure appeared somewhat urgent, scheduled just a day after Francis went to the hospital for tests. The pontiff’s doctors no doubt also wanted to give him ample time for recovery ahead of a busy travel schedule later this summer. The pope was suffering from a hernia that formed over a previous scar.
