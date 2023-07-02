Affirmative action for white people? Legacy college admissions come under renewed scrutiny
WASHINGTON (AP) — In the wake of a Supreme Court decision that removes race from the admissions process, colleges are coming under renewed pressure to put an end to legacy preferences, the practice of favoring applicants with family ties to alumni. Long seen as a perk for the white and wealthy, opponents say it’s no longer defensible in a world with no counterbalance in affirmative action. President Joe Biden suggested that colleges should rethink the practice after the court’s ruling, saying legacy preferences “expand privilege instead of opportunity.” For critics of legacy admissions, the renewed debate over fairness in admissions has offered a chance to swing public sentiment behind their cause.
Prosecutor in the Hunter Biden case denies retaliating against IRS agent who talked to House GOP
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal prosecutor leading the investigation of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter is pushing back against claims that he was blocked from pursuing criminal charges in Los Angeles and Washington. And the investigator denies retaliating against an IRS official who disclosed details about the case. U.S. Attorney David Weiss in Delaware is responding in a letter to House Republicans. Weiss is defending the lengthy investigation into Hunter Biden’s financial dealings that ended last month with a plea with the Justice Department that likely spares Biden from time behind bars. Weiss also is making clear that the case is an active criminal investigation and there’s little else he can divulge at this time.
After fall of Roe, emboldened religious conservatives lobby to restrict abortion in Africa
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the national right to abortion a year ago, it shook efforts to legalize and make abortions safer in Africa. Sub-Saharan Africa has the world's highest rate of unintended pregnancies, and 77% of abortions are estimated to be unsafe. Yet the Supreme Court's ruling has emboldened some U.S.-based organizations that advocate against abortion in Africa, especially in largely Christian countries. One Christian conservative group helped to develop a “family values” conference with lawmakers from several African countries this year. African experts worry recent gains in abortion access could be reversed.
Passengers were stuck because United Airlines canceled their flights. The CEO took a private plane
The CEO of United Airlines is apologizing for jumping on a private plane this week while thousands of his airline's customers were stranded because their flights got canceled. CEO Scott Kirby said Friday that taking a private jet was the wrong decision. He says it was insensitive to United Airlines customers who were waiting to get home, and he is apologizing to customers and airline employees. He promises to do better in the future. Kirby caught a private flight New Jersey to Denver on Wednesday. United canceled 750 flights that day. That's one-fourth of its schedule.
An anti-Trump video shared by the DeSantis campaign is 'homophobic,' says a conservative LGBT group
NEW YORK (AP) — A prominent group that represents LGBT conservatives says a video shared by Ron DeSantis′ presidential campaign that slams rival Donald Trump for his past support of gay and transgender people “ventured into homophobic territory.” The video was shared on Twitter on Friday, the last day of June’s LGBTQ+ Pride Month. The video features footage of Trump at the Republican National Convention in 2016 saying he would “do everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens.” The video later shifts from its Trump focus to promoting headlines saying that DeSantis as Florida governor signed “the most extreme slate of anti-trans laws in modern history” and a “draconian anti-trans bathroom bill.”
The world's tallest flagpole. A tiny Maine town. An idea meant to unite people is dividing them
COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (AP) — In the United States, many people view bigger as better. But some residents of a tiny community in Maine are balking at measuring patriotism by the size of a flagpole. Situated at the nation’s eastern tip, Maine’s Down East region is the place where the sunlight first kisses the East Coast of the United States each day. It's where the vast wilderness and ocean meet. It's also the place where a patriotic family has proposed the world's tallest flagpole — one that'd be taller than the Empire State Building, with a huge American flag on top. The proposal was supposed to unite people around the flag and create jobs. Instead, it's laying bare community and cultural flashpoints.
An ailing Thai elephant returns home for medical care after years of neglect in Sri Lanka
BANGKOK (AP) — An ailing elephant that Thailand presented to Sri Lanka more than two decades ago has returned to his native land for medical treatment Sunday following allegations the animal was badly abused while living at a Buddhist temple. The male elephant was flown directly from the South Asian island nation’s capital to northern Thailand on a Russian Ilyushin IL-76 cargo plane. A six-person team, including two veterinarians and four mahouts, or professional elephant trainers, accompanied the elephant on the flight, which took about six hours. The 275-centimeter- (9-foot-) tall, 4-ton pachyderm traveled in a specially built container. Video footage of his arrival in Chiang Mai province showed the elephant conscious and appearing calm.
NYC school officials say yeshivas run by Hasidic community fail to teach students in core subjects
NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen private Jewish schools run by New York City’s politically powerful Hasidic community deprived thousands of students the required secular education in English, math, science and social studies. An eight-year investigation by the city's Department of Education concluded that many of the religious schools were not providing “substantially equivalent instruction” in core subjects as do public schools. In a letter to at least one school, NYC schools Chancellor David Banks expressed concern that students were not being instructed in key subjects “sufficient to prepare them for their futures.” Supporters of the schools called yeshivas say parents send their children to yeshivas because of their moral and religious approach.
Australia is the first country to let patients with depression or PTSD be prescribed psychedelics
SYDNEY (AP) — Australia is now the first country to allow psychiatrists to prescribe certain psychedelic substances to patients with depression or post-traumatic stress disorder. Australian physicians can now prescribe doses of MDMA, also known as ecstasy, for PTSD. Psilocybin, the psychoactive ingredient in psychedelic mushrooms, can be given to people who have hard-to-treat depression. Medical experts in the U.S. and elsewhere have cautioned that more research is needed on the drugs’ efficacy and the extent of the risks. The drugs also will be expensive in Australia. Treatment will cost about AU$10,000 per patient.
North Carolina amusement park closes ride after discovering crack in support beam
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina amusement park closed one of its roller coasters Friday after a crack was found on a support beam. According to news reports, Carowinds shut down Fury 325. The park’s website advertises the ride as the “tallest, fastest, longest giga coaster in North America” that crosses into both North Carolina and South Carolina. Carowinds officials say safety is their “top priority” and that the park undergoes daily inspections. Fury 325 first opened to the public in 2015 and cost approximately $30 million to build, according to news reports. Carowinds did not say how long repairing the ride would take. The rest of the park remains open.
