Actor Marla Gibbs, 92, will tell her life story in the memoir 'It's Never Too Late'
NEW YORK (AP) — Marla Gibbs waited a long time to tell her life story. The Emmy-nominated actor known for her roles on “The Jeffersons” and “227” among others has a deal with Amistad, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers dedicated to Black stories. The memoir will come out in fall 2024. The 92-year-old Gibbs is calling the book “It’s Never Too Late,” in which she traces her rise from Chicago’s South Side to long-term success in Hollywood. Gibbs’ other credits include the films “The Visit” and “Meteor Man” and a recurring role on the daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives.”
Michael Jackson sexual abuse lawsuits on verge of revival by appeals court
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California appeals court will consider reviving the lawsuits of two men who allege Michael Jackson sexually abused them as children. After hearing oral arguments Wednesday, the court could order the two cases to trial. The lawsuits were filed after Jackson’s death by Wade Robson in 2013 and James Safechuck in 2014. The two became known for telling their stories on the HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland." They sued two corporations that were owned by Jackson, alleging the companies had a duty to protect them from years of abuse. A judge disagreed, and two years ago threw out the lawsuits. That ruling could soon be overturned.
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $910 million after no one wins top prize
The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $910 million after a drawing without a winner extended a stretch of bad luck dating back to April. The numbers drawn Tuesday night were: 3, 5, 6, 44, 61 and the yellow ball 25. The absence of a winner for Tuesday’s estimated $820 million jackpot means there have been 28 drawings without a big winner. The new $910 million prize for Friday night's drawing is among the largest in U.S. lottery history and follows a $1.08 billion Powerball prize won by a player July 19 in Los Angeles.
Samsung unveils two new foldable smartphones in a bet on devices with bending screens
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung Electronics has unveiled two new foldable smartphones in a bet on devices with bending screens. The clamshell-designed Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, a larger device that opens and folds like a book, will be available for pre-orders starting July 26 in certain markets including the United States and South Korea. Built with 6.7-inch and 7.6-inch main screens, the phones have bigger displays than Samsung’s previous folding devices and are equipped with more advanced cameras, providing crisper visuals and more features for work, text and video chats, movies and games, the company said.
Bronny James, son of LeBron, in stable condition after cardiac arrest at USC basketball practice
Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is hospitalized in stable condition a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a basketball practice at the University of Southern California. A family spokesman said USC medical staff treated the 18-year-old James on Monday at Galen Center after he went into cardiac arrest and he was transported to a hospital. The spokesman said James was in stable condition Tuesday after leaving the intensive care unit. James was one of the nation's top high school prospects and is an incoming freshman with the Trojans.
Volunteers working to save nearly 100 beached whales in Australia, but more than half have died
PERTH, Australia (AP) — Volunteers are working frantically on a second day to save dozens of pilot whales that have stranded themselves on a beach in Western Australia, but more than 50 have already died. Nearly 100 long-finned pilot whales, stranded themselves Tuesday near Cheynes Beach by the city of Albany, on the southern tip of Western Australia, south of Perth. The state environment minister said the scene was utterly heartbreaking and distressing. Wildlife experts said the unusual behavior of the whales could indicate stress or illness within the pod. Pilot whales are social animals that often maintain close relationships with their pods throughout their lives.
Pedestrians scatter as fire causes New York construction crane's arm to collapse and crash to street
NEW YORK (AP) — The mayor of New York City says four people suffered minor injuries but no one died when a fire on a construction crane caused its arm to strike a building as it crashed to the street. Pedestrians ran for their lives early Wednesday as the crane's arm fell. The cause of the fire and partial collapse on Manhattan's West Side is being investigated. A fire official says the person operating the crane tried to put out the fire as it spread but had to flee to safety. Mayor Eric Adams says “this could have been much worse."
London jury acquits Kevin Spacey of sexual assault charges on his birthday
LONDON (AP) — A London jury has acquitted Kevin Spacey on sexual assault charges stemming from allegations by four men dating back 20 years. Jurors returned their verdicts Wednesday in Southwark Crown Court after deliberating over three days. Three men accused the Oscar winner of aggressively grabbing their crotches and an aspiring actor said he awoke to the actor performing oral sex on him after falling asleep or passing out at Spacey’s apartment. Spacey, who turned 64 on Wednesday, pleaded not guilty to nine charges, including multiple counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.
Japan records steepest population decline while number of foreign residents hits new high
TOKYO (AP) — Japan's population has declined in all of its 47 prefectures for the first time in a record drop, while its population of foreign residents reached a new high of almost 3 million people, highlighting the increasing role that non-Japanese people play in the shrinking and aging country. Data released Wednesday from the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry based on residency registrations as of Jan. 1 this year showed the population of Japanese nationals fell by about 800,000 people, or 0.65%, to 122.4 million in 2022 from the previous year, falling for a 14th straight year.
Bryan Cranston, Jessica Chastain join star-studded Times Square rally of striking actors and writers
NEW YORK (AP) — SAG-AFTRA held its largest and most star-studded rally yet on Tuesday in Times Square. Their picket sign-waving show of solidary hit 12 days into the actors strike and a day after a Variety reporter questioned the lack of A-listers. Jessica Chastain and Brendan Fraser were among those joining the throngs of demonstrators. Actors and union representatives took turns giving fiery speeches in the heart of Times Square while tourists gawked and passing trucks honked in support. At times, they took aim at the corporate lights and billboards around them, including the Walt Disney-owned ESPN and ABC studios alongside the rally.
