The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1.55 billion. Here's how hard it is to win
NEW YORK (AP) — Your chances of winning the lottery are extremely slim. After no big winner Friday night, the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.55 billion. If someone wins it all on Tuesday, when the next Mega Millions drawing takes place, the prize would one of the largest in U.S. lottery history. But don’t plan on entering a new tax bracket anytime soon. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot — no matter the size — stand at about 1 in 302.6 million. Here are some things to know about the odds of winning the lottery.
The UK government moves asylum-seekers to a barge moored off southern England in a bid to cut costs
LONDON (AP) — A small group of asylum-seekers has been moved to a barge moored off southern England as the government tries to cut the cost of sheltering a rising number of people arriving in the country. British news media reported Monday that the asylum-seekers were transferred to the Bibby Stockholm, a barge stacked with temporary accommodation blocks that will ultimately house up to 500 men. More are expected to arrive later Monday. The barge was previously used to house oil field workers and migrants in other countries.
Elon Musk says he may need surgery before proposed 'cage match' with Mark Zuckerberg
NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk says he may need to get surgery before a proposed “cage match” with Mark Zuckerberg. The two tech billionaires seemingly agreed to an in-person face-off in late June. It’s unclear if a physical fight will actually end up happening, but Musk and Zuckerberg have continued to fuel interest in the potential match through online jabs at one another — most recently on Sunday, when Musk said the fight would be live-streamed on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter. In a response, Zuckerberg said that he was ready for a fight, but Musk hadn't confirmed a date. Musk later addressed the timing — noting the date “is still in flux” due to a scheduled MRI and the potential of surgery.
Trucking giant Yellow Corp. declares bankruptcy after years of financial struggles
NEW YORK (AP) — Trucking company Yellow Corp. has declared bankruptcy after years of financial struggles and growing debt. It marks a significant shift for the U.S. transportation industry and shippers nationwide. The Chapter 11 bankruptcy filed Sunday arrives just three years after Yellow received $700 million in pandemic-era loans from the federal government. But the company was in financial trouble long before that. Industry analysts have pointed to poor management and strategic decisions dating back decades. Experts say former Yellow customers and shippers will face higher prices as they take their business to competitors, including FedEx or ABF Freight. Yellow historically offered the cheapest price points in the industry.
Ex-Minneapolis officer sentenced to nearly 5 years on state charge for role in George Floyd’s death
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tou Thao, the last former Minneapolis police officer convicted in state court for his role in the killing of George Floyd, has been sentenced to 4 years and 9 months. Thao has testified that he served as a “human traffic cone” when he held back concerned bystanders as former Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes while the Black man pleaded for his life on May 25, 2020. A bystander video captured Floyd’s fading cries of “I can’t breathe.” Judge Peter Cahill found Thao guilty in May of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. The sentence handed down Monday will run concurrently with a 3 1/2-year sentence on a federal civil rights conviction.
Dungeons & Dragons tells illustrators to stop using AI to generate artwork for fantasy franchise
The Dungeons & Dragons role-playing game franchise says it won’t allow artists to use artificial intelligence technology to draw its cast of sorcerers, druids and other characters and scenery. D&D art is supposed to be fanciful. But at least one ax-wielding giant seemed too weird for some fans, leading them to take to social media to question if it was human-made. Hasbro-owned D&D Beyond, which makes online tools and other companion content for the franchise, said it didn’t know until Saturday that an illustrator it has worked with for nearly a decade used AI to create artwork for an upcoming book. The franchise, run by the Hasbro subsidiary Wizards of the Coast, said in a statement that it has talked to that artist and is clarifying its rules.
‘Barbie’ joins $1 billion club, breaks another record for female directors
In just three weeks in theaters, “Barbie” is set to sail past $1 billion in global ticket sales, breaking a record for female directors that was previously held by Patty Jenkins. “Barbie,” which Gerwig directed and co-wrote, added another $53 million from 4,178 North American locations this weekend, according to studio estimates on Sunday. Warner Bros. said the film will cross $1 billion before the end of the day. Second place went to “Meg 2: The Trench,” with $30 million, while “Oppenheimer” landed in third place in its third weekend, with “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” close behind in fourth.
The future is uncertain for the United States after crashing out of the Women's World Cup
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The once-dominant Americans crashed out of the Women’s World Cup on penalties after a scoreless draw with Sweden in the Round of 16. It was the earliest exit ever for the four-time tournament champions. The Americans struggled from the start of the World Cup. With the rest of the world catching up in skill and physical conditioning, the future of the team could look dramatically different. There's no guarantee that coach Vlatko Andonovski will continue with the team as it prepares for the next big tournament, the Olympics in France next year.
Simone Biles dazzles in her return from a 2-year layoff to dominate the US Classic
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) — Simone Biles soared in her return to competition following a two-year layoff. The gymnastics star easily won the U.S. Classic, posting a score of 59.100, a full five points ahead of Leanne Wong. Competing in front of a packed house that supported her at every turn, Biles posted the top score on three of four events. Biles showed no signs of the mental block that forced her to remove herself from multiple competitions at the 2020 Olympics. Next up is the U.S. Championships in San Jose later this month.
Penguins acquire 3-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson in a trade with the Sharks
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired Erik Karlsson in a blockbuster trade with the San Jose Sharks. Pittsburgh traded a 2024 first-round pick, forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Jan Rutta to San Jose and a 2025 second-round pick, goaltender Casey DeSmith, defenseman Jeff Petry and prospect Nathan Legare to Montreal as part of the deal for the reigning Norris Trophy winner. The Canadiens got involved to make the salary cap work. The Sharks are retaining just over 13% what's left on Karlsson's contract. Karlsson is the first defenseman to be traded fresh off winning the Norris since Doug Harvey in 1961.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.