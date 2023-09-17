Mike Babcock resigns as Blue Jackets coach amid investigation involving players' photos
Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets after just two months on the job following revelations that he asked players to show him photos on their phones. The team announced Babcock’s abrupt departure Sunday in the aftermath of an investigation by the NHL Players’ Association into his conduct. Former NHL player Paul Bissonnette reported on his podcast Tuesday that Babcock was asking players to show him photos and projecting them for others to see in an invasion of privacy. Babcock and captain Boone Jenner said it was just a way of the new coach getting to know players. Still, Babcock said continuing as the Blue Jackets coach was “going to be too much of a distraction.” Pascal Vincent has been named his replacement.
Australia tells dating apps to improve safety standards to protect users from sexual violence
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s government is telling the online dating industry to improve safety standards or be forced to make changes through legislation. The order is in response to research published last year that said three-in-four Australian users of dating apps or websites have experienced some form of sexual violence through the platforms. Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said Monday that popular dating companies such as Tinder, Bumble and Hinge have until the middle of next year to develop a voluntary code of conduct that addresses safety concerns. Rowland says the government is concerned about the rates of sexual harassment, abusive and threatening language, unsolicited sexual images and violence facilitated by the platforms.
Comedian Russell Brand denies allegations of sexual assault published by three UK news organizations
LONDON (AP) — Three British news organizations are reporting that comedian and social influencer Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse based on allegations from four women who knew him over a seven-year period at the height of his fame. Brand denied the allegations and said that all of his relationships have been consensual. The Sunday Times, The Times of London and Channel 4’s “Dispatches” said Saturday that one woman alleged she had been raped, while three others accused him of sexual assault. One of the women also said he had been physically and emotionally abusive.
Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner removed from Rock Hall leadership after controversial comments
NEW YORK (AP) — Jann Wenner, a founder of both Rolling Stone magazine and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has been removed from the hall’s board of directors after making disparaging comments toward Black and female musicians. The move came a day after Wenner’s comments were published in a New York Times interview. Late Saturday, Wenner apologized for “badly chosen words." Wenner created a firestorm doing publicity for his new book “The Masters,” when he said Joni Mitchell “was not a philosopher of rock ’n’ roll" and that Marvin Gaye and Curtis Mayfield ”just didn’t articulate at that level" of genius.
California lawsuit says oil giants deceived public on climate, seeks funds for storm damage
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The state of California has filed a lawsuit against some of the world's largest oil and gas companies, claiming they deceived the public about the risks of fossil fuels blamed for climate change-related storms and wildfires that caused billions of dollars in damage. The lawsuit filed in state court in San Francisco also seeks creation of a fund — financed by the companies — to pay for recovery efforts from those storms and fires. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom says Exxon Mobil, Shell, Chevron and other energy giants lied about the danger of fossil fuels for decades and taxpayers shouldn't have to pay for damages.
Angels star Shohei Ohtani will have elbow surgery soon, out for the season because of oblique injury
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani will have surgery soon on the ligament tear in his pitching elbow after the Los Angeles Angels’ two-way star was ruled out for the rest of the season due to an oblique injury. Ohtani was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday. He hasn't played since Sept. 3 because of the oblique injury and his season as a pitcher ended Aug. 23 because of a torn elbow ligament. The two injuries ended one of the most remarkable seasons in major league history, two-way production that made him a favorite to win his second AL MVP award in three years and created speculation about a potential $500 million contract as a free agent this offseason.
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli goes on leave to be with his wife for the birth of twins
CHICAGO (AP) — Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli spends most of his life around a bunch of Twins. This is going to be a little different. Baldelli went on paternity leave after Saturday’s 7-6 loss against the Chicago White Sox. His wife, Allie, is expecting twin boys in the coming days. Rocco and Allie got married during the All-Star break in 2021. They welcomed a daughter, Louisa, on Sept. 6, 2021.
Italian air force aircraft crashes during an acrobatic exercise. A girl on the ground was killed
MILAN (AP) — An aircraft of the Italian acrobatic air team the Frecce Tricolori has crashed during a practice run in the northern Turin province. Italian media reported that a child on the ground was killed after the crash on Saturday. Italian news agency ANSA said that the plane or parts of the plane struck a car carrying a family. ANSA reported that a 5-year-old girl was killed and a 9-year-old and the parents were being treated for burns. The pilot ejected and also reportedly suffered burns. Video of the crash shows nine aircraft in two tight V-formations before one of the aircraft drops below the others and crashes. The pilot can be seen ejecting with a parachute shortly before impact.
A preacher to death row inmates says he wants to end executions. Critics warn he's only seeking fame
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A death row inmate in Oklahoma is scheduled for execution next week, but he has fired his lawyers and skipped a clemency hearing. Capital punishment defense attorneys and anti-death penalty groups have warned the inmate’s spiritual adviser, the Rev. Jeff Hood, is turning desperate death row prisoners against their lawyers. Hood says he is trying to raise the profile of these inmates and draw public attention to their cases and stop executions. Critics say he is in it for the publicity and to raise money for Death Penalty Action, an anti-capital punishment group. The looming execution has sharpened a rift between Hood and others working to stop executions.
Louisiana prisoner suit claims they’re forced to endure dangerous conditions at Angola prison farm
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Prisoners at the Louisiana State Penitentiary have filed a class-action lawsuit over conditions at the prison's farm. The prisoners say they are forced to work in fields for little or no pay, even when temperatures soar past 100 degrees. They say the conditions on the farm located on a former slave plantation are cruel, degrading and often dangerous. Most of the men who work on the farm of the 18,000-acre maximum-security prison known as Angola are Black. The suit says the work is especially dangerous for people with disabilities or health conditions in the summer months.
