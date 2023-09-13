A fishing vessel in Greenland will try to free a cruise ship that ran aground with 206 people
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A fishing vessel will attempt to use the high tide to pull free a Danish-owned luxury cruise ship that ran aground in northwestern Greenland with 206 people on board. A captain from Denmark's Joint Arctic Command says the passengers and crew members are doing fine. The Bahamas-flagged Ocean Explorer ran aground on Monday in Alpefjord in a remote corner of Greenland. A scientific fishing vessel owned by the Greenland government is scheduled to arrive later Wednesday and will attempt to use the high tide to free the vessel. Dozens of cruise ships sail along Greenland’s coast every year with passengers admiring the mountainous landscape, fjords and glaciers.
What is USB-C, the charging socket that replaced Apple's Lightning cable?
LONDON (AP) — Apple is ditching its in-house iPhone charging plug and falling in line with the rest of the tech industry by adopting USB-C, a more widely used connection standard. A big part of the reason is a European Union common charging rule that’s coming soon for the 27-nation bloc. The USB-C's slim and elongated oval shape is symmetrical and reversible, eliminating one of the common gripes about previous USB versions because there’s no wrong way to plug it in. It also enables faster data transfer speeds, while at the same time supplying power to connected accessories and pumping out a video signal to a monitor.
Extortion trial against Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance, is delayed
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge has agreed to delay Joran van der Sloot’s trial on extortion charges until later this year in order to give his defense more time to prepare. Van der Sloot is the chief suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Alabama teenager Natalee Holloway. He is charged with trying to extort money from the missing teen’s mother in exchange for revealing where to find her daughter’s remains. A U.S. magistrate judge on Tuesday granted van der Sloot’s request to postpone the trial. It is now expected to occur sometime after Dec. 4. Federal prosecutors did not oppose the continuance. The trial date will be set by a separate order by a district judge.
Hudson River swimmer deals with fatigue, choppy water, rocks and pollution across 315 miles
CASTLETON-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. (AP) — The Hudson River is 315 miles from its source in the Adirondack Mountains to New York City. And Lewis Pugh is swimming all of it. The 53-year-old endurance swimmer plans to finish the last miles of his monthlong river journey Wednesday at the lower tip of Manhattan. Pugh has endured fatigue and sore shoulders. He has dodged tugboats and bobbing plastic garbage. He insists that any discomfort is worth it to highlight the Hudson and the importance of clean rivers. The latter half of Pugh’s swim is on the Hudson estuary, which stretches from Troy to New York Harbor.
Taylor Swift and her 'Anti-Hero' top MTV VMAs in a show dominated by hip-hop, K-pop and Latin jams
Taylor Swift took home the top prize at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards for her “Anti-Hero” music video on a night full of surprises. Swift won four trophies on Tuesday's telecast, including song of the year, best pop video and best direction. As much as Swift dominated — she won nine awards — the VMAs centered on music’s global power. K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together and Brazilian superstar Anitta premiered their new collaboration, the glossy retro-pop of “Back for More.” Shakira delivered a packed medley of her hits and accepted the Video Vanguard Award, while Diddy performed with his son before accepting the Global Icon Award.
Ex-NFL receiver Mike Williams dies 2 weeks after being injured in construction accident
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL receiver Mike Williams, who was injured in a construction accident two weeks ago and later put on a ventilator, has died at the age of 36. Agent Hadley Engelhard says Williams died Tuesday at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, Florida. The Tampa Bay Times reported that Williams was injured at a construction site in Hillsborough County and removed from life support on Thursday. He played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills from 2010 to 2014. Williams was a fourth-round draft pick of the Bucs following a standout college career at Syracuse. He had 65 receptions for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie. The Buffalo native spent four seasons with the Bucs before playing one year with his hometown Bills.
Updated Ford F-150 gets new grille, other features as Ford shows it off on eve of Detroit auto show
DETROIT (AP) — The top-selling vehicle in America will get a bit of a facelift next year, one of just a few new or updated vehicles that will be shown off this week at Detroit’s big auto show. Ford unveiled the latest version of the F-150 pickup at an event Tuesday night in downtown Detroit. It’s one of only four new or revamped vehicles to be unveiled at the show. Stellantis will show off a new Jeep, and General Motors will unveil new vehicles from GMC and Cadillac. The F-150 will get a new front grille, dark-colored headlamps and some new vents. Ford will drop a 3.3-liter V6 engine as the base powerplant. Even the cheapest model will get a more powerful 325-horsepower 2.7-liter twin-turbocharger V6 as standard equipment.
Apple’s new iPhones get faster chips, better cameras and new charging ports
CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple on Tuesday unveiled its next generation of iPhones — a lineup that will boast better cameras, faster processors, a new charging system and a price hike for the fanciest model. The showcase at Apple’s Cupertino California, headquarters comes as the company tries to reverse a mild slump that has seen its sales drop from last year in three consecutive quarters, partly because iPhones haven't been selling as well. The iPhone 15, due in stores Sept. 22, will adopt a USB-C charging standard that Apple had to adopt to comply with a mandate by European regulators.
Looking for a refill? McDonald's is saying goodbye to self-serve soda in the coming years
NEW YORK (AP) — Say goodbye to refilling that Coke. McDonald’s is planning to eliminate self-service soda machines at its U.S. restaurants by 2032. McDonald’s USA says the goal of is to create consistency for customers and crew members across the chain’s offerings — from in-person dining to online delivery and drive-thru options. The company did not specify if any additional factors — such as finances or sanitation — impacted the decision to part ways with its self-serve machines. For years, McDonald’s customers have used the machines to fill and refill their beverages without additional trips to a cashier. But behind-the-counter soda machines already exist at some other fast food chains — and a handful of McDonald’s locations across the country have also begun the transition.
Slave descendants vow to fight on after Georgia county approves larger homes for island enclave
DARIEN, Ga. (AP) — Descendants of enslaved people living on a Georgia island are vowing to keep fighting after county officials voted to double the size of houses that can be built in their tiny community. Black residents of Hogg Hummock on Sapelo Island say they fear zoning changes approved by McIntosh County commissioners Tuesday evening will raise their property taxes and force families to sell their land. Hogg Hummock is one of the few surviving communities of people known as Gullah, or Geechee, in Georgia, whose enslaved ancestors worked coastal plantations. Homes in the community of 30 to 50 people had long been restricted to 1,400 square feet of heated space. Commissioners raised it to 3,000 square feet.
