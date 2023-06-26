No more needles? A daily pill may work as well as Wegovy shots to treat obesity
Losing significant amounts of weight may soon be as easy as taking a daily pill. New research released Sunday shows high-dose oral versions of the medication in the blockbuster drugs Ozepmic and Wegovy may work as well as the popular injections — even in hard-to-treat people with diabetes. Drugmaker Novo Nordisk said it intends to seek approval for a weight-loss pill in the U.S. later this year. The company didn't say how much the new pills would cost or how widely available they'll be.
Prince William launches 5-year project to end long-term homelessness in the UK
LONDON (AP) — Prince William is launching a five-year project to end long-term homelessness in the United Kingdom. He says he wants to make sure that instances of people being left without a roof over their heads are “rare, brief and unrepeated.” The heir to the throne will announce details of the program over the next two days as he visits six pilot projects around the country that have received grants each of up to 500,000 pounds, or about $637,000, from the Royal Foundation, the charity that supports the work of William and his wife. The prince said tackling homelessness has been important issue for him since he visited a shelter with his mother, Princess Diana, as a schoolboy.
Essentials for the Hajj: From sun hats to shoe bags, a guide to gear for the Muslim pilgrimage
MECCA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The five-day Hajj pilgrimage will see some 2 million Muslims embark on a series of rituals in the desert city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia. It starts on Monday and it's one of the five pillars of Islam. All Muslims are required to do it at least once if they are physically and financially able. For the pilgrims, it is a deeply moving religious experience that brings them closer to God and reaffirms Muslim unity. But it can also be grueling at times, with long walks, outdoor rituals held in scorching heat, and massive crowds. Pilgrims say items like wide-brimmed hats, cross-body bags, portable chairs and slip-on shoes are essential for making the most of the experience.
What to stream this week: 'The Bachelorette,' Idris Elba, The Weeknd, Sarah Snook and 'Jack Ryan'
This week’s new entertainment releases include a new album from Lucinda Williams, the kickoff of the 20th season of the reality dating show “The Bachelorette” starring a 27-year-old therapist from Georgia who was featured on the last season of “The Bachelor,” and Idris Elba is stuck on the worst flight ever in the new series “Hijack” for Apple TV+. The film adaptation of Judy Blume’s classic coming-of-age novel “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” will be available on video on demand and arriving on Netflix is “Run Rabbit Run,” a horror starring “Succession’s” Sarah Snook as the single mother of a young girl who says she has memories of another life.
Victor Wembanyama says he won't play for France's national team at this year's World Cup
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama says he won’t play with France's national basketball team at this year's World Cup in order to protect his still developing body. The No. 1 draft pick for the San Antonio Spurs told L’Equipe newspaper it was a “difficult” decision to make and that it was “irrevocable.” The World Cup is scheduled from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. Wembanyama says he made the choice “on his own” after consulting with close friends and his medical team. L’Equipe reports that Wembanyama told the France coach and other players from the team about his decision over the weekend.
Riders plunge from a derailed roller coaster in Sweden, killing one and injuring several others
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Officials say a roller coaster train has derailed in Stockholm, sending some passengers plunging to the ground in an amusement park accident that left one dead and nine injured. Witnesses described a chaotic scene at the Jetline roller coaster as the front of the train appeared to jump off the tracks before coming to a stop, with one car tilted toward the ground. The park's chief executive says the front of the train partly derailed and stopped on the track at a height of between 6 and 8 meters (between 20 and 25 feet). He says a total of 14 people were on board, of which one person died and several were injured.
Massacre of 11 in pool hall in Honduras prompts president to impose security measures
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Gunmen burst into a pool hall in northern Honduras and opened fire, killing 11 people and prompting President Xiomara Castro to announce security measures including curfews in the area amid a wave of drug trafficking-linked violence. Armed men burst into the pool hall in the city of Choloma in Cortés province late Saturday night and began shooting people point blank, police said. Ten men and one woman were killed. The massacre followed the killing of three people Thursday in a bakery in San Pedro Sula. Among the victims was Ericka Julissa Bandy García, wife of an alleged associate of ex-President Juan Orlando Hernández.
Hajj pilgrimage starts in Saudi Arabia, with 2 million expected after lifting of COVID measures
MINA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The Hajj pilgrimage has officially started in Saudi Arabia. Some 2 million pilgrims are making their way from the holy city of Mecca on Monday to a tent camp on its outskirts for a day and night of prayer after circling the Kaaba, Islam's holiest site. One of the largest religious gatherings in the world has returned to full capacity this year for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic three years ago. The pilgrimage is one of the five pillars of Islam, and all Muslims are required to complete it at least once if they are physically and financially able.
New Zealand leader's plane so prone to breakdowns he takes a backup on China trip
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The United States has Air Force One. New Zealand has Betty. The aging Boeing 757 plane is so prone to breakdowns that New Zealand government officials acknowledged on Monday that they had sent a backup to ensure Prime Minister Chris Hipkins didn’t get stranded in China where he is leading a trade delegation. Officials were quick to point out they had sent the plane’s empty twin only as far as Manila. That's about 80% of the distance from Wellington to Beijing. The twin Royal New Zealand Air Force planes that transport the prime minister are nearly 30 years old and are due to be replaced by 2030.
Lightning strikes kill 10 as pre-monsoon rains lash Pakistan's eastern Punjab province
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani officials say at least 10 people have been killed by lightning in eastern Punjab province as pre-monsoon rains lash the region. They say that the lightning strikes took place on Sunday in the districts of Sialkot and Sheikhupura and elsewhere in Punjab. Deaths from lightning are common in Pakistan. The Pakistan Meteorological Department says more rains are expected this week, bringing some respite from the ongoing heatwave. The monsoon season in Pakistan runs from July through September. Last summer, floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains killed 1,739 people across Pakistan. The deluge displaced about 8 million people and caused $30 billion in losses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.