Nebraska volleyball stadium event draws 92,003 to set women's world attendance record
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska laid claim to the world record for largest attendance at a women’s sporting event with 92,003 filling Memorial Stadium for the Cornhuskers’ volleyball match against Omaha. The university took aim at the record last spring when it announced it would hold a daylong celebration of a sport that enjoys immense popularity in this state of fewer than 2 million. The event began with an exhibition between in-state Division II powers Nebraska-Kearney and Wayne State and was followed by the Huskers’ three-set sweep of Omaha in a regular-season match. The previous attendance record was 91,648, set during a soccer match in Spain last year.
Maine's puffin colonies recovering in the face of climate change
EASTERN EGG ROCK, Maine (AP) — Scientists who monitor seabirds said Atlantic puffins had their second consecutive rebound year for fledging chicks after suffering a bad 2021. The news flies in the face of environmental trends, as scientists have said warming waters off New England jeopardize the birds because that reduces the kind of fish they need to feed their chicks. The puffins are clownish seabirds with colorful bills and waddling gaits. Scientists say the abundance of one fish, the sand lance, buoyed the puffins through a difficult year. They say it's evidence that climate change's impact on ecosystems is complex.
Bee alert: 5 million bees fall off truck near Toronto and drivers are asked to close windows
TORONTO (AP) — Police west of Toronto warned drivers to keep their car windows closed after a truck spilled crates carrying five million bees onto a road. Pedestrians were also asked to avoid the area. Halton Regional Police said they received a call around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday reporting the bee crates had come loose from a truck and spilled onto Guelph Line north of Dundas Street, just west of Toronto. About an hour after police put out a notice on social media, several beekeepers were in touch with police offering to help, Anderson said. Six or seven beekeepers eventually arrived at the scene.
West Point time capsule that appeared to contain nothing more than silt yields centuries-old coins
A nearly 200-year-old time capsule that appeared to yield little more than dust when it was opened at West Point actually contained centuries-old coins potentially worth thousands of dollars. The U.S. Military Academy says the lead box contained six silver American coins dating from 1795 to 1828 and a commemorative medal. All were discovered in sediment that appeared to be the box's only contents at Monday’s ceremonial opening. The finds seem to confirm academy officials’ theory that the time capsule was placed in a monument by cadets in 1828 or 1829, when the monument honoring a Revolutionary War hero was completed. Experts say some of the coins are worth well over $1,000.
Trump dismissive as New York attorney general accuses him of inflating his net worth by $2 billion
NEW YORK (AP) — Newly released testimony shows Donald Trump defending his real estate empire and his presidency in a face-to-face clash with the New York attorney general suing him for fraud. Testifying at a closed-door session in April, he said his company is flush with cash and claimed he saved “millions of lives” by deterring nuclear war when he was president. Trump said it was a “terrible thing” that Attorney General Letitia James was suing him over claims he made on annual financial statements. James says evidence shows Trump fraudulently inflated his net worth by more than $2 billion in some years. Trump's testimony was made public Wednesday.
'Like Snoop Dogg's living room': Smell of pot wafts over notorious U.S. Open court
NEW YORK (AP) — The smell of marijuana has become a stink at the U.S. Open. One court in particular is notorious for smelling, as one player put it, “like Snoop Dogg's living room.” Court 17 is located in the extreme southwest corner of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, adjacent to Corona Park, and players and security staffers alike believe the park is the source of the smell. Eighth-seeded Maria Sakkari complained about the odor during and after her first-round loss on Monday. But there may not be much the United States Tennis Association can do. It’s legal in New York for adults 21 and older to possess cannabis, and they can smoke or vape it wherever smoking tobacco is allowed.
Prince Harry says in a new Netflix series he lacked support when he returned home from Afghanistan
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince Harry says he didn’t have the support he needed when he returned home from combat in Afghanistan. Harry made the remarks in a new Netflix series about the Invictus Games for injured soldiers that launched on Wednesday. In talking about post-traumatic stress disorder, Harry said that his return from Afghanistan in 2012 triggered emotions that he suppressed after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, when he was just 12 years old. The prince, whose troubles with the royal family have been chronicled in the past, said the impact of Diana’s death was never discussed.
Saudi man receives death penalty for posts online, latest case in wide-ranging crackdown on dissent
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Saudi court has sentenced a man to death over his posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, and his activity on YouTube. It's part of a widening crackdown on dissent in the kingdom that’s drawn international criticism. The judgement against Mohammed bin Nasser al-Ghamdi was seen on Wednesday by The Associated Press. A doctoral student and others have faced decadeslong prison sentences over their comments online. These sentences appear to be part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s wider effort to stamp out any defiance in the kingdom as he pursues massive building projects and other diplomatic deals to raise his profile globally.
Court says Netanyahu's son must pay damages to woman he implied had affair with his father's rival
JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli court has ruled that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s eldest son must compensate a woman who sued him after he implied she was having an affair with his father’s chief political opponent. The court ordered Yair Netanyahu to pay over $34,000 in compensation and $6,000 in legal costs to Dana Cassidy. Cassidy sued Netanyahu for defamation in 2020 after he insinuated on social media that she was romantically involved with Benny Gantz, who was running against his father at the time.
