Pope warns of risk of corruption in missionary fundraising after AP investigation
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is warning the Vatican’s missionary fundraisers not to allow financial corruption to creep into their work. He says spirituality and spreading the Gospel must drive their operations, not mere entrepreneurship. Francis made the comments in a speech to the national directors of the Vatican’s Pontifical Mission Societies, which raise money for the Catholic Church’s missionary work in the developing world, building churches and funding training programs for priests and nuns. Francis deviated from his prepared remarks to speak about the risk of corruption. It appeared to be a reference to a recent Associated Press investigation into financial transfers at the U.S. branch of the Pontificial Mission Societies.
How the most 'incompetent talk show host of all time' keeps getting guests
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Eric Andre Show” is ostensibly not a series that lends itself to longevity. Its titular star, who plays a version of himself and satirizes talk shows by putting unsuspecting celebrity guests through hellish interviews, has become considerably more famous since the series first aired over a decade ago. But through a combination of disguises and an artfully deceptive booking team, Andre is gearing up for the premiere of season six this Sunday on Adult Swim, boasting a star-studded list of guests in the episodes to come, including Lil Nas X, Natasha Lyonne and Jon Hamm.
Buzzworthy: Honeybee health blooming at federal facilities across the country
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — While judges, lawyers and support staff at the federal courthouse in Concord, New Hampshire, keep the American justice system buzzing, thousands of humble honeybees on the building’s roof are playing their part in a more important task: feeding the world. The Warren B. Rudman courthouse is one of several federal facilities around the country participating in the General Services Administration’s Pollinator Initiative. The goal of the program is to assess and promote the health of bees and other pollinators, which are critical to life on Earth. While the insects contribute billions to the U.S. economy annually, they're also under constant threat. Without human intervention, a bee extinction could be a disaster for the world.
Oath Keepers convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot get prison in latest extremist sentencings
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Florida men who stormed the U.S. Capitol with other members of the far-right Oath Keepers group were sentenced Friday to three years in prison for seditious conspiracy and other charges — the latest in a historic string of sentences in the Jan. 6. 2021 attack. David Moerschel, a 45-year-old neurophysiologist from Punta Gorda, and Joseph Hackett, a 52-year-old chiropractor from Sarasota, were convicted in January alongside other members of the antigovernment extremist group for their roles in what prosecutors described as a violent plot to stop the transfer power from former President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden after the 2020 election.
What to know about the case of the missing Missouri ER doctor found dead in Arkansas
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The case of a Missouri doctor whose body was found in an Arkansas lake more than a week after he was reported missing remains shrouded in mystery. Forty-nine-year-old Dr. John Forsyth, an emergency room doctor in Cassville, Missouri, was last heard from on May 21. His body was found with an apparent gunshot wound in Beaver Lake in northwest Arkansas on May 30. Authorities say an autopsy was done but they have not released a cause of death. His family says Forsyth, a divorced father of eight, had recently become engaged and was happier than they had seen him in many years.
Retired Phoenix police officer in landmark Miranda rights case dies at 87
PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Police Department says the arresting officer in the landmark Miranda rights case has died at age 87. The department said Friday that retired Police Capt. Carroll Cooley died on May 29 of an unspecified illness. He was the arresting officer in the case partially responsible for the Supreme Court’s ruling that now requires suspects to be read their rights. Information about services and survivors was not immediately available. Cooley in 1963 arrested Ernesto Miranda on charges of kidnapping and rape. The Supreme Court overturned Miranda's conviction, which depended on a written confession. He was tried again and convicted without the confession.
Connecticut lawmakers vote to allow people to use deadly force as the bear population grows
Connecticut lawmakers have voted to take steps to protect people from the state’s growing bear population. But they have stopped far short of a bear hunt and restrictions on people unintentionally feeding the hungry animals. The legislation cleared the House of Representatives on a 115-32 vote on Friday after passing the Senate and now heads to the governor's desk. It explicitly allows someone to use deadly force to kill a bear if they reasonably believe it’s inflicting or about to inflict great bodily harm to a person, a pet or is entering an occupied building. Reports of bears interacting with humans have become commonplace in Connecticut.
Man cleared in hunters' killings after 21 years in prison seeks $1M from Michigan
DETROIT (AP) — A man who spent nearly 21 years in prison for the deaths of two Michigan hunters has filed a lawsuit seeking $1 million for wrongful convictions. Jeff Titus filed the suit Friday, just a day after a prosecutor dropped murder charges against him and ruled out a second trial. Titus’ convictions were thrown out in February based on newly discovered evidence. His lawyer, Wolf Mueller, says it’s a key threshold to get compensation from the state. Earlier this year, authorities acknowledged that Titus’ rights were violated in 2002 when his trial attorney wasn’t given a police file with details about another suspect. That suspect was serial killer Thomas Dillon of Ohio, who targeted hunters and others outdoors.
Companies reach $1.18 billion deal to resolve claims from 'forever chemicals' water contamination
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Three chemical manufacturing companies have reached a deal to resolve complaints of polluting many U.S. drinking water systems with compounds known as PFAS. DuPont and spinoff companies Chemours and Corteva said Friday they'll create a $1.18 billion fund that could compensate thousands of public water systems. PFAS chemicals are used widely in nonstick and water-resistant products, as well as some firefighting foams. Many water providers have sued the three DuPont companies and others that made or used the compounds. A federal judge must approve the settlement before it takes effect.
Brazil's prosecutors block zipline construction at Rio's iconic Sugarloaf Mountain
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Prosecutors in Brazil have blocked a decision to authorize the installment of ziplines at Rio de Janeiro's iconic Sugarloaf Mountain, claiming they will damage the environment around one of the United Nations world’s heritage sites. The zipline’s four steel lines would run 755 meters (almost 2,500 feet) over the forest between Sugarloaf and Urca Hill, and riders would reach speeds of 100 kph (62 mph). Inauguration was scheduled for the second half of this year, and an online petition to halt work was signed by almost 11,000 people.
