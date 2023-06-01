Journalists to strike June 5 at the largest US newspaper chain
Journalists across the U.S. will walk off their jobs next week at publications owned by Gannett, the largest newspaper chain in the U.S. Their union said Thursday that the mostly one-day strike will start June 5. It aims to protest the company’s leadership and cost-cutting measures imposed since its 2019 merger with GateHouse Media. It will coincide with Gannett's annual shareholder meeting. Protesters will urge shareholders to express their lack of confidence in CEO Mike Reed, who has overseen the chain since the merger. Gannett shares have dropped more than 60% since that deal closed amid a tumultuous period for the news business.
Oregon Democrats vote to fine absent senators amid GOP walkout
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Senate Democrats plan to start fining their absent colleagues amid a month-long Republican walkout. In a procedural move Thursday, Democrats voted to fine senators $325 every time their absence denies the chamber the two-thirds quorum it needs to conduct business. The amount is supposed to reflect lawmakers' average daily pay. Democrats cited an article in the state constitution that says that even if fewer than two-thirds of members are present, they can still meet and compel the attendance of absent members. Senate Republican Minority Leader Tim Knopp condemned the plan as retaliation. The walkout has derailed hundreds of bills.
Judge delays first criminal trial in Elijah McClain's death over objections of prosecutors
DENVER (AP) — A judge in Colorado has agreed to delay the first criminal trial in the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who was stopped by police, forcibly restrained and injected with a powerful sedative nearly four years ago. Police officers Randy Roedema and Jason Rosenblatt had been scheduled to go on trial starting July 10, but their lawyers asked for more time. They said they could not mount a proper defense because prosecutors had not spelled out what actions by their clients allegedly led to McClain’s injuries, or whether they are accused of being directly responsible for his death or considered complicit in other defendants' actions. The two have pleaded not guilty.
Meta tests blocking news content on Instagram, Facebook for some Canadians
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Meta is preparing to block news for some Canadians on Facebook and Instagram in a temporary test that is expected to last through the end of June. The Silicon Valley tech giant is following in the steps of Google, which earlier this year blocked news content from some of its Canadian users in response to a government bill that will require tech giants to pay publishers for linking to or otherwise repurposing their content online. Meta says it’s prepared to block news permanently on Facebook and Instagram if the bill passes, which the government said could happen this month.
Audit finds National Highway Traffic Safety Administration auto safety defect probes take too long
DETROIT (AP) — A government audit has found that the U.S. agency charged with keeping the roads safe is slow to investigate automobile safety defects, limiting its ability to handle rapidly changing or severe risks. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Office of Defects Investigation doesn’t have an integrated computer system for its probes. The audit made public Thursday from the Department of Transportation’s Inspector General found that the office has made progress in restructuring and modernizing its data and analysis systems. But it found that weaknesses in meeting the office's own goals for timely investigations increase possible delays in probing important safety issues.
Armie Hammer avoids charges after sex assault investigation, says 'name has been cleared'
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors say actor Armie Hammer will not be charged after a long investigation of a woman’s allegation that he sexually assaulted her in 2017. Hammer said in an Instagram post that he looks forward to beginning the long difficult process of putting his life back together now that he has been cleared. Police began investigating Hammer in 2021 after a woman filed a report that he had sexually assaulted her four years earlier. But the district attorney's office said Thursday that there was insufficient evidence of a crime to charge the 36-year-old actor.
Christopher Nolan breaks down the best ways to watch a movie, ahead of his ‘Oppenheimer’ release
It's no secret that Christopher Nolan made “Oppenheimer” to be seen on the big screen, but not all “big screens” are created equal. As tickets go on sale early for over 1,000 of the best “big screens” out there including IMAX, 70mm and so forth, Nolan, in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, offers a guide to his favorite formats, why it matters and even where he likes to sit in different theaters so that audiences don’t feel like they need a film school degree (or one in theoretical physics) before settling on a projection type. “Opphenheimer” opens on July 21.
Baseball legend Steve Garvey considering US Senate bid in California, energizing beleaguered GOP
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republicans haven't won a U.S. Senate race in heavily Democratic California since 1988. But this time the party might get an MVP on the ballot. Baseball legend Steve Garvey is seriously considering entering the state's 2024 Senate race as a Republican. His candidacy would reorder a growing field that already includes several prominent Democratic members of Congress. Republicans are outnumbered 2-to-1 by Democratic voters in the state, and they have struggled for years to find candidates for top elected offices. Garvey was a star first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, and he was the National League MVP in 1974.
Charges dropped against man who served 21 years in prison for deaths of 2 Michigan hunters
DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped murder charges against a man who spent nearly 21 years in prison for the slayings of two Michigan hunters. Jeff Titus was released from prison in February when authorities acknowledged that critical information about another prime suspect — an Ohio serial killer — was never shared with his lawyer in 2002. Kalamazoo County prosecutor Jeff Getting says Titus will not face a new trial. Doug Estes and Jim Bennett were fatally shot near Titus’ rural property in 1990. There was no physical evidence against Titus. Prosecutors portrayed him as a hothead who didn’t like trespassers. Titus says he's “truly innocent” and grateful to be free.
New footprints revive hope in Colombia of finding four children missing in jungle
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The discovery this week of small footprints in a southern jungle-clad area of Colombia has rekindled hope of finding alive four children who survived a small plane crash and went missing a month ago. Gen. Pedro Sánchez, commander of the Joint Command of Special Operations says searchers found footprints Tuesday about 2 miles ( 3.2 kilometers) northwest of where the plane crashed May 1 with three adults and four indigenous children aged 13, 9 and 4 and 11 months. The searchers believe they were of the oldest child, a girl, and the new clue may indicate that at least one of the children is alive, and that the group may have changed course.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.