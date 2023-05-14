Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another gun video appears on social media
Memphis guard Ja Morant has been suspended by the Grizzlies after another social media video in which he appears to be holding a gun. The NBA is looking into the matter. The Grizzlies say Morant is suspended from all team activities “pending league review.” The video shows Morant in the front seat of a vehicle, appearing to hold the gun while someone filmed him and broadcast it live over Instagram. Morant was suspended by the NBA for eight games this season after the All-Star guard was seen on video holding a gun at a club in the Denver suburbs. The league said the March suspension was for “conduct detrimental to the league.”
Rockies' Feltner released from hospital after skull fracture, concussion from line drive
DENVER (AP) — Colorado pitcher Ryan Feltner has a skull fracture and concussion after getting hit by a line drive off the bat of Philadelphia’s Nick Castellanos. Feltner was injured Saturday night and was discharged from Swedish Medical Center on Sunday. He will not need surgery. Feltner was put on the 15-day injured list. When asked whether the 26-year-old right-hander will be out for days, weeks or months, Black said “probably on the longer end of that.”
2-time world champion Doyle Brunson, called the Godfather of Poker, dies at 89
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Doyle Brunson died Sunday, according to his agent, Brian Balsbaugh. Brunson was 89. He was one of the most influential poker players of all time and a two-time world champion. Brunson was called the Godfather of Poker and also was known as “Texas Dolly.” He won 10 World Series of Poker tournaments that is second only to Phil Hellmuth’s 16. He also captured world championships in 1976 and 1977 and was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 1988.
Horse dies at Churchill Downs, 8th recent fatality at home of Kentucky Derby
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A horse has died after a race at Churchill Downs, making it the eighth fatality in recent weeks at the home of the Kentucky Derby. Rio Moon died after the sixth race. According to Equibase chart notes on the race, the 3-year-old colt “suffered a catastrophic injury to his left foreleg a few strides after the wire.” The notes say Rio Moon was euthanized. The colt was trained by Dale Romans and was winless in six career starts with earnings of $11,621. Two horses were euthanized after being injured in races on the Kentucky Derby undercard on May 6. Five others were euthanized after training and racing incidents at the track in the days leading up to the Derby.
Herders in Kenya kill 10 lions, including Loonkiito, one of the country's oldest
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — One of Kenya’s oldest wild lions has been killed by herders and the government has expressed concern as six more lions were speared at another village on Saturday, bringing to 10 the number killed last week alone. The male lion named Loonkiito was 19 years old and was described as frail by Kenya Wildlife Service spokesperson Paul Jinaro, who said it wandered out of the Amboseli national park into a village in search of food on Thursday night. Six other lions from the same national park were speared by herders after they killed 11 goats. The deaths brought to 10 the number of lions killed by herders last week in escalated human-wildlife conflict.
He likes to be, under the sea: Florida man sets record for living underwater
KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — A university professor broke a record for the longest time living underwater without depressurization this weekend at a Florida Keys lodge for scuba divers. University of South Florida professor Joseph Dituri spent his 74th day underwater Saturday in a Key Largo lodge for scuba divers. He submerged March 1 and doesn't plan to resurface until June 9, when his mission reaches 100 days. He spent the record-breaking day at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep lagoon in Key Largo much like the previous days, eating eggs and salmon prepared with a microwave, exercising with resistance bands and doing his daily pushups. The Project Neptune 100 mission combines medical and ocean research with educational outreach.
'Guardians Vol. 3' and 'Super Mario Bros.' top box office again
Several new movies infiltrated theaters nationwide this weekend, from a lighthearted trip to Italy with Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Diane Keaton and Mary Steenburgen to a Ben Affleck-fronted detective thriller. But the top two spots were once again claimed by Marvel and Mario. According to studio estimates Sunday, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” added $60.5 million from North American theaters in its second weekend. Second place went to “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” with $13 million in its sixth weekend. “Book Club: The Next Chapter” placed third with $6.5 million from 3,508 locations.
Border crossings off from last week's highs as US pins hopes for order on mobile app
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — With demand far outstripping available slots, a new U.S. government mobile phone app has been an exercise in frustration for many would-be asylum seekers. It also is a test for the Biden administration’s strategy of coupling new legal paths to entry with severe consequences for those who don’t follow them. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says the Border Patrol made 6,300 arrests Friday — the first day after pandemic-era asylum restrictions known Title 42 expired -- and 4,200 on Saturday. That’s sharply below the 10,000-plus on three days last week as migrants rushed to get in before new policies to restrict asylum took effect.
Child social media stars have few protections. Illinois aims to fix that
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois lawmakers aim to make their state what they say will be the first in the country to create protections for child social media influencers. A bill that was approved unanimously by the state Senate in March and is scheduled to be considered by the House this week would entitle child influencers under the age of 16 to a percentage of earnings based on how often they appear on video blogs or online content. Family-style vlogs can feature children as early as birth and recount milestones and family events. But experts say the commercialized “sharenthood” industry, which can earn content creators tens of thousands of dollars per brand deal, is underregulated and can even cause harm.
Sherpa climbs Everest 26th time, matching record set by fellow Nepalese guide
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A Sherpa guide has scaled Mount Everest for the 26th time, matching the record set by a fellow Nepalese guide for the most ascents of the world's highest peak. The expedition's organizer said Pasang Dawa Sherpa reached the summit on Sunday morning along with a Hungarian climber. The season's first wave of climbers reached the summit this weekend as Sherpa guides fixed ropes and made paths for them. Since making his first successful of climb of the peak in 1998, Dawa has made the trip almost every year. Kami Rita earlier held the record outright for the most climbs of Mount Everest after his 26th successful trip last year. Rita is expected to attempt the climb again this month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.