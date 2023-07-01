The world's tallest flagpole. A tiny Maine town. An idea meant to unite people is dividing them
COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (AP) — In the United States, many people view bigger as better. But some residents of a tiny community in Maine are balking at measuring patriotism by the size of a flagpole. Situated at the nation’s eastern tip, Maine’s Down East region is the place where the sunlight first kisses the East Coast of the United States each day. It's where the vast wilderness and ocean meet. It's also the place where a patriotic family has proposed the world's tallest flagpole — one that'd be taller than the Empire State Building, with a huge American flag on top. The proposal was supposed to unite people around the flag and create jobs. Instead, it's laying bare community and cultural flashpoints.
Passengers were stuck because United Airlines canceled their flights. The CEO took a private plane
The CEO of United Airlines is apologizing for jumping on a private plane this week while thousands of his airline's customers were stranded because their flights got canceled. CEO Scott Kirby said Friday that taking a private jet was the wrong decision. He says it was insensitive to United Airlines customers who were waiting to get home, and he is apologizing to customers and airline employees. He promises to do better in the future. Kirby caught a private flight New Jersey to Denver on Wednesday. United canceled 750 flights that day. That's one-fourth of its schedule.
The Dutch king apologizes for his country's role in slavery on 150th anniversary of abolition
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Dutch King Willem-Alexander has apologized for his country’s role in slavery and asked forgiveness. The historic apology came in a speech Saturday that was greeted by cheers and whoops at an event to commemorate the anniversary of the country abolishing slavery. The king’s words follow Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s apology late last year for the country’s role in the slave trade and slavery. It is part of a wider reckoning with colonial histories in the West that have been spurred in recent years by the Black Lives Matter movement. Slavery was abolished in Suriname and the Dutch colonies in the Caribbean on July 1, 1863, but most of the enslaved laborers were forced to continue working on plantations for a further 10 years.
North Carolina megachurch exits Southern Baptist Convention after expulsions over women pastors
Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. The North Carolina-based megachurch draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music. Elevation’s letter didn’t state a reason. Elevation Pastor Steven Furtick’s wife, Holly Furtick, preaches at Elevation to men and women, and has links to her sermons on her website.
Web designer in Supreme Court gay rights ruling cited client who denies making wedding site request
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado web designer who the U.S. Supreme Court ruled could refuse to make a wedding website for gay couples had cited a request from a man who says he never asked to work with her. The request in dispute wasn’t the basis for the federal lawsuit filed preemptively seven years ago by web designer Lorie Smith. But as the case advanced, it was referenced by her attorneys when lawyers for the state of Colorado pressed Smith on whether she had sufficient grounds to sue. The revelation distracts from Smith’s victory. Friday's ruling is widely considered a setback for gay rights.
From human ashes to cellphones, what's going on with concert fans lately?
NEW YORK (AP) — From human ashes to cell phones, fans are taking their adoration for their favorite artists to dangerous new heights. Kelsea Ballerini was hit with a bracelet while performing during her concert Wednesday evening. The recent spate of such incidents has raised concerns about extreme fan culture and security. Experts say social media has allowed fans to feel immense emotional closeness with artists. One fan recently gave singer Pink their mother's ashes during a concert. A pop culture academic says such displays are akin to offerings at an altar. While artists are deified by some fans, they're also vulnerable onstage.
Fox ushers out Geraldo Rivera with tribute as he says he was fired from 'The Five'
NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News brought cake, balloons and fake mustaches to the set of “Fox & ”Friends" to pay tribute to Geraldo Rivera on Friday. Rivera said that he was fired from his job on the political combat show “The Five” and decided to leave the network as a result. It was not immediately clear what had happened since last week, when Rivera said he was quitting “The Five” because of tensions there. On his last appearance, Rivera noted on the day following the U.S. Supreme Court striking down affirmative action in college admissions that he owed his journalism career to affirmative action.
California bacon law takes effect but pork from farms using cages will still be on shelves
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A California law approved by voters in 2018 that promises to get breeding pigs out of narrow cages will technically take effect Saturday. That's after years of delays, and warnings that the rules could lead to price spikes and pork shortages. But even after the law goes into effect, California grocery shoppers won't know for a while if pork chops they buy came from a pig whose mother was confined in a tiny crate. That’s because the state recently agreed to allow pork slaughtered before July 1 to be sold in California markets and restaurants for the rest of the year. The pork and grocery industries welcomed the move, but others expressed exasperation at another delay.
TV series put on pause by the Hollywood writers strike
A strike by unionized Hollywood writers that is nearly two months old has already had a significant affect on the airing and production of television series. Shows on long-term hiatus include “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “Saturday Night Live.” Shows that have seen either production or writing for future seasons stopped include “Stranger Things” on “Netflix,” “Hacks” on Max, “Yellowjackets” on Showtime and “Family Guy” on Fox. The looming possibility of actors joining the writers on strike would mean a far larger shutdown.
A temple elephant in Sri Lanka will be airlifted back to Thailand after allegations of neglect
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Veterinarians are preparing to airlift an Asian elephant from Sri Lanka back to its home country of Thailand this weekend after it spent more than two decades at a Buddhist temple where activists alleged it was abused. The Thai royal family gave the elephant as a gift in 2001 to Sri Lanka’s government, which in turn gifted it to the temple where it was given honored roles in religious processions. However, activists raised allegations it was being mistreated, including that it had a stiff leg from a long-neglected injury. The Thai government intervened, and veterinarians at Sri Lanka's national zoo are preparing the elephant for an airlift to Thailand on Sunday.
