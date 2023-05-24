Elon Musk wants to build a digital town square. But his debut for DeSantis had a tech failure.
Elon Musk wants to turn Twitter into a “digital town square,” but his much-publicized Twitter Spaces kickoff event, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announcing his run for president, struggled with technical glitches and a near half-hour delay Tuesday. The billionaire Twitter owner said the problems were due to “straining” servers because so many people were trying to listen to the audio-only event. But even at their highest, the number of listeners listed topped out at around 420,000, far from the millions of viewers that televised presidential announcements attract.
At Tennessee museum, fans remember Tina Turner's talent, strength, influence
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Fans of Tina Turner are paying their respects to the singer and actress at a Tennessee museum located near her childhood home. Turner died Tuesday at age 83. Visitors of the Tina Turner Museum at the Flagg Grove School at the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center remembered her Wednesday as an influential, strong and talented person and performer. The museum is on the grounds of the center in Brownsville, not far from the small town of Nutbush, where Turner attended the one-room Flagg Grove School as a child. The school was moved to the center, and it opened as a museum in 2014.
Target on the defensive after removing LGBTQ+-themed products
NEW YORK (AP) — Target once distinguished itself as being boldly supportive of the LGBTQ+ community. Now, it has tarnished that status after removing some LGBTQ+-themed products and relocating Pride Month displays to the back of stores in certain Southern locations. The company is addressing online complaints and in-store confrontations that it says were a threat to employees’ well-being. Target is facing a second backlash from customers who are upset by the discount retailer’s reaction to aggressive, anti-LGBTQ+ activism, which has also been sweeping through Republican state legislatures. Civil rights groups chided the company for caving to anti-LGBTQ customers who tipped over displays and expressed outrage over gender-fluid bathing suits.
Man shot roommate after accusing him of eating the last Hot Pocket, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky man is facing criminal charges after allegedly shooting his roommate in a dispute over a Hot Pocket. Louisville Metro Police Department officials told WLKY that Clifton Williams was arrested on assault charges Sunday after he accused his roommate of eating their last Hot Pocket and became violent. According to police, Williams threw tiles at the man after he realized their last microwaveable turnover was gone. The television station reported Williams then shot the man in the buttocks as he tried to escape. Williams is prohibited from contacting the victim, who was taken to the UofL Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Amanda Gorman's poem for Biden's inauguration banned by Florida school
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A poem written for President Joe Biden’s inauguration has been placed on a restricted list at a South Florida elementary school after one parent's complaint. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, poet Amanda Gorman vowed to fight back. Her poem, “The Hill We Climb” was challenged by the parent of two students at Bob Graham Education Center in Miami Lakes, along with several books. While book bans aren't new, they're happening much more frequently, especially in Florida where Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has championed policies that allow the censorship of books some have deemed inappropriate for children in schools.
As Typhoon Mawar hit, these identical twin meteorologists kept Guam informed
HONOLULU (AP) — Guam residents facing down the strongest typhoon to hit their remote U.S. Pacific island territory in decades had identical twin meteorologists helping them get ready and stay safe this week. The National Weather Service’s Guam office employs Landon Aydlett as its warning coordination meteorologist. His brother Brandon Aydlett is the science and operations officer. The 41-year-olds tag-teamed Facebook live broadcasts watched by thousands as Typhoon Mawar approached. Landon Aydlett said Thursday morning that working with his brother is like working with his best friend. He says they never planned to work together but the jobs fell in their laps and they followed their heart and passion for the work.
Rapper Fetty Wap sentenced to 6 years in prison for drug-trafficking scheme
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — Rapper Fetty Wap has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for his role in a New York-based drug-trafficking scheme. The sentence was handed down in federal court on Long Island on Wednesday. It came after the rapper pleaded guilty to a conspiracy drug charge that carried a mandatory minimum sentence of five years. The rapper's legal name is Willie Maxwell. He was arrested in October 2021 on charges of participating in a conspiracy to smuggle heroin, fentanyl and other drugs into the New York City area. Maxwell rose to prominence with his single “Trap Queen" in 2015.
Bolivia's Catholic Church acknowledges being 'deaf' to sex abuse victims
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Leaders of the Roman Catholic Church in Bolivia are acknowledging that the institution has been deaf to the suffering of victims of sexual abuse at a time when the country has been rocked by a pedophilia scandal involving priests. In a statement, the Andean nation’s Catholic bishops said Wednesday that “as a church, we are facing a painful moment ... because we are certain that we have been directly or indirectly involved in the deep pain caused to innocent victims.” The statement comes amid the fallout from the case involving a late Spanish Jesuit priest, Alfonso Pedrajas. According to a private diary accessed bythe Spanish newspaper El País, Pedrajas allegedly abused dozens of minors in Catholic boarding schools in Bolivia in the 1970s and 1980s. He died of cancer in 2009.
Teen dies during apparent social media stunt on Los Angeles bridge, police say
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old boy slipped and fell to his death this weekend while climbing a Los Angeles bridge in an apparent social media stunt. Police were sent to the 6th Street Viaduct around 2 a.m. Saturday and found the boy, who was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name wasn’t immediately released. On Tuesday, Police Chief Michel Moore told the city Police Commission that the teen was climbing a bridge arch, apparently to make a social media broadcast. The bridge, which opened last July, links downtown to the historic Eastside. It's the largest and most expensive bridge ever built in LA. But police say it has also attracted graffiti, street racing and other illegal activities. The LAPD has closed it several times.
After Typhoon Mawar battered Guam, 'what used to be a jungle looks like toothpicks'
HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — Guam residents and officials are assessing the damage the day after Typhoon Mawar smashed the U.S. Pacific territory. There no immediate reports of deaths or injuries but the storm lashed the island with wind and rain, tore down trees, walls and power lines and flipped cars. The typhoon is the strongest to hit the territory of roughly 150,000 people since 2002. It briefly made landfall Wednesday night as a Category 4 storm, according to the National Weather Service. Videos posted on social media showed fallen trees, a flipped pickup truck, solar panels flying through the air, and storm surge and waves crashing through coastal reefs. An island meteorologist says the aftermath “looks like toothpicks.”
