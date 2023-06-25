Human remains found in California mountain area where actor Julian Sands disappeared 5 months ago
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Hikers have found human remains in a Southern California mountain area where actor Julian Sands disappeared five months ago. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says the body discovered Saturday near Mount Baldy was transported to the coroner’s office for identification next week. Additional details were not immediately available. Sands is an avid hiker and mountaineer. He was reported missing January 13 after setting out on the peak that rises more than 10,000 feet east of Los Angeles. The 65-year-old British-born actor is best known for his role in the 1985 film “A Room With a View."
A law that bans sex toys as obscene and morally harmful is being challenged by women in Zimbabwe
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A woman in Zimbabwe says she and other women are “tired of oppression” and is challenging a law that bans sex toys and threatens those found in possession of them with jail sentences. Sitabile Dewa, who is a women's rights activist, says she wants to use sex toys and calls the law “archaic” and an infringement of her freedom. Her court case comes in a socially conservative country. It is supported by other women's rights groups as part of an overall struggle against Zimbabwe's patriarchal outlook that limits women’s choices on other issues like contraception, marriage and even what they wear.
Houston police say 1 killed and 3 wounded after groups exchange gunfire
HOUSTON (AP) — Police say a shooting in southwest Houston early Sunday morning left one teenager dead and three other young people wounded. Houston Assistant Police Chief Wyatt Martin says an altercation outside a business led to the shooting after 1 a.m. on West Fuqua Street. Martin says investigators believe there were two groups of people shooting at each other. The deceased victim was a 17-year-old girl who was close to turning 18. Three other victims with non-life-threatening injuries included an 18-year-old woman and two men aged 18 and 20 who were being treated at a hospital. Martin says there were at least two shooters, based on multiple shell casings found at the scene.
Freight train carrying hot asphalt, molten sulfur plunges into Yellowstone River as bridge fails
COLUMBUS, Mont. (AP) — A bridge that crosses the Yellowstone River in Montana collapsed, plunging a freight train carrying hot asphalt and molten sulfur into the rushing water below. No injuries were reported. Officials shut down drinking water intakes downstream while they evaluated the danger from the accident Saturday morning. Railroad crews were at the scene near the town of Columbus, about 40 miles west of Billings. The river was swollen with recent heavy rains although it is unclear whether that contributed to the bridge collapse. The Yellowstone saw record flooding in 2022 that caused extensive damage to Yellowstone National Park and adjacent towns in Montana.
EXPLAINER: What is the Hajj pilgrimage and what does it mean for Muslims?
MECCA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Over 2 million Muslims will take part in this week’s Hajj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia. It's one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, and is returning to full capacity following years of coronavirus restrictions. The Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam, and all Muslims are required to undertake it at least once in their lives if they are physically and financially able to do so. For the pilgrims, it is a profound spiritual experience that wipes away sins, brings them closer to God and highlights Muslim unity. For the Saudi royal family, which captured Mecca in the 1920s, organizing the pilgrimage is a major source of pride and legitimacy.
Taliban leader claims women are provided with a 'comfortable and prosperous life' in Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The supreme leader of the Taliban has released a message claiming that his government has taken the necessary steps for the betterment of women's life in Afghanistan, where women are banned from public life and work and girls’ education is severely curtailed. The statement from Hibatullah Akhundzada says that moves have been made to provide women with “a comfortable and prosperous life according to the Islamic Shariah.” The Taliban have imposed harsh measures since seizing Afghanistan in August 2021. They have barred women from public spaces, like parks and gyms and banned education after the sixth grade. The measures have triggered a fierce international uproar.
One person is dead and several are injured after riders plunged from a roller coaster in Sweden
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish Television is reporting that one person has been killed and several others injured in a roller coaster accident in Stockholm. Park officials told public broadcaster SVT that that one of the carriages on the Jetline rollercoaster derailed and people fell to the ground at the Grona Lund amusement park on Sunday. Police say seven people, both children and adults, were hospitalized. The amusement park was evacuated to facilitate the work of rescue crews.
Reds' 12-game winning streak ends as Braves prevail 7-6 in 8-homer slugfest
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds’ longest winning streak in 66 years was stopped at 12 games when Raisel Iglesias struck out Jonathan India for the final out as the Atlanta Braves prevailed 7-6 in an eight-homer slugfest. Each team homered four times. Matt Olson hit the 200th of his big league career and Travis d’Arnaud and Ozzie Albies also went deep off Graham Ashcraft. Marcell Ozuna homered against Alex Young. Cincinnati’s Matt McLain and Spencer Steer hit two-run homers, and Jake Fraley and Will Benson hit ninth-inning drives off Iglesias.
In Iran, a restorer brings back to life famed Cadillac Sevilles once assembled in the country
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A restorer in Iran is bringing back the Cadillac Sevilles once assembled in the country. The Seville represented the height of luxury in Iran just before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. General Motors had partnered with an Iranian firm to build the sedans, selling them for two-and-a-half times the price in America at the zenith of the country’s oil wealth. Today, Khosro Dahaghin’s passion for restoring the cars means he carefully examines each frame, component and stitch of the Seville. It’s a challenge that’s only grown as parts become scarce, the vehicles get older and as Iran faces U.S. sanctions over its nuclear program.
Canada is investigating why the Titanic-bound submersible imploded
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it is investigating into the loss of the Titan submersible and has been speaking with those who traveled on Titan’s mothership, the Polar Prince. The development comes as U.S. and Canadian authorities began the process of probing the cause of the underwater implosion. The U.S. Coast Guard said Friday a formal inquiry has not yet been launched because maritime agencies are still busy searching the area where the vessel fell apart. It was not entirely clear who would have the authority to lead the complex investigation.
