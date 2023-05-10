Google is giving its dominant search engine an artificial-intelligence makeover
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Google has disclosed plans to infuse its dominant search engine with more advanced artificial-intelligence technology. The effort is in response to one of the biggest threats to its long-established position as the internet’s main gateway. The gradual shift in how Google’s search engine runs is rolling out three months after Microsoft’s Bing search engine started to tap into technology similar to that which powers the artificially intelligent chatbot ChatGPT. Google will begin its AI transition in search cautiously, starting with a waitlist available only in the U.S. to people who want to test the new approach. Other AI improvements are coming to Gmail, Photos and the conversational chatbot, Bard.
Son of NBA great Dennis Rodman transferring to USC, joining Bronny James
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The son of another NBA great says he'll play for Southern California next season. D.J. Rodman said on social media that he's transferring from Washington State to USC. The son of rebounding great Dennis Rodman played his first four seasons for the Cougars. He'll use a fifth year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic to finish his college career closer to his hometown of Newport Beach. Bronny James announced on social media last weekend that he will play at USC. His father, LeBron James, stars for the Los Angeles Lakers.
West Virginia's Huggins agrees to $1M pay cut, 3-game suspension for homophobic slur
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has agreed to a three-game suspension and a $1 million pay cut after he used a homophobic slur during a radio show. The agreement allows Huggins to keep his job as the school's basketball coach, but the blunder will leave a lasting mark on his Hall of Fame career. During a call to a Cincinnati radio station Monday, Huggins was asked whether he had a chance of landing an Xavier player from the transfer portal. Huggins then made offensive comments about Xavier fans. He later apologized. Huggins will also be required to meet with LGBTQ+ leaders as part of the agreement.
Georgia's Smart says declining invitation for White House visit was not political
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart insists there was no political motivation behind the decision for his national championship football team to decline an invitation to visit the White House in June. Instead, Smart says scheduling issues, including a youth camp in June at the Georgia football facility, made it impossible for the Bulldogs to accept the invitation to attend a June 12 event with other college teams at the White House. The event is described by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden as “College Athlete Day.” Smart told the Athens Banner-Herald “Timeline-wise it didn’t work.”
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs pleads guilty to driving drunk at 156 mph, causing fatal crash
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs has admitted he drove drunk at up to 156 mph before causing a fiery crash that killed a woman in November 2021. The 24-year-old former first-round NFL draft pick avoided trial with a plea deal on Wednesday that is expected to result in a sentence of three to 10 years in state prison. Prosecutors dropped other charges, on which Ruggs might have faced up to 50 years behind bars. The former Alabama Crimson Tide player was dropped by the Raiders shortly after the crash. Family members of the woman who died declined to comment following Ruggs' plea. He remains free pending sentencing Aug. 9.
Long popular in Asia, floating solar catches on in US
A lesser-known form of solar power that has several advantages over the traditional kind is gaining traction. The solar panels float on water, so they don't take up land; the water keeps the panels cooler, which makes them produce more electricity, plus the arrays prevent the loss of water through evaporation. Floating solar is already going strong in Asia, from India to China. Now developers are taking inspiration from that and the technology is starting to spread more quickly in the United States. A recent scientific paper says many countries could produce more than the electricity they use from floating solar.
Disney board banned X-rated stores and liquor shops from property, overlooking prisons
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Before allies of Gov. Ron DeSantis took over, Disney World’s governing district reached an agreement in February with the company to prohibit a long list of businesses from ever being operated on its property. At the time, the board was controlled by Disney supporters. Forbidden establishments included tattoo parlors, liquor stores, adult entertainment, oil refineries and trailer parks, but they didn’t include prisons. The Florida GOP governor recently mused prisons could be built there, when talking in a trolling tone about his year-long feud with Disney. The board of the governing district, now made up of DeSantis allies, met Wednesday to approve a new district administrator.
FDA panel backs over-the-counter sales of birth control pill
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health advisers are recommending that a decades-old birth control pill be sold without a prescription. The unanimous vote on Wednesday by a Food and Drug Administration panel paves the way for what could be the 1st birth control pill available over the counter. The recommendation is not binding and the FDA is expected to make its decision on the drug later this summer. Currently all contraceptive pills in the U.S. require a prescription. Dozens of medical and advocacy groups support making the pill available without a prescription to increase birth control options for women.
‘Please, man, don’t shoot us’: Witness says man shot 3 people, killing 1, in dispute over $4
DETROIT (AP) — Authorities in Detroit say a man fatally shot another customer inside a gas station and wounded two more in a dispute over a small purchase. The shooting occurred last weekend when the clerk locked the door. Samuel McCray was charged with murder and attempted murder Wednesday. He has pleaded not guilty. The prosecutor’s office says McCray tried to leave the gas station with items worth less than $4 after an electronic purchase was rejected. That’s when the clerk locked the door, and the shooting followed. A witness, David Langston, says he pleaded with the gunman to keep other customers out of it, but he was wounded. A friend, Gregory Kelly, was killed.
Martin Scorsese set to stir Cannes again, 47 years after 'Taxi Driver'
When Martin Scorsese premieres his latest film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20th, it will return Scorsese to a festival where he remains a part of its fabled history. Scorsese premiered his masterpiece of urban alienation, “Taxi Driver,” in Cannes in 1976. Its debut was one of the most fevered in Cannes history, drawing boos and some walkouts for the violence in Scorsese’s tale of the disillusioned New York cab driver Travis Bickle. The playwright Tennessee Williams, then the jury president, condemned the film.
