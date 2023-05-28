Josef Newgarden wins his first Indy 500, gives Roger Penske his 19th victory
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Josef Newgarden won his first Indianapolis 500 with an audacious pass of defending race winner Marcus Ericsson in a 2.5-mile sprint to the finish. Newgarden gave team owner Roger Penske his 19th win and first since buying Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The race had been red-flagged for the third time in the closing laps, setting up a one-lap race to the end. The two-time IndyCar champion slingshotted around Ericsson and held him off the rest of the way. They were followed by Santino Ferrucci, who gave 88-year-old A.J. Foyt his team’s best finish since Kenny Bräck won it in 1999.
Liz Cheney urges graduates not to compromise with the truth in commencement speech
Former Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney blasted Republicans raising fears about college students voting and implored new graduates not to compromise truths in a commencement speech at her alma mater. The Wyoming Republican spoke at Colorado College on Sunday about being ousted from House Republican leadership after calling out lies about the 2020 election and working on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Cheney's speaking schedule and subject matter have fueled speculation about whether she may choose to enter the 2024 GOP presidential primary race. Her fierce anti-Trump stances have elevated her platform high enough to call on a national network of donors and Trump critics should she run for the White House.
Suspect arrested in 5 separate shootings in Phoenix metro area that left 4 dead
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in connection with five separate shootings in the Phoenix metro area that left four people dead and a woman wounded. Mesa police say 20-year-old Iren Byers was taken into custody Sunday on suspicion of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. They say a motive for the shootings wasn’t immediately clear, but Byers took responsibility for the shootings and told officers where they could find the clothes and gun used in the crimes. Police say video surveillance footage showed the suspect wearing the clothing reported by witnesses at multiple shooting scenes.]
Police: Fugitive's body found in Ohio River, days after recapture of fellow Ohio escapee
HENDERSON, KY (AP) — Police in Kentucky say they've pulled the body of a convicted murderer from the Ohio River, days after he escaped last week from an Ohio prison with another inmate. Police in Henderson, Kentucky, said they were called Sunday about a body floating in the river and authorities preliminary identified the remains as those of escaped inmate Bradley Gillespie, 50. The discovery closes out a dayslong manhunt. Authorities said fellow escapee James Lee, 47, was captured last Wednesday after a police pursuit of a stolen car in Henderson but Gillespie, a passenger in the car, ran off. Authorities say the two had fled a Lima Ohio, prison after hiding in a trash container.
Jewish groups and city officials protest against Roger Waters concert in Frankfurt
BERLIN (AP) — Several Jewish groups, politicians and an alliance of civil society groups have gathered for a memorial ceremony and a protest rally against a concert by Roger Waters in Frankfurt. They accuse the Pink Floyd co-founder of antisemitism - an allegation he denies. Waters has also drawn their ire for his support of the BDS movement, which calls for boycotts and sanctions against Israel. Frankfurt authorities had initially tried to prevent the concert on Sunday evening taking place, but Waters challenged that move successfully in a local court. The concert is taking place in the city’s Festhalle, where in November 1938 more than 3,000 Jews were rounded up by the Nazis, beaten and abused, and later deported to concentration camps.
President attends 2nd grandchild's graduation as daughter of Biden's late son leaves high school
MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP) — It's been a busier-than-usual graduation season for President Joe Biden. Biden and his wife, Jill, were present Sunday in Delaware to watch granddaughter Natalie Biden graduate from high school. Natalie is a student at St. Andrew's School in Middletown. Presidents usually deliver a couple of commencement addresses each year, including to one of the military service academies. But two of his grandchildren were in this year's mix. Biden watched granddaughter Maisy Biden get her degree from the University of Pennsylvania earlier this month. He addressed Howard University graduates on May 13 and was set to do the same Thursday at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado.
Ukraine's Kostyuk booed at French Open after no handshake with Belarus' Sabalenka because of war
PARIS (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka initially thought the boos and derisive whistles coming from the French Open crowd were directed at her after a first-round victory. Instead, the negative reaction was aimed at her opponent, Marta Kostyuk, for not participating in the usual postmatch handshake at the net. Kostyuk, who is from Ukraine, avoided so much as any eye contact with Sabalenka, who is from Belarus, after the match, instead walking directly over to acknowledge the chair umpire. It’s something Kostyuk has been doing whenever she has faced any opponent from Russia or Belarus since her country was invaded by Russia, with help from Belarus, in February 2022. Sabalenka won 6-3, 6-2.
Police: 3 killed in shootout involving outlaw biker gangs at New Mexico motorcycle rally
RED RIVER, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say three men killed in a weekend shootout at a New Mexico motorcycle rally were all members of rival outlaw biker gangs. New Mexico State Police say at least five others were wounded in Saturday's shooting in the mountain resort town of Red River where the rally was going on. Authorities said the shooting followed an earlier altercation between the rival biker gang members in Albuquerque. Authorities say the dead were all New Mexico residents and identified them as 26-year-old Anthony Silva, 46-year-old Damian Breaux and 46-year-old Randy Sanchez. Police say at least three people are facing charges, including a 30-year-old man who authorities plan to charge with murder after he’s released from a hospital.
South Korean arrested for opening plane emergency exit door, faces up to 10 years in prison
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Police say a man who opened an emergency exit door during a flight in South Korea was formally arrested and faces up to 10 years in prison on a charge of violating the aviation security law. During a preliminary questioning, police say the 33-year-old told them that he felt suffocated and tried to get off the plane quickly. Police say a district court in Daegu on Sunday approved a warrant to formally arrest the man. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison. Daegu police say they have up to 20 days to investigate him before determining whether to send him to prosecutors for a possible indictment. Twelve people were slightly injured on Friday after he opened the emergency door.
China's 1st domestically made passenger plane completes maiden commercial flight
BEIJING (AP) — China’s first domestically made passenger jet has flown its maiden commercial flight, as China looks to compete with industry giants such as Boeing and Airbus in the global aircraft market. The C919 plane, built by the Commercial Aviation Corporation of China, carried about 130 passengers on the flight. It took off Sunday morning from Shanghai Hongqiao Airport and landed less than two hours later in Beijing. The inaugural flight comes as COMAC looks to break into the single-aisle jet market in a direct challenge to Airbus and Boeing. While COMAC designed many of the C919’s parts, some of its key components are still sourced from the West, including its engine.
